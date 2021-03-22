 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   The latest "culture war" talking point: Monopoly. Yes, the game   (fox8.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 8:20 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HOW DARE COMPANY CHANGE INTELECKSHUAL PROPERTY!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah....It's still going to be boring AF to play it.

/Remember falling asleep between my turns when I was 13.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Instead of "Community Chest", they could call it "Some kind of bust"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is Monopoly for Millennials the version where the bank starts by owning all the property and all the players have to take out massive loans every time they roll the dice?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As far as gameplay goes you either get money or lose money the descriptions don't matter at all.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you want to bend Monopoly to serve the cause of social justice, you need to do more than change a few cards.

The object of the game is to personally profit by sinking your neighbors into crushing poverty.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"COVID-19 error in your favor. Collect Pfizer Antibodies"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: If you want to bend Monopoly to serve the cause of social justice, you need to do more than change a few cards.

The object of the game is to personally profit by sinking your neighbors into crushing poverty.


The player chosen to be the banker should get to collect whatever amount they like for passing Go.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chance: Your job nationwide has been outsourced to a communist country that unfairly subsidizes labor and materials, you may only collect $50 each time you Pass Go for the rest of the game.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GoFundMe card collect $200,000
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Community Chest is exhausted, proceed directly to GoFundMe."
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: GoFundMe card collect $200,000


Well at least I only missed that by seconds.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Receive two bags of food at the Pantry"

"Child Services goes to another house"

"Garnishment dismissed with prejudice"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Your OnlyFans page has been very popular.  Collect $500."
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: "Out are the outdated cards about beauty pageants and life insurance..."

WTF is triggering about life insurance?

/my dad taught me to count using this game
//we had some cutthroat games as a family
///three
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.