(CNBC)   Once the world returns to normal after the pandemic, many Americans actually don't want to return to normal   (cnbc.com) divider line
111
111 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because work sucks?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reluctant to give up my cuss muffling facemask.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanity is the playground for the unimaginative....
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As the pandemic fades..."

Stopped reading there. Completely delusional garbage
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people NEED "normalcy". It's what they're supposed to do. The pandemic took their binky away.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal : mass shootings every week and once a month theres a school special.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The murder hornets are waiting for youuuuuuuu ...

And so is the taxman, your landlord, and your frenemies have had a lot of time to think up new tortures you'll have to thank them for.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actual toll on society won't be felt in the death count.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffets are a bad idea even when there isn't a pandemic going on.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
today was the first time in many months i food shopped in a store. Wal-Mart failed to deliver my order for the 3rd time so I gave up on them. it was odd being near people. I would feel better if other people would stay home when i go to Aldi's.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in. Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

Look here, we have the opposite of the 'Covid is a hoax' crowd. This guy is just as farking in need of some kind of therapy as the other side. This is not healthy. At all.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the 'normal' that led us to everything being completely and totally farked.

I wonder why?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we're in The New Normal.  There's no going back to how it was in the Before Times.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Normal" doesn't necessarily mean good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder when I'll feel comfortable going into a store without a mask on.
I wonder when I'll feel comfortable eating in a restaurant again.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people realized commuting every day to sit in an office doing something you can easily do at home is pointless?
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

If you actively want to be 'normal' you are now and always have been part of ALL THE PROBLEMS.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in. Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

Look here, we have the opposite of the 'Covid is a hoax' crowd. This guy is just as farking in need of some kind of therapy as the other side. This is not healthy. At all.


Guarantee the guy is a germaphobe who was always like this even before the pandemic.

I can be over-cautious too sometimes but even I admit that's overkill.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm BETTER than normal. I'm A-B Normal!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of teacher unions are screaming about returning to the classroom like it's a trip to the gallows. Some of them won't commit to it even if they're guaranteed to be vaccinated before having to go.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image 90x132]

If you actively want to be 'normal' you are now and always have been part of ALL THE PROBLEMS.


I just want to go see live music, sports, and travel again.  Am I part of the problem too?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: [Link][Fark user image image 90x132]

If you actively want to be 'normal' you are now and always have been part of ALL THE PROBLEMS.


I'm going sane in a world gone mad!
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in. Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

Look here, we have the opposite of the 'Covid is a hoax' crowd. This guy is just as farking in need of some kind of therapy as the other side. This is not healthy. At all.


I'm sure no one has ever claimed that they "did everything right and caught Covid anyway". I'm sure air doesn't circulate around indoors. Most people did the bare minimum to protect themselves and just hoped it was good enough.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think everyone who can work from home should continue to do so.  I don't want to see rush hour traffic return to pre-pandemic levels.
 
The_Limper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes...who wants to be near all those anti-vaxxers and "Mah FreeDumbs!" types? I certainly don't.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatSillyGoose: scalpod: [Fark user image 90x132]

If you actively want to be 'normal' you are now and always have been part of ALL THE PROBLEMS.

I just want to go see live music, sports, and travel again.  Am I part of the problem too?


The Conspiracy of Normals had long before ruined every one of those things, so - yes.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the US just went through one of the mildest flu seasons ever, by all accounts.  For me personally, over the last year, I did not have a flu or extended cold like I normally do 2-3 times a year.  Instead, I had seasonal allergy issues, but even those were not as bad as they have been in past seasons.  Granted, there was a stretch last spring where every cough and sore throat caused mild panic, but still.

Once things go back to "normal", I expect I will be masking up any time I'm indoors with a large group of people for an extended period of time, like at the gym, movie theaters or shows.  Additionally, I've lost a lot of weight and saved a lot of money by not ordering out or going to restaurants, so we'll see if that trend continues.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: A lot of teacher unions are screaming about returning to the classroom like it's a trip to the gallows. Some of them won't commit to it even if they're guaranteed to be vaccinated before having to go.


Then they aren't teachers and don't care about the next generation.  I have blood cancer, just got my first dose... I'll go teach those kids right now, it's my responsibility as an adult who's lived longer than them to see to their well-being.  They are our future.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When David Dudovitz ventured out to get his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last week, it was only the fourth time he had left his New York apartment since the pandemic began, and he wasn't going to take any chances.
Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in.

Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

"Several people thought I was crazy," Dudovitz said. "I was just that terrified. It was just that strong of an anxiety ... I just felt like I needed an extra layer."

Add me to the list of people that thought that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halotosis: The actual toll on society won't be felt in the death count.


I know it's not an exact comparison, but after the Spanish Flu, US society did jump back pretty quickly. (I read some economic analyses.) The people who died or got sick with long-term complications were obviously affected. But everyone else went back to normal -- at least judged by economic activity.

Here in Israel, the bars and restaurants have been packed since reopening. (I don't know yet if remote from work will stay or disappear here.) Unemployment is going down pretty quickly. The numbers of new infections and serious cases are all plummeting every day. Of course, I cannot speak for any other country.

But still, 2020 and 1920 will not necessarily be the same, of course.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: A lot of teacher unions are screaming about returning to the classroom like it's a trip to the gallows. Some of them won't commit to it even if they're guaranteed to be vaccinated before having to go.


The other half of social distancing isn't just self-preservation per se, but preventing the collapse of the medical system due to a virus circulating among the unvaccinated population. Herd immunity is only achieved when 70-90% of the population is vaccinated (or survived).
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping "normal" will include casual wearing of procedure masks during cold & flu season, as they do in civilized countries
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm BETTER than normal. I'm A-B Normal!


Do people think you're strange? DO YOU?

You might be on the right track!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would very much like to keep the whole "keeping out of people's personal space" thing going for the foreseeable future.
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in. Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

Look here, we have the opposite of the 'Covid is a hoax' crowd. This guy is just as farking in need of some kind of therapy as the other side. This is not healthy. At all.


Putting a plastic shopping bag over your head is a good way to make sure you don't see the end of the pandemic.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halotosis: jjorsett: A lot of teacher unions are screaming about returning to the classroom like it's a trip to the gallows. Some of them won't commit to it even if they're guaranteed to be vaccinated before having to go.

Then they aren't teachers and don't care about the next generation.  I have blood cancer, just got my first dose... I'll go teach those kids right now, it's my responsibility as an adult who's lived longer than them to see to their well-being.  They are our future.


With a username like that, please keep wearing your mask.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Because work sucks?


And that people are f*kkin' awful!
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: When David Dudovitz ventured out to get his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last week, it was only the fourth time he had left his New York apartment since the pandemic began, and he wasn't going to take any chances.
Before heading out, Dudovitz put on his N95 mask, his face shield, and cargo pants with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer in the pockets. When he got to the clinic, he waited outside until they called him in.

Once inside, Dudovitz was so worried about catching the coronavirus from the other patients in the lobby that he went to the corner furthest from everyone, took out a plastic shopping bag and put it over his head as extra protection.

"Several people thought I was crazy," Dudovitz said. "I was just that terrified. It was just that strong of an anxiety ... I just felt like I needed an extra layer."

Add me to the list of people that thought that.


i saw a couple grocery shopping yesterday in masks, face shields and gloves - straight out of Spring 2020.

i know another couple who haven't left their house since last Feb. and they say they won't go out for at least another year.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Limper: Yes...who wants to be near all those anti-vaxxers and "Mah FreeDumbs!" types? I certainly don't.


Those types are going to become even more insufferable with an "I told you so" like smug, acting as if WE were the fools for taking the pandemic seriously in the first place.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The air was cleaner and there was less noise from machinery during the height of the lockdown.  I'm not happy to see a return of either.  Hopefully electric vehicles and aircraft will make that environment the new norm at some point.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm BETTER than normal. I'm A-B Normal!


Well I'm better than positive! I'm H-I-V positive!
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have little desire to go back to the pre-covid normal.

Would I like restaurants and museums to open back up? Yeah.

Do I think telecommuting needs to be treated more as a typical norm than an outlier perk? Yeah.

Do I relish the thought of going back to a daily commute to a cubicle farm across town at rush hour to do spreadsheets and attend meetings that can just as easily be done on my couch? No.

Do I think we need to take more public health precautions in general in an increasingly interconnected world? Yeah.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: I believe the US just went through one of the mildest flu seasons ever, by all accounts.  For me personally, over the last year, I did not have a flu or extended cold like I normally do 2-3 times a year.  Instead, I had seasonal allergy issues, but even those were not as bad as they have been in past seasons.  Granted, there was a stretch last spring where every cough and sore throat caused mild panic, but still.

Once things go back to "normal", I expect I will be masking up any time I'm indoors with a large group of people for an extended period of time, like at the gym, movie theaters or shows.  Additionally, I've lost a lot of weight and saved a lot of money by not ordering out or going to restaurants, so we'll see if that trend continues.


I peeked at the CDC excess mortality tracker (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/c​ov​id19/excess_deaths.htm ) and saw that the expected number of deaths was a good deal lower than the model the past few weeks. I wonder if that was because of the exceptionally low influenza rate this year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only things I really haven't done is eat in a restaurant or bar, go to the gym, or work in my office.  I'm in Publix and Home Depot all the time.  I've also reduced my use of DoorDash.  I just go in the place now and pick it up.

I'll definitely be keeping a thing we started doing which is picnics.  We have a picnic on Saturday or Sunday every week.
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like it is going to be really hard to go back to work in the office.  Home is so much quieter, the cat is going to miss me, I cannot just wear sweatpants every day.  I will miss not being able to look outside.  And now my office is surrounded by plexiglass and visqueen, I will feel like a goldfish in a cheap aquarium.

I am really, truly going to hate driving to work again, especially in winter.  I am going to miss hearing kids laughing, dogs barking and traffic going by.  I am going to miss listening to whatever kind of music I want to hear, cranked as loud as I want it to be.

I think we might not go back until September, but I am hoping that we don't.  I am not mentally prepared to pretend I am not an introvert again.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this has all started
Gone to work every week like normal
Went FLA last May to see the SpaceX launch of astronauts.
/Wears a mask and goes about life as normally as I am allowed.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been back to sort of normal in-field work (around others) since mid June or so, with a couple of short interruptions in the fall and winter.

The smaller commercial construction sites I've been on have been largely mask-free since then, whereas service calls have and still do require the cotton talisman.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not over with yet, but people are already pretending it is, which will, of course, help keep it from happening.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect there are a lot of folks who for various reasons prior to the pandemic felt very obligated to attend uncomfortable social situations where the pandemic provided a fine reason to not have to go.  Family reunions where you hate almost everyone but it's the rare chance to talk to your cool auntie and some such shiat.  I can see not wanting to pick that up.  Or the time stuck commuting.

I see nothing to indicate a mass reconsideration of priorities, but some folks have and good for them.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I think everyone who can work from home should continue to do so.  I don't want to see rush hour traffic return to pre-pandemic levels.


I don't think I want to share an elevator with six or eight other people for a while. (Limit at the office now is two, and some people are taking a pass on sharing with anybody.)
 
