(wtnh.com)   Medivac called to pasta factory after worker accidently makes armalini   (wtnh.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOW WITH REAL ELBOWS!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 371x371]

NOW WITH REAL ELBOWS!


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let go of the Babby chicks first

Oh wait, wrong thread
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked up penne, but it means "quill".

/penis
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a person that falls in a vat of tomatoes.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened to a kid when I was in HS in Florida. He didn't get his arm out of a pasta cutter and it took it clean off. He wandered to the fire station a block away carrying his hand. They were able to graft it on again, but I don't know how it ultimately turned out. *shudder*
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now with extra gravy.

Nice!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carla's Pasta is a pasta manufacturing plant that specializes in ready to eat filled pastas
Filled with what
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armioli, armioli, give me the formuoli.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dough cutters are nasty. My Father in Law lost pieces of fingers on both hands to them.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Carla's Pasta is a pasta manufacturing plant that specializes in ready to eat filled pastas
Filled with what


What would you think?  Are you thinking what I'm  thinking?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories always remind me of the Irish brewery worker that drowned in a vat of beer: "Poor O'Malley. He never stood a chance." "Like hell. He got out twice to take a piss."

And a classic I only heard recently of the Irish fisherman that, being rescued by a genie after dropping the oars in the water, wished he would turn the lake into beer: "You idiot. Now we're going to have to pee in the boat."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Dough cutters are nasty. My Father in Law lost pieces of fingers on both hands to them.


I worked in a bakery, and had this compulsion to stick my fingers int he dough cutter. Finally one day I did. I didn't lose any fingers, but I got caught and they fired me. Oh, and the dough cutter? They fired her too.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilder's first rule of living a decent life without being maimed: Do not work in a factory, in construction, in the military, in police/fire department, in mining/drilling of any kind, in logging, or in a zoo (SeaWorld counts).

Wilder's second rule of living a decent life without being maimed: Treat fire like the uncontrollable monster that it is.

Wilders third rule of living a decent life without being maimed: Never date (or marry) a crack addict, a meth-head, a coke fiend, a bath salt zombie, a molly-pinhead, an alcoholic, an opium fiend, a stripper, a hooker, a cop, a redneck, or a conservative.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilder's first rule of the apostrophe: Don't forget to check for typos before hitting "Add Comment".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Wilder's first rule of the apostrophe: Don't forget to check for typos before hitting "Add Comment".


The second rule is to intentionally use apostrophe's incorrectly just to piss people off.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pasta factory accident is such a lame way to lose a limb. Definitely start coming up with a cool lie to tell the grandkids.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least he didn't lose his testaroli
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iaazathot: This happened to a kid when I was in HS in Florida. He didn't get his arm out of a pasta cutter and it took it clean off. He wandered to the fire station a block away carrying his hand. They were able to graft it on again, but I don't know how it ultimately turned out. *shudder*


Your firemen are awesome!
 
