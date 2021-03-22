 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   US trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine are out. It is 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill and 0% effective at clotting your blood   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.


They already have 30 million doses (enough for 15m people) stashed in Ohio, and I'll bet they've ramped up production now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.


Count yourself lucky buddy; as a Canuck I probably won't be seeing any vaccine until end of summer / fall this year.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should make stock holders happy.
No connection, honest.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only being delayed because the 5G chips aren't functioning properly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reproduction numbers for the virus are increasing all over the country. I haven't seen it this high since January. We need more vaccines and we need them now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for my turn and an available slot. I think March 29th in Ohio it opens up to 16+. Just shy of the 40+ cap right now :/
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Helpful pic of a "jab".

/Damn brits ruining our language.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got dose 1 of Puh-Fizer last week. I can just feel the microchips coursing through my veins! And after the second dose, I'll be able to recite Who's On First like a champ!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: It's only being delayed because the 5G chips aren't functioning properly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news.  Get it out there and get it in people's arms.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Reproduction numbers for the virus are increasing all over the country. I haven't seen it this high since January. We need more vaccines and we need them now.

[Fark user image 850x535]


Ummm, do you ever watch the news or view social media? This pandemic is over.

/s
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that Fark headline was impossible to parse.  SO IS IT GOOD OR BAD??

(reads article)

*whew!*
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a suspiciously good number.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting our 2nd pfeizer shot today. As happy as I am I do feel a bit guilty as other states are having issues getting it out.  I didn't want to get a shot before my parents but they finally came around after convincing them for weeks.
Luckily the folks here basically said, come get the shot no matter who you are.
We already scheduled our first dinner in a restaurant for over a year, 2 weeks from today.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Astrazeneca, Oxford, and Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

(Oxford only a little less)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: That's a suspiciously good number.


100% that people won't get as sick if they get it, 79% effective against catching it at all.
Yeah, the headline is just a tad trolly.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: It's only being delayed because the 5G chips aren't functioning properly.


5G was giving Europeans clots because of an error in the metric system version.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Walker: Reproduction numbers for the virus are increasing all over the country. I haven't seen it this high since January. We need more vaccines and we need them now.

[Fark user image 850x535]

Ummm, do you ever watch the news or view social media? This pandemic is over.

/s


Excuse me, there never was a pandemic in the first place. LIBERAL HOAX
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: goodbeer: It's only being delayed because the 5G chips aren't functioning properly.

5G was giving Europeans clots because of an error in the metric system version.


this is the guy that coded the conversion program

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatsCrayons: "Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.


How the heck else are they supposed to conduct a trial? Sneak some vaccines out of the lab while nobody's watching?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Getting our 2nd pfeizer shot today. As happy as I am I do feel a bit guilty as other states are having issues getting it out.  I didn't want to get a shot before my parents but they finally came around after convincing them for weeks.
Luckily the folks here basically said, come get the shot no matter who you are.
We already scheduled our first dinner in a restaurant for over a year, 2 weeks from today.


There are lots of differences in states in general. For instance, PA is still in Phase 1a, because there's a high number of seniors in the state, and we added teachers to that phase a week or so ago. For starters.
I'm glad you talked your parents into it, and I have been seeing articles about people who have gotten the vaccine feeling guilty about it for various reasons.

/ have gotten the first shot of Pfizer
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Helpful pic of a "jab".

/Damn brits ruining our language.


"Shot" sounds a bit more lethal, TBH.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: Well that Fark headline was impossible to parse.  SO IS IT GOOD OR BAD??


It contains frogurt, which explains the blood clots.

/DO NOT MAINLINE FROGURT JESUS FARK
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

Count yourself lucky buddy; as a Canuck I probably won't be seeing any vaccine until end of summer / fall this year.


Do you have some sort of local registration/reservation process? You might get lucky with a burst of activity--maybe benefitting from local political sway. I'm in the US, but registered well before it was near my group, thinking more of helping the county plan for what the demand would be. I was hearing from locals nearer and nearer my age group getting theirs, always being told that based on pace I still had a long wait... then months before I expected mine I got called in. (Even got lucky with my preferred vaccine.)

(I'm content being a hermit and staying in reading more--am actually saving/making money over my usual routine, especially with the gov. throwing money at me from time to time--but would have rather seen younger front line workers, teachers and such getting their shots before me as I have a lower likelihood of exposure or subsequent transmission.)
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: That's a suspiciously good number.


It's got levels very similar to the J&J vaccine, if I recall correctly.  Not quite as good as Pzifer and Modera at stopping illness overall (though the measured points aren't easily comparable), but really, really good at lowering severity to the point where it's functionally unimportant to the vaccine recipient.

Transmission levels are still a concern, but that's very likely narrowed as well.  Similar to others.
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Reproduction numbers for the virus are increasing all over the country. I haven't seen it this high since January. We need more vaccines and we need them now.

[Fark user image 850x535]


It's almost like the decline was more about shiatty winter weather and lack of holidays and now that spring is here (along with spring break) we're gonna get hit again.

/whatever I get the first Pfizer shot tomorrow
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

Count yourself lucky buddy; as a Canuck I probably won't be seeing any vaccine until end of summer / fall this year.


First vaccine a little over a week ago.

All our doses came from the UK. Who have done as bad a job as anyone else at dealing with Covid, but a better job than anyone else with vaccinations.

Which is quite strange.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: fark you Astrazeneca, Oxford, and Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

(Oxford only a little less)


Do you wanna elaborate on that?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that is awesome news.  Get that vaccine in the car and let it Head Out to the Highway...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm watching the noon news, and they just said the AstraZenaca vaccine can be kept in a regular refrigerator.

124m people in the US have been given at least one ahot, 44m of those are fully vaccinated.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: EatsCrayons: "Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.

How the heck else are they supposed to conduct a trial? Sneak some vaccines out of the lab while nobody's watching?


Manufacturers commonly supply samples for independent testing, that's how. That's kind of the point of independent testing - to verify that the manufacturer's data is manipulated.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Getting our 2nd pfeizer shot today. As happy as I am I do feel a bit guilty as other states are having issues getting it out.  I didn't want to get a shot before my parents but they finally came around after convincing them for weeks.
Luckily the folks here basically said, come get the shot no matter who you are.
We already scheduled our first dinner in a restaurant for over a year, 2 weeks from today.


HYDRATE. Lots of water and electrolytes. Got round 2 of Pfizer on Thursday and Friday was like experiencing a cold on fast forward. Woke up the next morning tired as hell, it progressed to a headache a little later, by dinner time I had a temp of 100.4 and was sweating all over. By 9pm I felt great and was tearing into a bag of chips to get some strength back.

I will take one day like that over COVID any day.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: EatsCrayons: "Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.

How the heck else are they supposed to conduct a trial? Sneak some vaccines out of the lab while nobody's watching?


Exactly. Pharma trials are always done by the manufacturer usually in conjunction with a contractor whose expertise is drug trials. There are strict protocols for how they are conducted and the data, good and bad, that has to be submitted to regulators.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EatsCrayons: FarkinNortherner: EatsCrayons: "Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.

How the heck else are they supposed to conduct a trial? Sneak some vaccines out of the lab while nobody's watching?

Manufacturers commonly supply samples for independent testing, that's how. That's kind of the point of independent testing - to verify that the manufacturer's data is manipulated.


I think you're taking the "in collaboration" part a little too literally.  They probably supplied info on the vaccine, like how it worked, and were there to answer questions.  It's not like AZ was there conducting the trial with them.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Klivian: HYDRATE. Lots of water and electrolytes. Got round 2 of Pfizer on Thursday and Friday was like experiencing a cold on fast forward. Woke up the next morning tired as hell, it progressed to a headache a little later, by dinner time I had a temp of 100.4 and was sweating all over. By 9pm I felt great and was tearing into a bag of chips to get some strength back.


I have a huge road trip scheduled for the day I get my second pfizer shot.  I'm not looking forward to driving for 11 hours with a "cold"
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

They already have 30 million doses (enough for 15m people) stashed in Ohio, and I'll bet they've ramped up production now.


Last I heard, it was more like 7 million and the US was looking at letting half of those go to Mexico and Canada. Which makes sense - we'll benefit from helping the continent economically, politically and physically.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Klivian: HYDRATE. Lots of water and electrolytes. Got round 2 of Pfizer on Thursday and Friday was like experiencing a cold on fast forward. Woke up the next morning tired as hell, it progressed to a headache a little later, by dinner time I had a temp of 100.4 and was sweating all over. By 9pm I felt great and was tearing into a bag of chips to get some strength back.

I have a huge road trip scheduled for the day I get my second pfizer shot.  I'm not looking forward to driving for 11 hours with a "cold"


I wouldn't recommend it unless you're a passenger, better to get as much rest as you can, but you might be able to get away with it. I felt nothing other than pain in the muscle at the injection site day of. It was the day after everything hit me.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: EatsCrayons: FarkinNortherner: EatsCrayons: "Data from this new trial - run by experts at Columbia University and the University of Rochester in collaboration with AstraZeneca..."

Hmm.

How the heck else are they supposed to conduct a trial? Sneak some vaccines out of the lab while nobody's watching?

Manufacturers commonly supply samples for independent testing, that's how. That's kind of the point of independent testing - to verify that the manufacturer's data is manipulated.

I think you're taking the "in collaboration" part a little too literally.  They probably supplied info on the vaccine, like how it worked, and were there to answer questions.  It's not like AZ was there conducting the trial with them.


The hospitals listed are investigational sites. There's a doctor (the PI) at each who is ultimately responsible for the safety of each patient at their site. There are probably 100 sites for a big study like this one.

The sponsor (AZ) pushes one or two big shot PIs out front to talk about what a great job they did.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just got home from getting my first shot. The place was surprisingly empty.
And now there's van with a Microsoft logo parked outside my house.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A 100% effective "vaccine,"  is like a politician that receives 100% of the vote.

It's begging to be audited.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More info here: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-cen​t​re/press-releases/2021/astrazeneca-us-​vaccine-trial-met-primary-endpoint.htm​l

The AstraZeneca US Phase III trial of AZD1222 demonstrated statistically significant vaccine efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.

This interim safety and efficacy analysis was based on 32,449 participants accruing 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19. The trial had a 2:1 randomisation of vaccine to placebo.

They don't break out the raw numbers for how many in each group were symptomatic vs. severe, so take that "100%" with a grain of salt. You can conclude that 0 of the vaccinated group were hospitalized but you don't know if that's vs. 1 or 10 in the placebo group. The former case would imply a rather large confidence interval around that 100%.

Still, this is good news.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dkulprit: fark you Astrazeneca, Oxford, and Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

(Oxford only a little less)

Do you wanna elaborate on that?


The bill and Melinda gates foundation has made a promise to get vaccinations to poorer countries.... great right?

Oxford was going to make the vaccine open source so all drug manufacturers can just start making it and distributing it at low cost.

Well the B&M Gates foundation threatened to withhold million of dollars of donations (aka funding for research) if they did not give exclusive rights to Astrazeneca.

A company that the B&M Gates foundation happens to be a major investor in.  Part of that agreement was that Astrazenca provide doses to porrer countries....  like South Africa.  The place that they tested it on poor black folk (because you can't be testing on richer white folk now.)

But now that it is approved and through trials, they are charging places like South Africa DOUBLE what they're charging the US and UK.  Why?  Because SA didn't "invest" in the vaccine (they only volunteered their bodies) even though the vaccine was developed by Oxford with public and donated money.

And that's even WHEN THEY HAVE VACCINES because they're shipping more to those countries that "invested" despite the promise by B&M Gates foundation and Astrazeneca to provide low cost vaccinations to the poorest countries.

Our biggest threat right now that we have the vaccination is the virus mutating and becoming vaccine resistant.

You know, like has already somewhat happened?

Where is this most likely to happen?  Poorer countries with poor Healthcare systems, bad infrastructure, and poor sanitation.

So the bill and Melinda Gates foundation could have lived up to their promise by just allowing Oxford to open source the vaccine like originally planned, but suspiciously decided that the company they're major shareholders for needs exclusive rights or they'd shut down funding for them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Gubbo: dkulprit: fark you Astrazeneca, Oxford, and Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

(Oxford only a little less)

Do you wanna elaborate on that?

The bill and Melinda gates foundation has made a promise to get vaccinations to poorer countries.... great right?

Oxford was going to make the vaccine open source so all drug manufacturers can just start making it and distributing it at low cost.

Well the B&M Gates foundation threatened to withhold million of dollars of donations (aka funding for research) if they did not give exclusive rights to Astrazeneca.

A company that the B&M Gates foundation happens to be a major investor in.  Part of that agreement was that Astrazenca provide doses to porrer countries....  like South Africa.  The place that they tested it on poor black folk (because you can't be testing on richer white folk now.)

But now that it is approved and through trials, they are charging places like South Africa DOUBLE what they're charging the US and UK.  Why?  Because SA didn't "invest" in the vaccine (they only volunteered their bodies) even though the vaccine was developed by Oxford with public and donated money.

And that's even WHEN THEY HAVE VACCINES because they're shipping more to those countries that "invested" despite the promise by B&M Gates foundation and Astrazeneca to provide low cost vaccinations to the poorest countries.

Our biggest threat right now that we have the vaccination is the virus mutating and becoming vaccine resistant.

You know, like has already somewhat happened?

Where is this most likely to happen?  Poorer countries with poor Healthcare systems, bad infrastructure, and poor sanitation.

So the bill and Melinda Gates foundation could have lived up to their promise by just allowing Oxford to open source the vaccine like originally planned, but suspiciously decided that the company they're major shareholders for needs exclusive rights or they'd shut down funding for them.


Who says conspiracy theories are just for the right?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course all the hillbilly states are increasing. Should give out a free confederate flag with every vaccine.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: gopher321: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

Count yourself lucky buddy; as a Canuck I probably won't be seeing any vaccine until end of summer / fall this year.

First vaccine a little over a week ago.

All our doses came from the UK. Who have done as bad a job as anyone else at dealing with Covid, but a better job than anyone else with vaccinations.

Which is quite strange.


We like to be mysterious about how we approach things. Will we ace it or will we fark it up?!?! Nobody knows until its too late to change!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Surpheon: lindalouwho: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

They already have 30 million doses (enough for 15m people) stashed in Ohio, and I'll bet they've ramped up production now.

Last I heard, it was more like 7 million and the US was looking at letting half of those go to Mexico and Canada. Which makes sense - we'll benefit from helping the continent economically, politically and physically.


To clarify, I'm talking about the stash AstraZenaca has, not the US.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Gubbo: gopher321: Walker: Let's get it out there then. I'm still waiting for my turn. I'm a bit tired of being locked up in my tiny apartment for over a year now.

Count yourself lucky buddy; as a Canuck I probably won't be seeing any vaccine until end of summer / fall this year.

First vaccine a little over a week ago.

All our doses came from the UK. Who have done as bad a job as anyone else at dealing with Covid, but a better job than anyone else with vaccinations.

Which is quite strange.

We like to be mysterious about how we approach things. Will we ace it or will we fark it up?!?! Nobody knows until its too late to change!


My assumption is that someone threw a shiny toy to distract Boris and let professionals handle the vaccine rollout.
 
