(Yahoo)   From the Hey Ladies, He's Single files: "Arrested for shooting paintballs at active servicemen, a search of Olson's QAnon graffiti-covered vehicle revealed a gas mask, taser, throwing knives, police scanner, and a handwritten manifesto"   (yahoo.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOTTA have a manifesto... you're a nobody until you've got one, don't even bother buying the guns or ordering the nunchuks and throwing stars... step 1: Manifesto.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can never find the time to write a manifesto.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We were lucky. This time. Eventually, one of these flying monkeys is going to show up with a real gun.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


Here you are: "Don't be a farkwit".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Manny Festo is my imaginary pen pal. You should write letters to him too.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


Just go pull up all your posts from the last year or so from here and you're good to go.

But, do not sort them or organize them in any way.  That defeats the whole concept of your manifesto, because it might make some sort of rational sense.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.

Just go pull up all your posts from the last year or so from here and you're good to go.

But, do not sort them or organize them in any way.  That defeats the whole concept of your manifesto, because it might make some sort of rational sense.


That's not the worst idea I've heard. Maybe Drew should give us an instant manifesto generator feature.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks, that maifesto's gotta be handwritten. Extra points if you write it in a Big Chief tablet.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll do fine, Subby. Scumbags do very well with the same women who whine that they can't find any decent men.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


They make smaller ones you should have the time for. They are called "minifestos".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel it's inevitable that I will someday have one. It's my manifesto destiny.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


If you wait until you're old you can write a memoir-nifesto
 
cmb53208
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's always a manifesto
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Throwing knives"??

13 year old kids fark around with those.  Not serious soldiers.

Oh right.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iToad: We were lucky. This time. Eventually, one of these flying monkeys is going to show up with a real gun.


Eventually, one of these monkeys is going to show up with a truck-mounted IED. Again.

Or thousands of these monkeys will show up with guns and the intent to use them.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I feel like less of a man because I haven't written a manifesto.

Yet.
 
Cheron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You do know there is a Facebook quiz that answers what manifesto are you.

/I think we should focus on his successes
//He managed to head east From Wisconson to get to DC
//Didn't end up in Seattle
 
cepson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: GOTTA have a manifesto... you're a nobody until you've got one, don't even bother buying the guns or ordering the nunchuks and throwing stars... step 1: Manifesto.


Step 2: You need a compound or, barring that, a shack in the woods.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/WAP time
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: cherryl taggart: naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.

Just go pull up all your posts from the last year or so from here and you're good to go.

But, do not sort them or organize them in any way.  That defeats the whole concept of your manifesto, because it might make some sort of rational sense.

That's not the worst idea I've heard. Maybe Drew should give us an instant manifesto generator feature.


You'd have to pay for it
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
" He told Capitol police that he had 'big' plans and was 'not afraid to die,' according to a criminal complaint. "

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

/providing its just him
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iToad: We were lucky. This time. Eventually, one of these flying monkeys is going to show up with a real gun.


Or a truck full of fertilizer like Oklahoma city.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I feel it's inevitable that I will someday have one. It's my manifesto destiny.


Now I want to start a band called Manifesto Destinesto.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Manny Festo is my imaginary pen pal. You should write letters to him too.


I used to write to Manny Bothans, but he died bringing me information.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are certain weight restrictions concerning manifestos. If yours isn't at least a pound or two, nobody is even going to bother reading it. Mom: "Ian, put the handcuffs and nunchucks down and get back to work on that manifesto, this instant!" Ian: "Aw, mom!"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


You don't have to!

  Manifesto Generator
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He told Capitol police that he had "big" plans and was "not afraid to die," according to a criminal complaint.

Too damn bad someone couldn't have obliged him. Instead, he persists in wasting our oxygen supply. A pity.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I can never find the time to write a manifesto.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Swino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WalkingSedgwick:
Eventually, one of these monkeys is going to show up with a truck-mounted IED. Again.

This is what worries me.  The next Tim McVeigh is already out there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cmb53208: There's always a manifesto


But never a womanfesto.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: cmb53208: There's always a manifesto

But never a womanfesto.


Manifisto is the one you want.
 
germ78
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not a legit vanifesto unless it has an honest to goodness real manifesto inside.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another one?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's still time for him to become an hero.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He really doesn't seem like the typical Subaru owner.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Manifesto? Sounds like a good writer's thread topic.
 
