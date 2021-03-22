 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Wandering horse leads to shoving match. This is not a repeat from the 1800s   (wtae.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"If it wasn't for my wandering horse, I never would have gotten into that shoving match".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Horse wanders onto property.

Old man: It's my horse now!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Thine timorous steed trudged upon my prized roses! I demand satisfaction, SIR!"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All horses who wander
Are not lost
 
