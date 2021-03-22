 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   More than 30 days after Texas froze to death, one low-income apartment complex in Austin still doesn't have gas. But certainly race has nothing to do with it   (kxan.com) divider line
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone thought that maybe they should wait it out in Cancun at the Ritz like regular folks do?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
replacing a gas main is not trivial it would seem.  but i'm sure part of that is asking "will it affect white people or black people" on the form they submit for approval to do the work.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, racebait that ignores the fact that the entire system needs to be replaced, and that many residents are refusing to accept the attempts at help that are being provided.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bwahahaha! holy snickeys. why yes, America has surveillance people to make certain black folks lives are miserable. Your tax dollars at work.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knowa lot of racist whote people who seem to think that if we are just a bit meaner to black people they will somehow just stop existing.

It is weird, because even if every negative stereotype was somehow true, it would not be an effective plan and the better goal would be to learn to just get along with everyone.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm really thinking about just moving," Dominguez said.


You live in the projects.  That's either your usual daydreaming or you're a moron.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Oh look, racebait that ignores the fact that the entire system needs to be replaced, and that many residents are refusing to accept the attempts at help that are being provided.


:Giggle: so is "racebaiting" the new rallying cry of below-average white middle aged dudes on Fark, or what?

You guys come straight out of a comic book.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this thread.  This is a fun thread.  This is a good website.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is this apartment complex's father? What about its culture allowed this gas main to break? Stop blaming white people for all these problems with the infrastructure community.
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Where is this apartment complex's father? What about its culture allowed this gas main to break? Stop blaming white people for all these problems with the infrastructure community.


I'd wager its father lives somewhere else, only sets eyes on the place to justify his decisions to evict people or not pay contractors. Might well have got his purchase seed from his father, maybe the baby mama of the complex.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hay have you heard? It's your responsibility fix utility problems on an individual family level.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Has anyone thought that maybe they should wait it out in Cancun at the Ritz like regular folks do?


Residents have been offered hotel rooms. About half have taken them up on it. Probably because cramming your family into a hotel room sucks.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah this is on the city and residents. Take the hotel room, the city is making them replace the entire gas lines. It takes time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheReject: Yeah this is on the city and residents. Take the hotel room, the city is making them replace the entire gas lines. It takes time.


😐😳🙄👀👍🏽
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OUTRAGE!!!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: IamTomJoad: Has anyone thought that maybe they should wait it out in Cancun at the Ritz like regular folks do?

Residents have been offered hotel rooms. About half have taken them up on it. Probably because cramming your family into a hotel room sucks.


In Cancun?

They should hold out for better than Motel 6, even if the light is on.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read this expecting to come away pissed off at a landlord. Instead I came away thinking submitter sucks dick
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the meantime, Eureka said it has offered residents hotel rooms. It said half of its residents have opted for that.

Half the residents are stubborn paste eaters.

Subby is 100% paste eater.
 
