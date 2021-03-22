 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sea levels keep rising, but rich dumbasses still want to live in seaside homes that will be underwater soon. One solution? Use tax dollars to buy their houses, then let them live there until it's not safe anymore and only the government loses money   (npr.org) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So socialize the cost and privatize the profit...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a Navy.  Let's use them.  Clear the God damned beaches.  It can't take more than a few 5 inch rounds to level a seaside bungalow.  That's chump change compared to buying them out.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well TFA says buy, then rent them out. I'm good with this as long as the rent pays for the cost of the home in 1 year.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Talk about an underwater mortgage!  I'm here all week.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've known for quite sometime that America was going to subsidize the waterfront property of its wealthiest citizens.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did subby miss the part where the government rents the property out after it is purchased? Not the same as "let them live there." May not be a great solution, but it is one possible path.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think we're overlooking the fact that if we let these homes get inundated, that means free housing for the mer-people, and we can't be having any anything of that sort
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Talk about an underwater mortgage!  I'm here all week.


Nice. I gave your waitress the tip, IYKWIM
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't this a problem for their insurance carrier and not the government?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looking at the one pic in the article. They can move the houses up to the road and just elevate the road over the houses. And walla, that should last for another century.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But I'm an asshole for wanting my student loans removed.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
but god forbid we give a poor kid at school a sandwich for lunch that he won't have to pay for
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The New York Times, quoting scientists, say that East Coast beaches will all be gone in 25 years. Wait, make that past tense. It was 26 years ago that the Chicken Littles said beaches would be gone in 25 years.

https://www.nytimes.com/1995/09/18/wo​r​ld/scientists-say-earth-s-warming-coul​d-set-off-wide-disruptions.html
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Speaking of silly rich people. Here's the North Carolina home featured in Nights in Rodanthe. It took a while for beach erosion to bring it to this state. It's since been relocated.
 
Callous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: But I'm an asshole for wanting my student loans removed.


You're not rich enough to get a bailout.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: But I'm an asshole for wanting my student loans removed.


Well you are. But so are people in TFA.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phaseolus: but god forbid we give a poor kid at school a sandwich for lunch that he won't have to pay for


What if we let the school children eat these homeowners, then rent the newly available properties to help pay for public schools?

Everybody wins!
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rich people always win in the end. Always.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stiltsv​i​lle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: phaseolus: but god forbid we give a poor kid at school a sandwich for lunch that he won't have to pay for

What if we let the school children eat these homeowners, then rent the newly available properties to help pay for public schools?

Everybody wins!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

urger: So socialize the cost and privatize the profit...


It's the American way
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Real Estate Agent:. Yeah.  That's the ocean.  The HOA says it can't come any closer to the property than it is right now.  It's in the charter so you should be safe forever
 
TyrantII
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I get that these town and state governments understand that they'll be on the hook eventually anyways and turning them into rentals will lower the final bill...

But man, fark everyone that allowed cheap summer cottages to be razed for McMansions on the surf line.

Take them my eminent domain and rent them weekly rates where you can get higher prices.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"a row of houses with a cumulative value in the hundreds of millions of dollars"

Really? They USED TO have a cumulative value in the hundreds of dollars. Not any more. They're unsellable, uninsurable, and therefore worth about as much as Detective Riggs' trailer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those to be helped by the proposed bail-out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is stupid. The risks associated with beach front property have been known for a very long time now.

If you own such property and don't like the risk, sell it. If you accept the risk, cool. You do you. Mitigate that risk however you like, or don't.

I can't see a single reason why the government would buy these properties. The people who own them don't want to sell, if they did, they could just sell right now. And if they can't? Who cares. That's the deal with buying property. There is no guarantee of future value.

If the government expects to make money buying and renting, then they are just plain stealing. If they expect to lose money, they are just bailing out idiots.

I made some bad investments last year, can I also get a redo?

Sea level has been rising since 1880 or so. Nobody is surprised by this new development.

Also, politicians suck. I bet this guy owns, or has someone very close to him, with some waterfront property.
 
drtgb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The real forward thinkers are the ones who had the foresight to buy the houses across the street. In thirty years or so, they will have the beach front property once the McMansions erode.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just use the money from the carbon tax we instituted so that those most responsible for the sea level rise are also the ones paying the most to remediate it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

broomballwilson: Rich people always win in the end. Always.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
do like the town in NC. Avon I believe. Charge the rich folks for the infrastructure upgrades to hold off the inevitable for a few more years
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I have an actual question that never came up in the article.

If the government buys these houses to lose less money in the future by renting them..is the rent taking into account the lost tax revenue? Renters don't pay property taxes, landlords do and if the government is the landlord...

The number they use in the article only covered the cost of the loan and didn't seem to be adjusting for interest or lost tax revenue.
 
on the road
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Maldives were supposed to be half underwater now, but banks are still writing 30-year mortgages.

Obviously the predictions are not being fulfilled any more than they were with overpopulation, peak oil, or shortage of other commodities.  It's been long enough to draw a conclusion.
 
JeffreyScott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We have seen the same take place here in Tennessee along the Tennessee River.  Someone builds in a flood zone and then they want to the government to step in and buy their flooded house.

It's not the tax payers' job to bail out people who make stupid decisions.  If you build in a flood zone you should expect to get flooded.

I wouldn't mind so much if they paid the actual market value of the flooded house, that sets in a flood zone, instead of pretending like it is a house in prefect condition, highly desirable river front home, on a site the doesn't flood. Which is likely a couple of hundred dollars, instead of the couple hundred thousand dollars.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Any f*ckin' time
Any f*ckin' day
Learn to swim
See you down in
Arizona Bay
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

on the road: The Maldives were supposed to be half underwater now, but banks are still writing 30-year mortgages.

Obviously the predictions are not being fulfilled any more than they were with overpopulation, peak oil, or shortage of other commodities.  It's been long enough to draw a conclusion.


Half underwater by 2100. Couple of mortgage cycles left.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drtgb: The real forward thinkers are the ones who had the foresight to buy the houses across the street. In thirty years or so, they will have the beach front property once the McMansions erode.


That's what I've been saying about the South Side of San Antonio, for ten years. It's going to be oceanfront property in about 10 years.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

broomballwilson: Rich people always win in the end. Always.


This.

For everyone saying "let those homeowners eat the costs" the article describes that they're rich enough to lobby for government funding to build seawalls and protections, and then when the inevitable happens and their house floats away, they lobby the government to get public cleanup and recovery funds.

At least if the government buys their houses, they can eventually force the phase out and taxpayers only have to pay an ounce of prevention instead of a pound of cure.

It would be better if government simply used eminent domain and took those houses into possession, but the rich assholes would pay billions to fight that too.

In the end, the rich people will win. We just get to decide if they win by only a couple homeruns or if we let them run away with an absolute blowout.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was an awful article.  Took a while to figure out that it came down.

If the properties are privately owned then the owner will put pressure on the local authority to spend the property taxes on protecting the property via sea walls and other efforts which will fail in the long run.  If the state buys the property then could then use the property taxes toward the property being phased out and overrun by sea level rise.

You can only squeeze so much blood from a turnip.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another solution: Drown all the rich people.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ocean has been slowly rising for 10000 years, but now it's our fault.

Do you think the Pharoah's bought out land around Alexander harbor?
 
rfenster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jim Rockford is happy about this as well

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stiltsv​i​lle

[Fark user image 850x478]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cape_Ro​m​ano_Dome_House
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jeremy2020: So I have an actual question that never came up in the article.

If the government buys these houses to lose less money in the future by renting them..is the rent taking into account the lost tax revenue? Renters don't pay property taxes, landlords do and if the government is the landlord...

The number they use in the article only covered the cost of the loan and didn't seem to be adjusting for interest or lost tax revenue.


Renters have the landlord's property tax nut folded into the rent.

What the landlord gets and the renter doesn't is a deduction for at least some of the tax he pays.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Real Estate Agent:. Yeah.  That's the ocean.  The HOA says it can't come any closer to the property than it is right now.  It's in the charter so you should be safe forever


if a real estate agent I hired l said this to me i would look at him like he was insane.  Then fire his ass.  mind i'd have fired his ass anyways for showing me a home in a HOA.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moose out front: broomballwilson: Rich people always win in the end. Always.

This.

For everyone saying "let those homeowners eat the costs" the article describes that they're rich enough to lobby for government funding to build seawalls and protections, and then when the inevitable happens and their house floats away, they lobby the government to get public cleanup and recovery funds.

At least if the government buys their houses, they can eventually force the phase out and taxpayers only have to pay an ounce of prevention instead of a pound of cure.

It would be better if government simply used eminent domain and took those houses into possession, but the rich assholes would pay billions to fight that too.

In the end, the rich people will win. We just get to decide if they win by only a couple homeruns or if we let them run away with an absolute blowout.


Rent them, and then evict the rich people and turn the McMansions into multi-unit homeless shelters.  Bonus points in that McMansions already have kitchens and bathrooms.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've known for quite sometime that America was going to subsidize the waterfront property of its wealthiest citizens.


The politicians own enough of those houses that they might as well vote to bail themselves and their friends out.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: The New York Times, quoting scientists, say that East Coast beaches will all be gone in 25 years.


Scientists Say Earth's Warming Could Set Off Wide Disruptions
 
