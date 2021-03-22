 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   The UK is changing lockdown rules yet again (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Rule of thirds, Home, Subscription business model, Prime minister, step plan, home rule, step, end of lockdown  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put all the people who voted for Brexit on Sealand and then sink it with missiles.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My area is one of the most vaccinated in the US. I don't really know the reason, but I can say the hospital is dosing out vaccines like a boss.

With that being said, our daily cases drop has flattened out the way it did in November right before it spiked...I'm almost certain something is about to break. Don't fall for the idea that this shiat is over yet. The numbers don't back it up.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If by "changing again" you mean sticking to the roadmap set out in February, sure, go ahead and be outraged. It is the Daily Fail, after all, that's what it's for.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pr​i​me-minister-sets-out-roadmap-to-cautio​usly-ease-lockdown-restrictions
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: My area is one of the most vaccinated in the US. I don't really know the reason, but I can say the hospital is dosing out vaccines like a boss.

With that being said, our daily cases drop has flattened out the way it did in November right before it spiked...I'm almost certain something is about to break. Don't fall for the idea that this shiat is over yet. The numbers don't back it up.


I'm so close I can taste it.  I should be getting my first shot by the end of the month.  That'd have me fully baked by mid-May.  Got this crazy fantasy that we might have our annual state fair in September.  Really missed that elephant ear last year.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: If by "changing again" you mean sticking to the roadmap set out in February, sure, go ahead and be outraged. It is the Daily Fail, after all, that's what it's for.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pri​me-minister-sets-out-roadmap-to-cautio​usly-ease-lockdown-restrictions


True enough.

But I am no closer to knowing whether the "6 people or 2 households" rule means whichever is greater.

I assume that I can either meet up to 5 people, each from a different household, or my family of 4 can meet another household (of no theoretical maximum, eg my friends with their 4 children).

It's not clear.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.