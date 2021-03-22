 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A free donut a day keeps the covid away, vaccination card required. Bonus: for the rest of 2021   (yahoo.com) divider line
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's nice, they can die of diabetes instead of covid.  But at least they're not spreading it, so I guess it's a win.

/may actually take advantage of this
//once or twice
///assuming greedy pigs haven't abused the promotion into oblivion
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Well that's nice, they can die of diabetes instead of covid.  But at least they're not spreading it, so I guess it's a win.

/may actually take advantage of this
//once or twice
///assuming greedy pigs haven't abused the promotion into oblivion


Came here to say this.

Those doughnuts are far more likely to kill you than COVID, but at least you're not infecting everyone else when you cough up doughnuts.

//doughnuts
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: aerojockey: Well that's nice, they can die of diabetes instead of covid.  But at least they're not spreading it, so I guess it's a win.

/may actually take advantage of this
//once or twice
///assuming greedy pigs haven't abused the promotion into oblivion

Came here to say this.

Those doughnuts are far more likely to kill you than COVID, but at least you're not infecting everyone else when you cough up doughnuts.

//doughnuts


Imma disagree here, actually - THIS IS SUCH A GOOD IDEA!

It targets the audience most likely to be waffling on vaccination because of social pressure - middle America and the lower-middle class - and it provides an incentive that can be renewably cashed without one's social network's approval, but that CAN spread virally WITHIN a social network. This seems like nothing (and may have been planned as a feel-good PR gesture); it's actually genius.

Moar vaccine perks, please!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make More Hinjews: aagrajag: aerojockey: Well that's nice, they can die of diabetes instead of covid.  But at least they're not spreading it, so I guess it's a win.

/may actually take advantage of this
//once or twice
///assuming greedy pigs haven't abused the promotion into oblivion

Came here to say this.

Those doughnuts are far more likely to kill you than COVID, but at least you're not infecting everyone else when you cough up doughnuts.

//doughnuts

Imma disagree here, actually - THIS IS SUCH A GOOD IDEA!

It targets the audience most likely to be waffling on vaccination because of social pressure - middle America and the lower-middle class - and it provides an incentive that can be renewably cashed without one's social network's approval, but that CAN spread virally WITHIN a social network. This seems like nothing (and may have been planned as a feel-good PR gesture); it's actually genius.

Moar vaccine perks, please!


You know what?

You are absolutely right.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Fake vaccine cards already exist. People gonna people.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to be fully vaccinated, or will one does get you the donut?

Asking for myself, because I'm a fatty
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the "get your booty to the poll" organizers? We need the right industries to get creative here.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get some more retailers doing this! There are a fair number of people who would get serious about getting vaccinated if it meant a free coffee or taco or whatever on a daily basis.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why does an article tell me to read the original article somewhere else, when it's the exact same f*cking article?
 
planes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Why does an article tell me to read the original article somewhere else, when it's the exact same f*cking article?


Because, that is where they borrowed it from, and by telling you where to find it they most likely avoid hearing from a law firm.
 
Gramma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The last thing I need is a doughnut every day.  But you could motivate me to do a lot of things for a free coffee at Timmy's.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gramma: The last thing I need is a doughnut every day.  But you could motivate me to do a lot of things for a free coffee at Timmy's.


How you doin'?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

planes: mateomaui: Why does an article tell me to read the original article somewhere else, when it's the exact same f*cking article?

Because, that is where they borrowed it from, and by telling you where to find it they most likely avoid hearing from a law firm.


Well at the very least they could do a bare minimum effort of passing along the story with even less information than the original article, to justify sending me there after reading their own trash version.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Do you have to be fully vaccinated, or will one does get you the donut?

Asking for myself, because I'm a fatty


One shot of a two-shot series will do (it's the first question in the FAQ):

WHAT QUALIFIES AS 'VACCINATED'?
Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.
Link.
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goodbye Covid, hello diabeetus.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, I am disappointed there's no Krispy Kreme within reasonable driving distance. The northeast is Dunkin turf.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't you fools see, they're accumulating a database of people who have been vaccinated. They're planning on hijacking the Bill Gates tracking and mind control chips, no doubt to later plant the desire for more donuts, this time at full price.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their donuts are great, but I'm so glad there isn't one of their locations any place near where we live, (I would think one donut would be close to a persons entire caloric intake for a day).
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, some people will get fat. Big deal. It's not like folks are going to have a donut every single day until the end of 2021. Most of us have gotten fatter because of the pandemic anyway.

I'm all for any incentive, no matter how creative or unusual, that will get people to decide to get vaccinated. So good on Krispy Kreme! I hope other companies in all kinds of industries and professions follow suit.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: So, some people will get fat. Big deal. It's not like folks are going to have a donut every single day until the end of 2021. Most of us have gotten fatter because of the pandemic anyway.

I'm all for any incentive, no matter how creative or unusual, that will get people to decide to get vaccinated. So good on Krispy Kreme! I hope other companies in all kinds of industries and professions follow suit.


I think we're just noting that the best way to get the Average American to do something good for his health is to bribe him with something bad for his health.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: This seems like nothing (and may have been planned as a feel-good PR gesture); it's actually genius.


I actually have thoughts that it could be a secret government program to reach the "covidiots", "plague rats", and "Trumpers", or whatever else you want to call them.  The Feds would reimburse Krispy Kreme for losses in exchange for a guarantee they follow through with the program.  Maybe someone got the idea after seeing people in Taiwan changing their name to take advantage of an all-you-can-eat sushi deal.

(Once upon a time, Congress allocated something like $100 million on outreach to convince people to use dollar coins.  I figured if Congress really wanted people to switch, they could spend the same money to give Walmart customers a ten-cent discount not to accept change in dollar coins.)
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only problem is that the free donuts available from the North Aurora location is from the guy out front.

/Kinda miss working in N. Seattle...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

growinthings: Their donuts are great, but I'm so glad there isn't one of their locations any place near where we live, (I would think one donut would be close to a persons entire caloric intake for a day).


Their original glazed donut is 190 calories.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MattyBlast: So, some people will get fat. Big deal. It's not like folks are going to have a donut every single day until the end of 2021. Most of us have gotten fatter because of the pandemic anyway.

I'm all for any incentive, no matter how creative or unusual, that will get people to decide to get vaccinated. So good on Krispy Kreme! I hope other companies in all kinds of industries and professions follow suit.

I think we're just noting that the best way to get the Average American to do something good for his health is to bribe him with something bad for his health.


I know, and I see the irony that you're pointing out. We good.
 
