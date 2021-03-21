 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Dude's name is Bane. His girlfriend is missing. And he won't let the police search his yacht. Obvious Tag is at the plate   (nypost.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't matter if I was guilty or innocent. I wouldn't let cops search anything of mine unless they had a warrant in hand. Every competent defense lawyer in the country will tell you that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Doesn't matter if I was guilty or innocent. I wouldn't let cops search anything of mine unless they had a warrant in hand. Every competent defense lawyer in the country will tell you that.


THIS

Never, EVER allow the police to search you without a warrant or to question you.  Say nothing to them.  Don't answer questions.  Their aim is to close cases, not solve them.  They don't give a shiat if you're actually guilty - that's for the court to decide.  They only care about exercising power.  Steer clear.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you feel in charge?"

"Well, we are the police."

"And this gives you power over me?"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my girlfriend was missing, I'd let the police search my apartment.

But....my boat where presumably I keep all my best drugs, I have rights damn it.

/police have knocked on my door twice. Once I let them in and had them down next to the glass table with cocaine and a credit card on it
//next time I made them stand outside
///it wasn't mine. Nobody who thought there were drugs would let the police sit down next to the drugs
//probably
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If my girlfriend was missing, I'd let the police search my apartment.

But....my boat where presumably I keep all my best drugs, I have rights damn it.

/police have knocked on my door twice. Once I let them in and had them down next to the glass table with cocaine and a credit card on it
//next time I made them stand outside
///it wasn't mine. Nobody who thought there were drugs would let the police sit down next to the drugs
//probably


That's where I went.

Gotta throw out the drugs first. Or take em. One or the other. Otherwise I wouldn't report it.

/not a sociopath
//not a hard drug user
/// I've  sailed the Caribbean, enough other shady shiat down there
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did Christopher Walken and Robert Wagner have a kid we didn't know about?

/not obscure
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"We thought we could just ask Mr. Bane to search the boat and he would say yes," police spokesman Toby Derima told the UK paper.
"But he didn't."

Good. I wouldn't either.
 
