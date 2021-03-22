 Skip to content
How do you top the "NO RAGRETS" tattoo?
41
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Psh.  47 beat him to that sort of idea like two decades ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you get it on the back of your neck?
Seems like a real biatch to try to line up the bar code the camera.

Sure it is an incredibly dumb idea in every way.  But if you are gonna do it, make it practical at least.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, you're telling me tattoos don't stay as sharp and clear as the day they are done?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
just get an RF chip implanted underneath it, so it appears that it works.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wantingout: just get an RF chip implanted underneath it, so it appears that it works.


Stop giving him ideas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Wait, you're telling me tattoos don't stay as sharp and clear as the day they are done?

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Yep. First thing anyone should do if they're considering a tattoo is put the design into PS and blur the hell out of it. If it still looks recognizable then you're ok. Most of those beautiful intricate tattoo pics you see were taken the day they were made, not a year later.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well at least the tattoo pulls focus away from his face.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another Farker recently reminded my of Rmoney Tattoo Guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x269]


Give em the clamps. Which is what we should do with someone who gets a QR of their instagram
 
freetomato
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's derp
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]


Mdgd?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Another Farker recently reminded my of Rmoney Tattoo Guy.

[Fark user image image 305x165]


2021:  "It's not a Rmoney tattoo, it's an elaborate teardrop."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]


Holy shiat, that is awesome in its disgustedness!!!!!!

/hork
 
freetomato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]

Holy shiat, that is awesome in its disgustedness!!!!!!

/hork


I bet honest don would like to grab a handful of that!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because InstaGram is going to be around FOREVER!!!

metalsucks.netView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gleeman: freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]

Mdgd?


Make doritos gravy dinner
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chitonw tattoo always wins
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All tattoos are a FAIL.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the modern take on the "My name is Kelly" tattoo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: All tattoos are a FAIL.


Let me guess, you browse using Edge.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once you start making good decisions it's really hard to stop.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I would get a tattoo like that, I would make it a Rickroll.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: just get an RF chip implanted underneath it, so it appears that it works.


He'll screw that up too and and get IDed as a lost cat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy may be influencing your kids. He thinks that it's his job to do so.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]


Jesus Christ, gravity is not treating her well at all.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images.news18.comView Full Size


That's a square camouflage pattern with some squares in the corner to make it kind of look like a QR code, but that's not a QR code at all. The QR code should look pixellated. I don't understand how, if it had worked at some point, it would have altered so badly. Tattoos fade, and sometimes the underlying ink bleeds a little, but not that much.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]


Make America Gag Again?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I keep scrolling past the pic of the guy's head thinking it's the back of a naked girl.
Disturbing.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: Once you start making good decisions it's really hard to stop.


That's why I don't take any chances.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obligatory...nothing beats the Swayzuar in dumb tattoos, nothing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A couple of weeks ago, I got this great idea to build a QR Code generator for my own site.  Which I was ultimately able to do.  Just not the way I expected.  I still had to use someone else's JS library to get it to work.

I thought that it would be no more complicated than creating a simple pattern for whatever characters, no different than a bar code.  There are fonts for generating bar codes, because they are so simple.

As it turns out, QR codes are far more complex than that.  So complex in fact that when I went to look at the JS library I ended up using, I was like, "Pffft...  Still don't understand it."

Anyway...  As per TFA...  The one thing about a final code that is for certain - it needs to be clear.  The markers need to be clear.  The pattern needs to be clear.  So that dude's code probably worked the day he got it done.  And even then, only if the artist drew every damn square on that thing perfectly.  That alone is unlikely.  But after it heals, and a few weeks go by, it is definitely going to be blurry.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I keep scrolling past the pic of the guy's head thinking it's the back of a naked girl.
Disturbing.


his ears are her elbows
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fact Influencer is a thing, makes me weep for this world.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: namegoeshere: Wait, you're telling me tattoos don't stay as sharp and clear as the day they are done?

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Yep. First thing anyone should do if they're considering a tattoo is put the design into PS and blur the hell out of it. If it still looks recognizable then you're ok. Most of those beautiful intricate tattoo pics you see were taken the day they were made, not a year later.


...and test it there.

I sure hope he at least thought to test the tattoo artist's skills out by doing one on another surface first, to be sure it actually works. Before going through with a real one.

Otherwise, it wasn't thought through and you know, I wonder how long we use this particular type of code technology into the future.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
This is probably my favorite Tattoo

for reference:
The Whitest Kids U' Know - Tattoo Parlor
Youtube CRUSECQrpkA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's pretty embarrassing, all right.  Like mistaking "Columbia" for "Colombia".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

durbnpoisn: A couple of weeks ago, I got this great idea to build a QR Code generator for my own site.  Which I was ultimately able to do.  Just not the way I expected.  I still had to use someone else's JS library to get it to work.

I thought that it would be no more complicated than creating a simple pattern for whatever characters, no different than a bar code.  There are fonts for generating bar codes, because they are so simple.

As it turns out, QR codes are far more complex than that.  So complex in fact that when I went to look at the JS library I ended up using, I was like, "Pffft...  Still don't understand it."

Anyway...  As per TFA...  The one thing about a final code that is for certain - it needs to be clear.  The markers need to be clear.  The pattern needs to be clear.  So that dude's code probably worked the day he got it done.  And even then, only if the artist drew every damn square on that thing perfectly.  That alone is unlikely.  But after it heals, and a few weeks go by, it is definitely going to be blurry.


If you're really interested in understanding how to generate these, there is an ISO document. Some guy xeroxed his copy and uploaded it. https://github.com/yansikeim/QR-C​ode/b​lob/master/ISO%20IEC%2018004%202015%20​Standard.pdf
 
browntimmy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freetomato: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x600]


She's got muffin tops on top of muffin tops.
 
