(4Utah.com)   77-year-old ammunition box used in WWII found at Army depot with some appropriate words to Hitler scribbled inside   (abc4.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now one of our political parties are embracing the idiots that idolize Hitler.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fox News is going to spin this as an Antifa story where "those radical left terrorists" were sending out threats.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"May the contents of this box of blow the s*** out of Hitler."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSS My grandpa used to carry a picture in his wallet of a dead german soldier that he had written "one good kraut" on. I'd post the pic but I suppose it might get me banned.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"May the contents of this box of blow the s*** out of Hitler."

I dont know who taught you to speak like that but they are not your friend.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also seasonally appropriate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Despicable! how dare the Army glorify this clearly antifa graffiti.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great, another Antifa advocating oral sodomy...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has anyone made an antifa joke yet?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has Tucker complained about this yet? Give him time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This article reminded me of some of the TV-edited versions of Saving Private Ryan that went around in the late 90's: It was okay to show people getting shot in the head or shivering and weeping as they bled out because it was important for people to understand the horrors of war, but if a terrified soldier says "fark" or "shiat", we have to cut the audio because that's just totally inappropriate for children.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow.  That must be one in a million.
Oh, sorry.  That should be "one OF a million".
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing that feller's in camo. Ol' Adolf's goons mighta seen him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This article reminded me of some of the TV-edited versions of Saving Private Ryan that went around in the late 90's: It was okay to show people getting shot in the head or shivering and weeping as they bled out because it was important for people to understand the horrors of war, but if a terrified soldier says "fark" or "shiat", we have to cut the audio because that's just totally inappropriate for children.



"We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won't allow them to write "f*ck" on their airplanes because it's obscene!"
- Col. Kurtz, Apocalypse Now
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably still works, too. And it would sell for at least $5 a round.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GOP will rush to assure their voters that "Hitler was not as bad as the left makes him out to be. We GOPers know he had some good ideas and was a misunderstood lone wolf."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: GOP will rush to assure their voters that "Hitler was not as bad as the left makes him out to be. We GOPers know he had some good ideas and was a misunderstood lone wolf."


He was a rugged outdoorsman.  Look at all the camps he set up.
 
Luse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [i.redd.it image 640x640]


I love the sheer joy on their faces. There's photos of soldiers smiling and then there's, "I can't wait to send this!" Made my day.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You remember the Charlie Chaplin move "The Great Dictator", that mocked Hitler and his cronies?  Adolph actually saw that movie.  When the Germans captured a movie theater in Spain, that was showing it, they took the print and shipped it to Berlin.  Adolph watched it twice, then ordered it burned.

The British edited-up this video:
Hitler Assumes Command - German Troops Do The Lambeth Walk.
Youtube OI_kil5PYjg

which apparently a copy of which was seen by Joseph Goebbels, who had a fit and placed the name of the producer on his list of people to kill as soon as they captured England.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What was your second choice boxy?  Hows about being taken out to a field and getting asploded?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: He was a rugged outdoorsman.  Look at all the camps he set up.


Ja!

Here he is modeling the latest in lederhosen:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
