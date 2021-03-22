 Skip to content
 
Scientists zero in on cause for AstraZeneca blood clot issue. ... Still no cure for cancer or autism. Or government tracking devices   (npr.org)
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah people have clots. I"d take the shot
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still a lower risk of clotting than taking birth control pills.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that they made the tracker chip a bit too large and it keeps getting stuck in the veins. DNRTFA.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post hoc ergo procter hoc is not just am episode of west wing, folks.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aliens put a tracking device in my butt years ago. Get in line!

Fark user image
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still no cure for authoritarianism.
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Scientists find cause of non-existent effect? Or do they have an explanation for the lower-than-normal rate of blood clots in vaccinated people?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Aliens put a tracking device in my butt years ago. Get in line!

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I LOL'd.
 
wild9
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I work with a guy who goes on and on about how no one is talking about the side effects of the vaccines but from what I have read so far, they seem way the hell better than the alternative of getting COVID and the lasting damage from it.

/SO got the single does J&J vaccine last Thursday, had a reaction to it. Chills,mild fever, aches/pains and a really bad headache....it lasted a day. She was good on Saturday. I'm gonna be okay because the alternative is was worse.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
> the rate of post-vaccine blood clots was actually lower than the expected rate in the general population

So AZ vaccine can be used a preventative measure against blood clots?
 
CokeBear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>

and... that's what happens when you've been away from Fark too long, posting on Reddit
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wild9: I work with a guy who goes on and on about how no one is talking about the side effects of the vaccines but from what I have read so far, they seem way the hell better than the alternative of getting COVID and the lasting damage from it.

/SO got the single does J&J vaccine last Thursday, had a reaction to it. Chills,mild fever, aches/pains and a really bad headache....it lasted a day. She was good on Saturday. I'm gonna be okay because the alternative is was worse.


It's kind of amusing how we're comparing the vaccine brands.  Before COVID, did anyone care which brand was used?  My last vaccine was for Hep A&B, and I didn't care who made it.

Side note:

Like many other people, my Mom felt really crappy after the second Moderna shot.  Thankfully, it was only for a couple of days.
 
6nome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I heard Soros is already making a new bleach-based vaccine.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

6nome: I heard Soros is already making a new bleach-based vaccine.


More socialist theft.  That was Trump's idea.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wild9: I work with a guy who goes on and on about how no one is talking about the side effects of the vaccines but from what I have read so far, they seem way the hell better than the alternative of getting COVID and the lasting damage from it.

/SO got the single does J&J vaccine last Thursday, had a reaction to it. Chills,mild fever, aches/pains and a really bad headache....it lasted a day. She was good on Saturday. I'm gonna be okay because the alternative is was worse.


"no one's talking about" is simply way of introducing doubt without having to provide any evidence to support that doubt.  See:  Tucker Carlson

Also known as "just asking questions."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: Still a lower risk of clotting than taking birth control pills.


birth control seems to have a new product widely advertised every year that winds up connected to a 1-800-LAWSUIT number with 18 months. rinse, repeat. ever notice that?
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wild9: I work with a guy who goes on and on about how no one is talking about the side effects of the vaccines but from what I have read so far, they seem way the hell better than the alternative of getting COVID and the lasting damage from it.

/SO got the single does J&J vaccine last Thursday, had a reaction to it. Chills,mild fever, aches/pains and a really bad headache....it lasted a day. She was good on Saturday. I'm gonna be okay because the alternative is was worse.

It's kind of amusing how we're comparing the vaccine brands.  Before COVID, did anyone care which brand was used?  My last vaccine was for Hep A&B, and I didn't care who made it.

Side note:

Like many other people, my Mom felt really crappy after the second Moderna shot.  Thankfully, it was only for a couple of days.


Yeah I guess since it's new, people are curious. In a few years no one will much care about what version you get. Or maybe it's a talking point. Like "Oh which one did you get? Oh did you get scheduled for the follow up already?" Kind of thing. Once I'm eligible, I'll get whatever is available.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wild9: I work with a guy who goes on and on about how no one is talking about the side effects of the vaccines but from what I have read so far, they seem way the hell better than the alternative of getting COVID and the lasting damage from it.

/SO got the single does J&J vaccine last Thursday, had a reaction to it. Chills,mild fever, aches/pains and a really bad headache....it lasted a day. She was good on Saturday. I'm gonna be okay because the alternative is was worse.

It's kind of amusing how we're comparing the vaccine brands.  Before COVID, did anyone care which brand was used?  My last vaccine was for Hep A&B, and I didn't care who made it.

Side note:

Like many other people, my Mom felt really crappy after the second Moderna shot.  Thankfully, it was only for a couple of days.


Pfizer here, and the second does kind of kicked my ass.

My girlfriend had a much milder reaction to her second shot than I had...mild fever and body aches.

I guess your mileage may vary.
 
Tarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's nice they figured it out? But how to use the information to understand who's at risk, or how to treat, that wasn't already figured out from epi and clinical data?

(I had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine recently with very few side effects).
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cell phones?   I don't get it, subby.
 
