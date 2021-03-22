 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   But the question must be asked: Can one truly be a man of God *without* owning a pair of $5,000 sneakers?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Nike, Inc., Christian terms, African Methodist Episcopal Church, Super Bowl, Pastor, Ben Kirby, famous pastors, Preacher  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's not idol worship I want my foreskin back.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't even know where to go to buy shoes that expensive
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think this shames them, but it doesn't.  It makes their followers love them more.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But the question must be asked: Can one truly be a man of God *without* owning a pair of $5,000 sneakers?

Fixed it.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First picture is of Kanye and his Yeezy shoes .......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: If that's not idol worship I want my foreskin back.


How do think he had the shoes made?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But the question must be asked: Can one truly be a man of God...

No.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Religious people are hypocrites, film at 11.  And tune in next week for our Hindu's eating hamburgers montage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More importantly who would want to spend that much on sneakers?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having your church play pumped up kicks after a mass shooting is pretty tone deaf.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus loved a nice pair of kicks.  He hated to see dirty, uncovered feet and went out of his way to wash them for people just so he didn't have to look at dirt encrusted toes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You never know when you might have to serve God by running away really fast. $5,000 sneakers just make you run faster, everybody knows that.

Scriptural quotation for today:  The evil man fleeth when no man pursueth.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's only one true shoe of god

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I asked why there was only one set of footprints in the sand and Jesus said, that is when I carried you so you wouldn't get your $5000 kicks dirty.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've got the good Lord
Going down on me

Trust in God
He'll give you shoes
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: More importantly who would want to spend that much on sneakers?


Like tax dollars, money taken from a collection plate is NOT real money.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes you can subby, but WHO WOULD WANT TO!?
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The math checks out. If a normal person spends $25.00 on shoes, then whilst wearing $5K shoes you walk a mile in 200 peoples shoes.

That's just efficiency.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

genner: First picture is of Kanye and his Yeezy shoes .......

[Fark user image image 500x569]


I assumed it was about Kanye and avoided tfa altogether.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow. That's $10,000 worth of sneakers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Humility used to be a virtue...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pinche Mateo: If that's not idol worship I want my foreskin back.

How do think he had the shoes made?


When you rub one you have a nice duffel bag.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You think this shames them, but it doesn't.  It makes their followers love them more.


Oh look, Pastor Dave has a new Jaguar. God must really bless him
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are laws against charlatans. Unfortunately, all but the religious type.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you are truly a man of the Higgs Boson, it doesn't matter what sneakers you wear.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: If that's not idol worship I want my foreskin back.


Your foreskin was put to good use, in my face cream, and Moderna vaccines. So thank you from a grateful nation.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The other night I had a patient watching some asshat on tv talking about "seed money". Jesus would bless you and give you riches if you send this guy $1000. He gave examples of how people landed dream jobs earning 6 figures, becoming fertile, inheriting money, winning lotteries, etc. it's such obvious bullshiat. But, it must work. I could be so rich if I did not have a conscience
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The other night I had a patient watching some asshat on tv talking about "seed money". Jesus would bless you and give you riches if you send this guy $1000. He gave examples of how people landed dream jobs earning 6 figures, becoming fertile, inheriting money, winning lotteries, etc. it's such obvious bullshiat. But, it must work. I could be so rich if I did not have a conscience


Just looked him up. Mike Murdock. Multimillionaire and he's been doing it for 50 years. Like I said, it obviously works.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tmyk: There's only one true shoe of god

[Fark user image 400x300]


A man of culture I see!  Best sitcom to ever be released.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The other night I had a patient watching some asshat on tv talking about "seed money". Jesus would bless you and give you riches if you send this guy $1000. He gave examples of how people landed dream jobs earning 6 figures, becoming fertile, inheriting money, winning lotteries, etc. it's such obvious bullshiat. But, it must work. I could be so rich if I did not have a conscience


Prosperity Gospel.

Yes, it works.  At least for the grifters.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.