(The Atlantic)   Every year, 7 billion baby chickens are tossed into shredding machines, gassed, or suffocated in plastic bags   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yummy!
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, stupid question: is this worse than if we let them grow to adulthood and then slaughtered them for their flesh? Because factory chickens, no matter the breed, don't exactly die of old age.

OK, so after reading TFA, the most promising alternative appears to be to determine the sex in egghood and cull them then. I guess that's a little bit more humane.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This anti-abortionism is getting insane...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yummy!
That's where they end up; the meat is not wasted.

Why is killing a chick any worse than killing an adult chicken? Is this merely another form of "Oh, no, teh preshous babbies!"?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those chickens have it easy, human males WISHED it was that easy to get shredded.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still beats dying in an American hospital.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who worked for Tyson, stepping on baby chicks.

He didn't do it for long.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I haven't seen too many Free Cat's lately
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

You get a woman do that in high heels and you could make some serious messed up only fans page
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the upside... they don't become roosters.
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone needs a hobby.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh is this another time where we are supposed to feel like monsters for what we do to animals at the near bottom of the food chain while conveniently ignoring how we treat fellow human beings far worse on a daily basis?
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen a gif of a small group of chicks getting 'shredded'. It happens so quickly I daresay they're gone before they feel an ounce of pain, and you can't be sure the footage isn't edited. It's not ideal in the grand scheme of things, but still probably a more painless & relatively humane method compared to what may have been employed a decade ago
 
havocmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
melania jacket dot jpeg
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
