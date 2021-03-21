 Skip to content
 
(Boing Boing)   The guy who glitter bombs Amazon package thieves turns his sights on the Amazon phone scammers with glitter bomb and police arrest goodness   (boingboing.net) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is a little irritating but his build stuff is great and I love how he did the squirrels.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step aside, Mr Wolfe
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This doesn't pass my 'sniff test' of youtube crap for clicks test.

Instead of 'this guy' is there a police report and arrest report with his name?
Or is some cop cosplay for the youtube?
Let's see it...there's a lot of eager beavers that would like to see the police report. Do It.

People put their real names and link to police reports to lots of things.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And just what makes you think there is quackery involved?
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/21/glitt​e​r-bomb-video-was-partially-faked-forme​r-nasa-engineer-confirms.html
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I like how it's 'partially faked' ...oh well, I just partially pooped in your corn flakes.

Seriously, there's is enough tomfarkery going around without having to photoshop more of it for youtube hits.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Professional glitterbomber ..."

No way it's fake. He's a professional.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you read about it, a few of the scenes were faked without his knowledge by people who were supposed to be helping.

He removed the scenes as soon as he found out.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have no idea why but now I want bedazzled jeans.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Phrasing!
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, screw some 23 minute BoingBoing video. I just use strong profanity. If they hang up first, they will never call back, and I win.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's better than my bejizziled jeans.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got a scam caller the other day from the  "Department of VisaMastercard". Maybe if they had tacked on Lechmeres and Bradlees onto the department name, I would have believed the caller.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1. Send a bunch of unordered t-shirts
2. Impersonate an Amazon delivery man
3. ?
.
.
4. Profit?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's always possible, but given that this also involved two of the highest profile anti-scammer youtube channels in existence I'd say the disbelief requires some positive proof before it's even worth entertaining.  Given the nature of their channels faking something like this would be a death blow, and while one of them being stupid enough to go along is within the realm of reason I have trouble believing both.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This also wouldn't be the first time the government has heard about something from a youtuber and then finally done something about it.

My Video Got 2 Companies Shut Down! (And even worse negative ion products)
Youtube 3BA5bw1EV5I
 
