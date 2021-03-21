 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Because when one of your own guns down 8 people, it's easier to declare the whole of mankind 'corrupt' than to take a good look at yourselves
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were able to self-analyze, they wouldn't be religious.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know anything about this church, but the fact that they feel compelled to publicly expel the murderer after-the-fact sounds more than a little sketchy.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The physical need for young people to Fark or at least masturbate is a physical urge. There is nothing wrong with that. It is human nature. Stop guilt tripping.

It's the 21st century. Between birth control and DNA testing the historical reasons for only having sex in marriage are moot. Whether one wants to keep sex in a committed relationship, something a little looser or random hookups is up to the individuals involved.

I think we forget how much fun sex is when you are young as we age and our urges fade away. Nothing like a good orgasm when you are in your sexual prime to release the stress. A religious leader in his 50s on the other hand, past the primal urge to procreate, is not going to have the same personal feelings as a 20 year old.

Tl;tr - stop telling young people sex is bad
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  










Ok, you're out of the church, too, you heathen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, this guy gets expelled from the church and is no longer a "regenerate believer" (used to be called "born again"), but Donald Trump is merely an "imperfect vessel" and no worse than anyone else.

The capacity for religious people for self-delusion is limitless.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a limit to the number of times one can ask for forgiveness and be born-again?

Seems like a pretty easy loophole to exploit.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was a church-going, God-fearing Christian right up until he killed those people.

Just like he was a responsible gun owner (for a few hours).

Expelling him after-the-fact is gaslighting.  His own church failed him, and now they're failing him again.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To the outside world, these fundies have excommunicated him.

But we all know in truth, inside that church, they've made him a Saint.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: I don't know anything about this church, but the fact that they feel compelled to publicly expel the murderer after-the-fact sounds more than a little sketchy.


It's called "Please don't sue us!".
 
