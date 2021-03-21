 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Uncountable thousands of Nopes trying to escape rising floodwaters in Australia. Tag mileage may vary   (news.com.au) divider line
14
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
poor lil' nopes.

nobody, and i mean NOBODY, looks forward to drowning...

Fark user imageView Full Size


eeep!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of Nopes

/Nope
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During floods in Pakistan one year, the trees looked like they were entombed in cotton candy.

But very few mosquitoes that season.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The spiders, later identified as wolf spiders

*Yawn* call me when they're real Australian nopes. Nopes(!) exclamation point.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
are they riding on the backs of the mice?
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: The spiders, later identified as wolf spiders

*Yawn* call me when they're real Australian nopes. Nopes(!) exclamation point.


Friggin wolf spiders. I have those.

I'm not a fan.
 
kore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wolf spiders, the good guys.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's spiders, isn't?  It's always spiders.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is Henry. He wanted to borrow our back up drive last week. We don't keep that sort of stuff here at work, Henry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': are they riding on the backs of the mice?


When they're eating the mice, that's when you need to be concerned.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bob Down: This is Henry. He wanted to borrow our back up drive last week. We don't keep that sort of stuff here at work, Henry.


[Fark user image 656x462]


Those might have been the same kind of spider they used in Arachnophobia for the "soldiers".  If so, fortunately the real ones aren't dangerous.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wolf spiders: those're harmless mopes.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wolf spiders: those're harmless mopes.


No, I think those were native to New Zealand. The one above is native to my office.
 
