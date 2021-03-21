 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Did I say I killed one? I'm sorry, I meant sixteen   (ktla.com) divider line
    New Jersey, Sean Lannon, New Mexico, Albuquerque  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
16 murders?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and "11 other individuals" in New Mexico

If Yoko Ono were my mom I'd be a little disturbed, too.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Ryan Chappell, the asshole boss from "24".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hugram: 16 murders?
[Fark user image 425x180]


I was like 10 the last time I saw it but I didn't realize what a MILF Ferris Bueller's mom was. Although she does look like she's on the phone with someone's manager.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's Ryan Chappell, the asshole boss from "24".

[Fark user image image 201x251]


I wish he'd go to the server room.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody really wants to get out of single parenting
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just don't murder anyone on your way out to the parking lot!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AP21069423304755 1 0 Animated
Youtube O09psCFA6g8
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Gotta be guilty, check out the "Charlie Manson" eyes!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Blame it on the Herp
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man I guess Melvin really lost it after Daredevil sold him out to the FBI.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sean Lannon, 47, said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and "11 other individuals" in New Mexico

Wow.  Imagine there's no heaven, indeed.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's Ryan Chappell, the asshole boss from "24".

[Fark user image image 201x251]


Huh, I just realized Chappelle is also in The Expanse season 4 based on that photo.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody remind me why we're supposed to be bent out of shape about Mexico not sending their best when we have this kind of sewage right here at home.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Somebody remind me why we're supposed to be bent out of shape about Mexico not sending their best when we have this kind of sewage right here at home.


lAw AnD orDer!!!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"he expressed remorse"

Well, okay then.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he trying to get an insanity defense?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will be played by Vin Diesel in the movie remake.
 
