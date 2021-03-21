 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Don't even think about parking your poor people car in our apartment complex, because we'll tow it   (local12.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.


The point of the policy is to punish people poor enough to need to rent an apartment in the first place.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.


Can you be any more classist?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

The point of the policy is to punish people poor enough to need to rent an apartment in the first place.


No.

The point is they want people of a certain income level.

If someone shows up and all the cars look like shiat, they'll rent elsewhere.

If you have a decent complex, and the other tenants appear to have their act together, you can get quality renters. Renting to people that are barely making ends meet, especially given all the eviction moratoriums, is risky.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.


Nice just means the car looks like someone cares about their stuff enough to take care of it.

You can have a nice Kia Rio, or a POS Mercedes for about the same price.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.


I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.

I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.


I know a guy who is a multi millionaire. Owned an insurance company, then went into software, then bought property, apartment blocks etc. He bought a £20k Steinway grand piano for his living room "because it looked nice".
He drives a twenty year old Land Rover Discovery that's falling apart and breaks down all the time. He just doesn't care about cars and isn't interested in buying anything nice.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Petit_Merdeux: gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.

I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.

I know a guy who is a multi millionaire. Owned an insurance company, then went into software, then bought property, apartment blocks etc. He bought a £20k Steinway grand piano for his living room "because it looked nice".
He drives a twenty year old Land Rover Discovery that's falling apart and breaks down all the time. He just doesn't care about cars and isn't interested in buying anything nice.


In my world, drive too nice a vehicle and you are asking for trouble.  Between the panhandlers at every light and the smash and grab punks, I drive a beater deliberately.  I live in a decent neighborhood, right between two more economically challenged areas.  I park inside and lock it up inside as well, just because of all the idiots around me that think a neighborhood watch sign is a deterrent.

The other consideration is if I drive a nice vehicle, my employer might think I make too much, or make poor financial decisions.  I don't invite coworkers to my house for the same reason.  But I can understand the urge to drive a nice vehicle if where you live isn't that upscale.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all the cars were suddenly dented and primered though. . .I bet they'd have to make exceptions, they can't tow everyone. I say get busy with the spray paint and crow bars.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

Can you be any more classist?


I mean that if you can afford a nice car, why not put that money toward a house, and drive a hoopie with four different tires that will make a U-turn if you let go of the steering wheel?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people drive crappy cars, poor people drive expensive cars.

Yes, I drive an expensive car and after I hit a deer I can't afford to get the dents out of the door because I'm too poor.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be putting on airs, Ohio.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The management runs a high-end car theft ring that operates inside the apartment complex?  They want to fit in when they bring product home and not look out of place.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Rich people drive crappy cars, poor people drive expensive cars.

Yes, I drive an expensive car and after I hit a deer I can't afford to get the dents out of the door because I'm too poor.


I know many a pilot making multiple hundreds of thousands a year that have awfull looking "airport cars," the ones they leave at the airport all week while they're off flying. They get a surprising amount of damage sitting in an employee lot and assaulted by the local pollution. Nobody wants to leave their nice car there.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure would be a shame if something happened to the cars of the HOA bosses.

A real shame.

\not that I would condone it, but I understand
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked, "What do you say to people who can't afford a nice car or can't afford to get their car fixed?"
She answered, "We understand the policy is not for everyone."

globalnerdy.comView Full Size


The condescending is strong with this one.
 
bobbelieu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She answered, "We understand the policy is not for everyone."

No shiat, sister
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put notices on 3-4 cars per day.  I wonder if the person who does that realizes that they have the most bullshiat of bullshiat jobs, or if they sincerely believe that they're making the world a better place.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: King Something: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

The point of the policy is to punish people poor enough to need to rent an apartment in the first place.

No.

The point is they want people of a certain income level.

If someone shows up and all the cars look like shiat, they'll rent elsewhere.

If you have a decent complex, and the other tenants appear to have their act together, you can get quality renters. Renting to people that are barely making ends meet, especially given all the eviction moratoriums, is risky.


No the point is that often the junky cars don't ever get fixed and they start to rust away and the tires go flat and the parking lot starts to look like a junkyard. I've never heard of cars that could run getting towed but I know several buildings that require the cars to actually leave the parking lot now and then.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to know how outraged to get, without knowing the actual policy. Are they getting all uppity about a few door dings or a week's dirt; or are they talking about a genuine beater car with mismatched fenders and doors and red paper on the taillights?

I mean, I wouldn't live there regardless; but I'd understand why residents might not want the latter?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Man On A Mission: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

Can you be any more classist?

I mean that if you can afford a nice car, why not put that money toward a house, and drive a hoopie with four different tires that will make a U-turn if you let go of the steering wheel?


Besides the dumb people which obviously exist in great numbers and regardless of your definition of nice car (buying clunkers gets you stuck on the bad side of the Boots Theory), some people know they'll only be in an area for a short time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks he had to feel like a loser, but meh
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: They put notices on 3-4 cars per day.  I wonder if the person who does that realizes that they have the most bullshiat of bullshiat jobs, or if they sincerely believe that they're making the world a better place.


Betting family of the complex owners run a tow service.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: GregoryD: Rich people drive crappy cars, poor people drive expensive cars.

Yes, I drive an expensive car and after I hit a deer I can't afford to get the dents out of the door because I'm too poor.

I know many a pilot making multiple hundreds of thousands a year that have awfull looking "airport cars," the ones they leave at the airport all week while they're off flying. They get a surprising amount of damage sitting in an employee lot and assaulted by the local pollution. Nobody wants to leave their nice car there.


Before the pandemic, the airport in my city had valet service with car cleaning.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: No the point is that often the junky cars don't ever get fixed and they start to rust away and the tires go flat and the parking lot starts to look like a junkyard. I've never heard of cars that could run getting towed but I know several buildings that require the cars to actually leave the parking lot now and then.


The person in the article who got the notice lived somewhere else and was there dropping off a few boxes for a friend.  I don't think his car is going to rust away in their parking lot.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.

I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.


I have a 1999 pontiac grand prix with 300000 miles and it looks like it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect this violates their Section 8 regulations.

It's an apartment complex in Ohio. They do Section 8.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My MIL's truck smells like farts and cigarettes.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Man On A Mission: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

Can you be any more classist?

I mean that if you can afford a nice car, why not put that money toward a house, and drive a hoopie with four different tires that will make a U-turn if you let go of the steering wheel?


Nice? How nice is nice? 20% on a 150K house is 30 thousand. You can still buy brand new (as in 11 months old and on lot clearance) sedans, like a Malibu or whatever for 12 grand. If you just want a nice used car, around 10 grand. I don't even want to think about what a house looks like in the metro areas. A car is vastly cheaper.

As long as you aren't going to be homeless, 90% of the time your vehicle will make you more money than a house will if you are on the edge of upper lower/lower middle class. Unless you are fleeing violence, a car is a more sensible choice to most Americans, considering less than half of us have over 1000 in savings.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: RTOGUY: No the point is that often the junky cars don't ever get fixed and they start to rust away and the tires go flat and the parking lot starts to look like a junkyard. I've never heard of cars that could run getting towed but I know several buildings that require the cars to actually leave the parking lot now and then.

The person in the article who got the notice lived somewhere else and was there dropping off a few boxes for a friend.  I don't think his car is going to rust away in their parking lot.


If it's the blue car in the article it looks like it could end up rusting away in the parking lot.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.


Some people move a lot.  There are upscale apartment complexes with pools, tennis courts... it's for people who don't want a condo.

/While I generally think the 'no trashy cars' rule is silly there should be some enforcement to make sure cars aren't just being stored there and actually belong there.  There was a car in our lot for several years.  I noticed one day it had 3 flats.  I went and looked at the inspection sticker and it was something like 4 years overdue.  We have a lot of elderly residents in our complex.  As best we can tell someone died and while they cleaned out the apartment they never checked to see if they had a car in the lot.  No family ever showed up to claim it.  They actually took a couple cars out after that, and there have been a couple times non-residents have tried using our lot as long term storage.  We have a pretty generous supply of parking and are centrally located.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: My MIL's truck smells like farts and cigarettes.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.

I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.


Yep, the guy who managed the department I was in years ago surely made a very solid six figure income and he drove an old, worn Accord.  It worked and it was transportation.  That's all that mattered.  Fortunately, policies like this are a huge red flag that any sane person doesn't want to live there in the first place.  It's probably a good thing, just like the HOA in the housing development my friend used to live in with his dad when we were younger.  There were so many restrictions it was absurd.  It was also the first place I ever saw someone walking their dog from the driver's seat of their car.  It was all a flashing neon sign that said, "You never, ever want to live in a place like this!"  They're all for a certain type of person.  People you probably don't want to know.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like grand theft auto to me.  I'd go to the police and press charges.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's hard to know how outraged to get, without knowing the actual policy.


I don't need to know their actual policy to be outraged.  If the car is legally registered and isn't parked illegally, they have no legal right to tow it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

Can you be any more classist?


You sure can. You can be like the nitwits on my Nextdoor ("It's like Twitter for old people") site:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's hard to know how outraged to get, without knowing the actual policy. Are they getting all uppity about a few door dings or a week's dirt; or are they talking about a genuine beater car with mismatched fenders and doors and red paper on the taillights?

I mean, I wouldn't live there regardless; but I'd understand why residents might not want the latter?


I'd just be happy that wasn't my car.  Otherwise no skin off my back.

I'd love to drive up in an Icon Derelict car and tell them I want to rent.  They'd probably gasp, not understanding that most of the people who rent there couldn't afford it.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The apartment complex gets a kickback from the towing company.  A place I made the mistake of renting at had a company hired to cruise around the parking lot and tow anything with an excuse.  Dirty license plate, etc. It became public when one guy who just bought a car had a temporary registration sticker and the recorded reason for towing it was "temporary registration sticker".  Warning notices first?  No way!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Google Street view of all the Tesla and Bugatti in their lot
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Petit_Merdeux: gar1013: The point is they want people of a certain income level.

I have known many well-paid engineers who drive PsOS.

They are cheap, not poor.

I know a guy who is a multi millionaire. Owned an insurance company, then went into software, then bought property, apartment blocks etc. He bought a £20k Steinway grand piano for his living room "because it looked nice".
He drives a twenty year old Land Rover Discovery that's falling apart and breaks down all the time. He just doesn't care about cars and isn't interested in buying anything nice.


I get not caring about cars, but if you can afford to avoid it why would anyone want to drive a pos that randomly breaks down if they didn't have to? Why put yourself through the hassle?
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: If all the cars were suddenly dented and primered though. . .I bet they'd have to make exceptions, they can't tow everyone. I say get busy with the spray paint and crow bars.


How long until someone does that to the manager & owners?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Man On A Mission: studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.

Can you be any more classist?

I mean that if you can afford a nice car, why not put that money toward a house, and drive a hoopie with four different tires that will make a U-turn if you let go of the steering wheel?


Because a lot of people can't really afford a nice car. I mean, they can afford the car but nothing else.
They may drive a BMW but they live in a crappy apartment with orange crates for furniture.

And have you ever seen the late night infomercials for the "no credit check, no income verification" car dealers?
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cut through the industrial park today on the way to the one shopping center. A new tenant moved into one of the buildings and posted about 10 "no parking" signs along the street. I'm waiting to see how long they last until the police or parking authority tell them to pull them out since the road is a public one.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
if you can't afford the fee to get your car back i bet you can afford an iron pipe and a balaclava to put a dent in every other car on your way out.
 
jake3988
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: It's hard to know how outraged to get, without knowing the actual policy.

I don't need to know their actual policy to be outraged.  If the car is legally registered and isn't parked illegally, they have no legal right to tow it.


The problem is that people use apartment parking lots like their own little redneck lawn.  It looks pretty awful if there's a dozen cars with flats that haven't been moved in months because they don't work.

There was a van at my apartment complex that was literally never moved for 2 solid years (it was right underneath a large tree, the only real shade in the whole lot).  It was just a rusted hunk of junk that clearly didn't work but no one cared to move it.  That looks bad and it takes up parking spaces.

Apartment complexes don't tow cars that clearly work or simply look bad.  They tow cars that have no business being there.  Course, considering the people didn't move their cars for years and they clearly didn't work, they're doing them a favor really.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: I get not caring about cars, but if you can afford to avoid it why would anyone want to drive a pos that randomly breaks down if they didn't have to? Why put yourself through the hassle?


Look I just like Volkswagens and you aren't going to change my mind.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone who moved a lot in the 1990s and 2000s and had to go apartment shopping, if there were trashy cars (or just trash in general) in the parking lot, I'd keep going. I would also check places out at night, to see if they turned sketchy after dark or if there was music blaring or thumping.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"This.... this apartment complex parking garage is really exclusive. I just saw them towing out a Bugatti Veyron."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A nice car in an apartment complex makes no sense.


I would turn to to agree.
But somebody in my apartment complex has a fancy Mercedes-Benz AG
 
