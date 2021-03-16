 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew to stop the chaos   (apnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one listens to cops anymore
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many months does spring break go these days?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A preview of America if DeSantis wins in 2024.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look at all those people celebrating freedom.

/Am I doing this right?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surfs up Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: No one listens to cops anymore


Not since they went off the air in the US.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: cretinbob: No one listens to cops anymore

Not since they went off the air in the US.


Maybe they'll bring it back.

They're bringing back America's Most Wanted for some reason.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone who gathered to party in Miami during a pandemic, is an asshole and got what they deserved.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Genie's out of the bottle.
Horse is out of the barn.

Don't pretend that no one saw this coming, they got $1400 free last week.  I'd have done the same thing if I was still in my early 20s, probably.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake.
It's Florida.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The youth of today knows Miami has a huge senior population and they know Covid mostly kills the elderly. I like to think they're just trying to escape the oppression of the boomers.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.


Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But Blanche and Dorothy have tickets to the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theater!
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: They're bringing back America's Most Wanted for some reason.


Are they really? Capitol riots edition?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Live footage of Miami Beach restaurant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DeSantis was bragging about how awesomely he handled COVID a week ago, even though Florida's stats are mediocre at best.

Oops.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now come down on that sh*t like the proto-fascists that you are. For the public good!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Gozer the Gozerian, good evening. As a duly designated representative of the city, county and state of New York, I order you to cease any and all supernatural activity and return forthwith to your place of origin or to the nearest convenient parallel dimension."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Mrtraveler01: They're bringing back America's Most Wanted for some reason.

Are they really? Capitol riots edition?


Yes they are. Except John Walsh isn't hosting this time.

https://decider.com/2021/03/16/americ​a​s-most-wanted-fox-review/

/doubt it involves the Capitol riots though
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe stop supporting Republicans and death.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.

Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?


And since the casinos will absolutely stop someone from gambling because they are concerned with the well being of their gamblers, the casinos are blameless, no?

Just because some people will be reckless, it doesn't let the leaders in charge off the hook. If these politicians want the glory when it's going well, they should take the blame when things go poorly. DeSantis wants Florida open, so this is what the state gets. Why do people feel the need to white knight bad politicians?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Anyone who gathered to party in Miami during a pandemic, is an asshole and got what they deserved.


And they're going to come right back to your town, resplendent in their Tapout shirts and their Pink booty shorts*, and spread their newly-mutated virus all across the land!

*I don't know what the Morloks wear nowadays.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Darwin seen vigorously masturbating.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: "Gozer the Gozerian, good evening. As a duly designated representative of the city, county and state of New York, I order you to cease any and all supernatural activity and return forthwith to your place of origin or to the nearest convenient parallel dimension."


Yep, Florida
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"He also noted that the crowds weren't eating at restaurants or patronizing businesses generating badly needed tourism dollars, but merely congregating by the thousands in the street."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This seems like an appropriate response to spring break regardless of covid-19.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IDK how much the curfew will help. I did a lot of daytime drinking and partying in Miami back in the day. Brunch, pool parties, Nikki Beach (where I met David Hasselhoff and was actually drunker than he was)... and so on...  this curfew will do little to reduce daytime super spreader Miami Beach events. But it may get people who aren't there yet to cancel plans if they think it will be lame due to the curfew.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.

Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?


Pst, your sarcasm detector needs calibration.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Maybe stop supporting Republicans and death.


How many MAGA hats can you find in this article:  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art​ic​le-9384843/Miami-Beach-unveils-curfew-​uncontrollable-crowds.html
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Darwin seen vigorously masturbating.


amongst others.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Darwin seen vigorously masturbating.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


I mean, to be fair, the women on the cars are really good looking AND scantily clad.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: aleister_greynight: I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.

Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?

And since the casinos will absolutely stop someone from gambling because they are concerned with the well being of their gamblers, the casinos are blameless, no?

Just because some people will be reckless, it doesn't let the leaders in charge off the hook. If these politicians want the glory when it's going well, they should take the blame when things go poorly. DeSantis wants Florida open, so this is what the state gets. Why do people feel the need to white knight bad politicians?


Of course casinos, and the city itself, help you every step of the way.  But at the end of the day who gets the blame?  The person who chooses to do it, or the places that make it easy to do?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.

Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?


Obama's
 
JerkStore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's that guy on the far left doing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Turns out WAP is a theme song and not a protest song?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm an excellent driver: What an absolute terrible and unpredictable tragedy.  If only there was some way the civic leaders or chamber of commerce had some idea that all these flights, hotel rooms and rental cars had been sold over the next few weeks, they might have been able to prevent some of this totally spontaneous and uncontrollable behavior.  Thank God they are trying to maintain civic safety by imposing the curfew and never once let thoughts of profit and sales cloud their thinking.  Good job Miami.

Let me pose a question then?  If you go to Las Vegas to gamble and you go bankrupt, whose fault is it?


Area 51's fault.
Space aliens always win at Blackjack.
 
