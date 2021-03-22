 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   State the size of one Rhode Islands has the second highest coronavirus cases per capita   (golocalprov.com) divider line
    More: Sick, New York City, New York, New York variant of COVID-19, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Rhode Island, former head of the Food, New Jersey, Massachusetts  
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get my vaccine on Wednesday.  I'm not sure what to do with myself.  I think a few weeks after the 2nd injection I'll go right to the bar.
 
Tarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My unasked-for advice: Wear a mask when possible. There's some evidence that there's protection against new variants but I'd be still cautious.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Massive clickbait!

"'What we don't understand with 1.526 is whether or not people are being re-infected with it and whether or not people who might have been vaccinated are now getting infected with it,""

So, we don't know if it's a problem. We don't know if it could be a problem, but we need to continue dominating the masses so we'll call it a problem.

How about, you know, some fricking SCIENCE to drive policy???
 
eagles95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I get my 2nd dose tomorrow. After 28 days they say i should be good. However I'm still wearing a mask everywhere. Now this summer when I go to the beach I will probably ease off a bit but I'll be around a bunch of family members also vaccinated so according to CDC I should be ok
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry.  You'll have to put that in "football fields".
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I get mine on the 12th.  Husband got the J&J.  We're thinking the same.  Life isn't going to change all that much.  Except maybe we can have a vaccinated friend over for dinner or something.

And I can hug my mom.
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just got my first Pfizer shot in Florida this morning, getting a kick out of these replies.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Is it bad I am secretly hoping it won't change that much? I mean, I like having an excuse for everything now and nobody questions it.

I'm like, well I am just not comfortable going places yet. Whether it is business or work and people are like, "I understand." While that may be true, most of the time is I just don't want to put on pants.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The CDC guidance I've seen says your immunization is fully effective 14 days after the final dose. 28 days may be overly conservative.
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's weird because my friends in Jersey got Pfizer and were told 28 days. Here in Delaware with Pfizer its 28 days but yet PA says 14 days. Whatever...just get into my arm
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nope. I think there's a whole lot of people who feel that way.
Be  it people who just aren't all that social enjoying the lack of pressures, or people who were tied up in the "rat race" enjoying the lack of race, I think lots of people have been enjoying this (at least a little bit.  The isolation is getting old though).

I've seen a few editorial/opinion pieces where people are all "oh I'll never go back to that over scheduled manic life again!".  Yeah they will.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The former head of the Food and Drug Administration under President Donald Trump is warning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pfizer is 70% effective 3 weeks after the first dose, 94% effective 1 week after the second dose.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-00529-7

CDC going with two weeks is conservative. 28 days is overkill.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got my second Pfizer vax three weeks ago but, I still follow CDC guidelines (mask, handwashing, distance). I don't want to infect anyone if I'm carrying the asymptomatic virus.
 
