(The Scottish Sun)   Dear Deidre, I think I've finally found Mr Perfect, just a couple of little problems, he wants me to make poRn and become an escort   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm questioning everything now and I worry he is sexually deviant


you misspelled 'pimp'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First off, this crap is not real.

Second, how can a man that wants you to become a ho, be "Mr Perfect"?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude....you didn't find a boyfriend/husband. You found a pimp.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: I'm questioning everything now and I worry he is sexually deviant


you misspelled 'pimp'


Hey, that's Mr. Pimp.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I'm dating a giant red flag made out of smaller red flags. Is this a good idea?"
 
Gramma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The thing that has worried me the most is that he's asked if it would be OK to be naked around my seven year old daughter."

Way to bury the lede, Smitty.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First time I've ever read the opening to a human trafficking case in the Deirdre column.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NobleHam: "I'm dating a giant red flag made out of smaller red flags. Is this a good idea?"


When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags.

(h/t Bojack Horseman)
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That isn't Mr.Perrfec that is Mr. P-I-M-P.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pic of the BF...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything in that letter was "I like style and a good lifestyle"... and a lack of understanding that something has to underpin it... well, other than pimpdom, that is.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's weird. He's been dead for awhile now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i'm normally logged in and don't see the previews (or click count)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I say go for it. True love is hard to find.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...and...?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is his name Mr Mario Lago?
 
