(Guardian)   Englishman decides 3 days before Brexit he simply HAS to have that £5,000 new bike which is only available from a shop in Poland, then writes to national newspaper when hit by import chaos and taxes   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Customs, European Union, International trade, Bicycle, The Bill, early January, Government, Duty  
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is the dumbass tag because of when he ordered it or because he spent 5K on a bicycle?
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is the dumbass tag because of when he ordered it or because he spent 5K on a bicycle?


And then wouldn't be able to cycle it due to lock-down rules
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're gonna flout "£5000'' bike without showing it, telling us the model or the specs?  What kind of shiatty reporting is this? You KNOW the cyclist told them...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is the dumbass tag because of when he ordered it or because he spent 5K on a bicycle?


Why not both?
 
