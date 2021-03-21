 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   "Don't look back. Something might be gaining on you" Satchel Paige   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
11
    More: Repeat, Great white shark, Shark, Photography, Fish, Rusty Escandell, Chondrichthyes, Elasmobranchii, Catch of a lifetime  
•       •       •

983 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He posted the photo on Facebook and it was shared to the Satellite Beach Facebook page where it got over 1,000 'likes' and dozens of comments from impressed viewers.


isn't that what life is all about
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone stoned infiltrated your photo would that be considered 'photo-bonging?'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attack of the Killer Manta Ray?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how you photobomb, this is how you photobomb

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty certain that's a sea badger.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a few shops in my time...
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow!!!
An ocean creature in the same photo as a human? Billion to one odds at least!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Wow!!!
An ocean creature in the same photo as a human? Billion to one odds at least!


I have spent a very large chunk of my life walking the shore of Florida,.especially the central and North shores, and I have seen many an amazing thing in, out of, around, and even popping out of the water, but never once was one of them a stingray and certainly not a manta ray. I've seen stingrays in the salt water and even waaay upstream in the St. Johns River in the freshwater spring runs, but never ever a manta.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SHAAAARK! IT'S A SHAAAAAARK!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.