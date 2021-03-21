 Skip to content
 
(Phys Org2)   Coming up with a new word to succeed "change", "crisis", and "emergency" is not going to change anybody's mind, or even stop people freaked out by climate change from eating meat   (phys.org)
35
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Raise meat, not animals.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many new nuclear power plants have been ordered since Three Mile Island?  Right after an OPEC fuel embargo?  Good on ya wind and solar, but nuclear is green.  Better than burning dead dinosaurs.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.


lol.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.


https://www.sciencealert.com/we-re-ab​o​ut-to-experience-solar-minimum-here-s-​what-that-really-means

You're wrong about just about everything.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this what people have been saying about activism forever? It's the same reason why not kneeling, not saying BLM, or not saying 'defund the police' is acquiescence and does nothing to solve the problem. If people don't support an idea or are trained not to, they can't be reached by softening the idea. Likely because that convinces them that the idea was extreme in the first place.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you appeal to their stinginess, more people get on board.  Things like solar panels, water-saving irrigation, and LED lighting save folks money in the near term.

Tell them it'll lower their power or water bill, and they're all over it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about Climate Clusterfark? That brings in the valuable sex angle, and with a bit of violence you might have something that people will pay attention to for 22 minutes.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The researchers also found that while 80% of Germans and 64% of Americans who participated in the survey"

stoppedreadingthere.png
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: If you appeal to their stinginess, more people get on board.  Things like solar panels, water-saving irrigation, and LED lighting save folks money in the near term.

Tell them it'll lower their power or water bill, and they're all over it.


But the progressive agenda requires penalizing the standard quo, admonishing people, and trying to force change!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: If you appeal to their stinginess, more people get on board.  Things like solar panels, water-saving irrigation, and LED lighting save folks money in the near term.

Tell them it'll lower their power or water bill, and they're all over it.


Trust me, a lot of conservatives are way ahead of you on this "money" angle. George W. Bush's ranch was a state of the art example of green and water-conservation technology even when he was President. Despite dishing Al Gore, conservatives have to admire his financial canniness:  he exercised options on Apple, Google and other tech stocks worth hundreds of millions. His 22 room mansion was heated and cooled by the very technology he promoted when not promoting the Internet (he never claimed to have invented it, you simps).
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"population control"

I guess that's two words.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans have trouble facing the truth. So they invent a kind of a soft language to protect themselves from it.

George Carlin on soft language
Youtube o25I2fzFGoY
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop subsidizing meat production with tax breaks and tax dollars like morons, and there will be less excess meat and corn in Americans diet.

Trying to fix climate change, and obesity for that matter, by changing the end result instead of fixing the causes will all ways result in failure.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've kind of decided that, since we're not having kids and we don't trust anyone else on this group homework assignment, we're not worrying about it. Humanity doesn't need to survive forever, and I'd argue we don't deserve to.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat?"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: How about Climate Clusterfark? That brings in the valuable sex angle, and with a bit of violence you might have something that people will pay attention to for 22 minutes.


Just be sure you are explicit about which emissions you mean to cap or it may backfire.
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meat Tornado tested well but for the wrong reasons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: I've kind of decided that, since we're not having kids and we don't trust anyone else on this group homework assignment, we're not worrying about it. Humanity doesn't need to survive forever, and I'd argue we don't deserve to.


Some famous astronomer postulated that there are millions of extinct species littering the universe, even millions in this galaxy, who were intelligent enough to foresee an existential threat coming in time to deal with it, had all the technology and resources needed, and failed. He posited that is one of the reasons the universe is so quiet and also that we likely won't make it.

Between climate change, and now COVID, I'm certain humans will not become an interstellar species.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) quit the gods damned guilt tripping

B) offer me something that's genuinely superior to meat

C) so....what you're trying to tell us is that humans are unable to adapt?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: dj_bigbird: Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.

https://www.sciencealert.com/we-re-abo​ut-to-experience-solar-minimum-here-s-​what-that-really-means

You're wrong about just about everything.


I don't know about the article or subject being discussed,  it I do know this:

The cake is a lie. Stop hunting. Bake.
 
Froman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: dj_bigbird: Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.

https://www.sciencealert.com/we-re-abo​ut-to-experience-solar-minimum-here-s-​what-that-really-means

You're wrong about just about everything.


"Area conservative passionate defender of what he imagines scientific concept to mean"
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Humans have the power to shape the world into whatever we want.

Apparently what we really want is an overcrowded cesspit.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Fonaibung: I've kind of decided that, since we're not having kids and we don't trust anyone else on this group homework assignment, we're not worrying about it. Humanity doesn't need to survive forever, and I'd argue we don't deserve to.

Some famous astronomer postulated that there are millions of extinct species littering the universe, even millions in this galaxy, who were intelligent enough to foresee an existential threat coming in time to deal with it, had all the technology and resources needed, and failed. He posited that is one of the reasons the universe is so quiet and also that we likely won't make it.

Between climate change, and now COVID, I'm certain humans will not become an interstellar species.


I want to say that was Frank Drake, but I can't find any concrete proof. Regardless, I agree with it: we're a late blooming species relative to the universe's ability to generate life, and our seeming aloneness is a sign. We should learn from that, but instead we're still arguing about whether masks are effective in a pandemic.

Fark all that. I'll cooperate with any attempts to save ourselves, but I suspect we will halve our population in 100 years and will be extinct in 500.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But when it comes to personal sacrifices, such as cutting meat consumption and reducing the use of fossil-fuel-powered cars, the sense of urgency doesn't convince people to support these "high-cost" plans.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.fark.com/comments/1054872​1​/CNN-Moderator-Would-you-tell-people-t​o-stop-eating-meat-Elizabeth-Warren-Th​ats-a-bullshiat-question
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meat is non-negotiable for me. I'll do all sorts of other things to reduce my footprint, but I'm not about to embrace veganism. It's not my fault that our government is happy to keep importing excess population from other countries, or that those countries are unable to control their own population. We have a choice - quality or life or just bloody quantity of life with no quality at all.
Not saying that veganism is entirely miserable, but it's not for me, and I would note that it can be quite a costly diet to maintain.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I live a rather eco friendly existence.  I don't need to be preached at to do more, especially by people who tend to have a larger carbon footprint than I do.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this where we pivot from the pandemic to the rest of it? Real smooth guys.
 
davynelson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would stop eating meat if we were told to do so for the sake of the planet, but as an omnivore it would probably take somebody telling me to stop.

I'm just saying that I get it, and I wouldn't make a big stink or hold demonstrations involving bloody animal parts.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are plenty of jobs that don't have to come back. Interior decor is aprtiocularly disgusting. All those clay vases are made by dredging the earth someplace. And that requires moving people off their homes, by gunpoint, basically 100% of the time.

We would solve 2 huge problems if we made it illegal to sell new clay, stone, or glass decorations in north Ameica for the next 5 years, and literally bombed anywhere that was still gathering to the resources to sell in 5 years, when the moratorium is scheduled to end. Like, no, that excavation is deadly and racist, and the racism is as deadly as the destruction of the land.

Like, either we stop the new home decor stuff temporarily, or we stop it forever 40 years from now because people die in extrme weather, and the storms destroy whatever decor we try to buy.

It's the same thing as Covid did, just way worse, and in slow motion. We can, just like with Covid, solve a lot of our problems just by not doing useless things.
 
adamatari
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Turns out systemic issues are hard to fix, because they require changing the system. The system benefits a lot of people that really, really don't want it changed and will fight hard to stop it from changing, and pure inertia will keep it going through people who don't care either way.

It's easy to tell people to eat vegetarian, but if they don't have practice doing such a thing it's hard to start. If you just tell people we have a climate crisis but they don't have any control over where their electricity comes from, what are they gonna do? Not only that, but states like Florida have made it very hard to install solar on your own home... Due to vested interests like the power companies.

Talk is cheap, this requires leadership. Telling people to figure it out for themselves, or tell them it's farked and not giving them any way out, will not change it.

Telling people to switch to electric cars but not having the infrastructure for it and having them be more expensive will not work, obviously. California tried to push the development of true zero emissions vehicles long ago (the EV1 came from that) but they got blocked from implementing it. You have to make it doable and realistic. For people that don't own their own home, or don't have a garage, electric cars are a lot harder than just buying the car, even if the money is there to buy it.

I can go on, about each specific thing, about the failures of leadership, about how stupid it is to ask the consumer to fix the problems made by corporations and government in concert. People have to live in society and it's hard enough already. They can't control 80% of the shiat they are being asked to change, and the last 20% they are given basically shiat for guidance on.

This requires actual leadership. This requires government policy to eliminate fossil fuel use. The market will NOT change it.

Honestly, I think the politicians are too stupid to fix this. Most of them don't know enough to know how serious it is, and the timeframe is too long, and the industries threatened by change too powerful. We are farked and we will have to deal with it.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: If you appeal to their stinginess, more people get on board.  Things like solar panels, water-saving irrigation, and LED lighting save folks money in the near term.

Tell them it'll lower their power or water bill, and they're all over it.


So a $10/lb tax on beef.  Ok, sounds good.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aungen: Cake Hunter: dj_bigbird: Maybe people have heard about the solar minimum that's going to be around for a few decades.

https://www.sciencealert.com/we-re-abo​ut-to-experience-solar-minimum-here-s-​what-that-really-means

You're wrong about just about everything.

I don't know about the article or subject being discussed,  it I do know this:

The cake is a lie. Stop hunting. Bake.


But what do I put in the pot pie then?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Bonzo_1116: If you appeal to their stinginess, more people get on board.  Things like solar panels, water-saving irrigation, and LED lighting save folks money in the near term.

Tell them it'll lower their power or water bill, and they're all over it.

But the progressive agenda requires penalizing the standard quo, admonishing people, and trying to force change!


Here's the thing: no matter what we do, people like this poster will assume that we're trying to force them into something, and they'll set their teeth and reject every bit of common sense or logic that you can send their way.  There's literally nothing that sane people can do to convince this poster that saving the earth for humans is in their own best interest.

We cannot expect that social change alone will solve any problems, because people like this will fight as hard as they can against their own best self-interest. This poster is going to be rolling coal and throwing trash bags into the ocean and pouring used motor oil down the sink because goddamn you, you tried to tell them what to do.

We need larger action.  We cannot expect people to act to save themselves, because they have shown time and time again that they will not. We cannot expect people like this poster to try to save themselves.  We sure as hell cannot depend on them doing the right thing to save us all.

We need an Apollo moonshot level program for safe, clean fusion power.  With that, we can clean up the messes that these morons make, we can cut the balls off of petrostates like Russia, Iran, or Saudi Arabia, and we can start to fight back against climate change.

The only other option is to leave people like this in charge, and we've all seen where that got us.
 
