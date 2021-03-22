 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Getting busted for DUI in a McDonald's drive-thru is pretty bad, but what really was impressive was being able to hide eight airplane bottles of vodka in your bra   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not impressed:

Woman stashes allot of stuff in her bra
Youtube sAqPMYwPj5M
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


She's 31? That's pretty rough for 31.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x372]

She's 31? That's pretty rough for 31.


That's rough for 51.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eight airplane bottles of vodak=Monday morning cure in Florida.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Vodak and Egg McMuffins, simply must give it a try
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x372]

She's 31? That's pretty rough for 31.


I knew a girl that looked like that in high school. 😂
I really don't understand why she didn't want to get down. Meh. She did me a favor I suppose.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Vodak and Egg McMuffins, simply must give it a try


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x372]

She's 31? That's pretty rough for 31.


What's her Fark handle?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"8 Airplane Bottles of Vodka in a Bra" is my porn parody of "8 Heads in a Duffel Bag".
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So she had 10 nips in her bra?
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Likely arrested by a male officer who wasn't allowed to do a thorough search at the scene.  Had to wait for a female jailer to do a proper search.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x372]

She's 31? That's pretty rough for 31.


Drinking a gallon of vodka a day will do that to you.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not impressed.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: jim32rr: Vodak and Egg McMuffins, simply must give it a try

[Fark user image 425x485]


Oh god, so much sugar... why not just eat a table spoon of granulated sugar while chugging vodka? It would be cheaper.
 
perigee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"While court filings do not indicate the size of the individual vodka bottles, physics dictates that they were 50-milliliter nips..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Byline - Poindexter P. Poindexter.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Mister Buttons: jim32rr: Vodak and Egg McMuffins, simply must give it a try

[Fark user image 425x485]

Oh god, so much sugar... why not just eat a table spoon of granulated sugar while chugging vodka? It would be cheaper.


User name checks out.......
 
