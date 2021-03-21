 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Developers razed a London pub, expecting to get off with a fine. Instead they were obliged to rebuild it "brick by brick"   (theguardian.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm truly surprised they rebuilt it.

In the USA they would agree to rebuild it and then not ever do it, fines be damned.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm truly surprised they rebuilt it.

In the USA they would agree to rebuild it and then not ever do it, fines be damned.


That's *real* freedom! USA! USA! woo we're #1
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the community actually got together and fought back.

In the USA, that's called "OMG STATISM!!".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Oh, the community actually got together and fought back.

In the USA, that's called "OMG STATISM!!".


Yeah, in the U.S. they'd say the fine is an undue hardship because their CEO might have to take a 3% cut in his bonus this year, then they'd ignore the fine and drag it out in court for the next several years until the pub owner sells his vacant property or dies, then try to have the fine thrown out. Then they'd sue the estate of the pub owner for damages against their company and settle out of court.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ooh.  Ouch.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is an impressive reversal of the expected fates. I have no problem with this outcome.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Break out the tear gas, boys. Someone wants justice.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
US exceptionalism loud and clear through the first four posts in this thread!
 
Kenneth Snow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: studebaker hoch: I'm truly surprised they rebuilt it.

In the USA they would agree to rebuild it and then not ever do it, fines be damned.

That's *real* freedom! USA! USA! woo we're #1


Hey! "Freedom! USA! USA! woo We're #1" is a wholly-owned slogan by AmeriCorps (tm) - The People Who Care. You'll be hearing from our lawyers!

//the real america (tm)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brick by brick? Naw, if you really want to go deep down the album rock rathole stick with...

Jeff Beck- Blow By Blow (SACD HD Remastered ltd) Full HQ
Youtube kW4Id4K-ZUw
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the couple who bought a farm with a listed derelict building on it. The fixed it up and made it usable. The Country Council took them to court and made them remove the improvements as it was listed as a "derelict building" so a derelict building it had to remain. No improvements allowed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. There have been instances in Britain where developers intentionally demolished protected listed buildings knowing they'd only get fined a couple hundred pounds.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm truly surprised they rebuilt it.

In the USA they would agree to rebuild it and then not ever do it, fines be damned.


The US is a big place. It depends on the city and the town what happens.

In some places if you cut down the wrong tree, you'll be thoroughly farked with a rusty chainsaw (metaphorically speaking).
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
good for them.  neighborhoods can be badly damaged by absentee landlords (corporations) who don't know or care what they're destroying.  it's not the same thing at all as the property rights of a local resident shopkeeper, and i'm surprised but glad this worked out for the town.
/they had made a cast of every brick?!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a good start. The next company that does something like this should be hit with fines so large nobody will dare to even try it in the next 300 years.
 
