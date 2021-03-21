 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Ireland has crabs   (chesapeakebaymagazine.com)
44
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wendigogo: There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce


Who puts tartar sauce on Blue crab?  Are you Canadian?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Wendigogo: There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce

Who puts tartar sauce on Blue crab?  Are you Canadian?


Not me, but my SO from Canada does. You wouldn't know him. He lives in Niagara Falls.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are these good eats?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue crabs. Yup, I called it without seeing the article because I knew that blue crabs can now be caught in Scotland and Maine. Global warming is driving marine creatures to colder waters as they warm up, so Maryland may have to import its traditional seafood one day, although it will get traditional southern food as some compensation. I am thinking maybe Alligator pie.

If Marylanders don't get some, I think they may be going to die.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know what it tastes like, but I would be venturesome enough to try it at least once. Also Texas Fish and Chips (made with rattlesnake). I hear that's good, which given the kind of fish they are using to replace halibut and cod, is just as well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Are these good eats?


This is the right question.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: I don't know what it tastes like, but I would be venturesome enough to try it at least once. Also Texas Fish and Chips (made with rattlesnake). I hear that's good, which given the kind of fish they are using to replace halibut and cod, is just as well.


Ever have king crab legs?  They taste like chalk compared to a blue crab. Not to mention the ritual of ripping blue crabs apart with your bare hands.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm from Maryland, and I love blue crabs. If Ireland is so worried about blue crabs being an invasive species, just catch them, steam them with some Old Bay, and eat them. Assuming they don't breed like... crabs.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news, Ireland: when they molt their shells you can deep-fry them and slap them on bread to make a tasty, tasty sandwich!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, now I want steamed crabs.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Dammit, now I want steamed crabs.


Cedar Key is a hour drive away, good crabbing at Shell Mound
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crab is going to be England's new pulled pork.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Blue crabs. Yup, I called it without seeing the article because I knew that blue crabs can now be caught in Scotland and Maine. Global warming is driving marine creatures to colder waters as they warm up, so Maryland may have to import its traditional seafood one day, although it will get traditional southern food as some compensation. I am thinking maybe Alligator pie.

If Marylanders don't get some, I think they may be going to die.


Y'all should be OK - we have plenty of blue crabs down here in Florida.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Wendigogo: There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce

Who puts tartar sauce on Blue crab?  Are you Canadian?


better than you Yanks with your ketchup on Blue crabs and waffles.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabs are the reason I insist my partners not have public hair.

But according to the judge that is not a good legal defense.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: brantgoose: Blue crabs. Yup, I called it without seeing the article because I knew that blue crabs can now be caught in Scotland and Maine. Global warming is driving marine creatures to colder waters as they warm up, so Maryland may have to import its traditional seafood one day, although it will get traditional southern food as some compensation. I am thinking maybe Alligator pie.

If Marylanders don't get some, I think they may be going to die.

Y'all should be OK - we have plenty of blue crabs down here in Florida.


As someone from  Nola who loves in Florida they catch them too small here.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Good news, Ireland: when they molt their shells you can deep-fry them and slap them on bread to make a tasty, tasty sandwich!

[Fark user image 425x551]


Once a friend and I were in Baltimore at lunch time. He spotted a seafood place and they had a soft shell crab sandwich special. I was all in and he was like 'what's that?' but got one too... we both enjoyed our meal but I noticed he had pulled all the legs off his crab and he didn't eat those bits. Not sure he fully embraced the concept.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He notes they have no natural predators in Europe"


They could introduce a colony of Marylanders to prey on the crabs. Fair warning, they're really shiat drivers.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May all your problems be delicious
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I havn't forgotten you ....Mr. art professor from Cornell for sharing those little buggers!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Dammit, now I want steamed crabs.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: As someone from  Nola who loves in Florida they catch them too small here.


So, if you've driven through Mobile and Spanish Fort on I-10 you might have seen that about half the businesses are named "Jubilee this or that". The other half are named "Magnolia this or that" for obvious reasons but this jubilee...

So, the wind sets up in a certain direction and that somehow depletes the bay water of oxygen and ALL the animals in the bay come to the shore where the lapping of waves provides fresh oxygen. The upshot of all that is that you can use a short rope to tie a cooler to your belt loop and literally walk around scooping up crab with your hands. You can fill up in about a half hour. There's also flounder and shrimp but you need a net or a gig.

The down side is that you may get stuck cleaning, cooking, eating crabs with a bunch of friends (and beer) for 5 or 6 hours.

People on the Eastern Shore WILL answer a phone call at 3:30am.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got crabs when I was like 19.

I figure I got them from a toilet seat either at my friends house or work. I know I didn't get them from sex because I hadn't done that in quite some time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I got crabs when I was like 19.

I figure I got them from a toilet seat either at my friends house or work. I know I didn't get them from sex because I hadn't done that in quite some time.


sorry about that one.
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If that particular crab is such a threat I suggest eating it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: theflatline: As someone from  Nola who loves in Florida they catch them too small here.

So, if you've driven through Mobile and Spanish Fort on I-10 you might have seen that about half the businesses are named "Jubilee this or that". The other half are named "Magnolia this or that" for obvious reasons but this jubilee...

So, the wind sets up in a certain direction and that somehow depletes the bay water of oxygen and ALL the animals in the bay come to the shore where the lapping of waves provides fresh oxygen. The upshot of all that is that you can use a short rope to tie a cooler to your belt loop and literally walk around scooping up crab with your hands. You can fill up in about a half hour. There's also flounder and shrimp but you need a net or a gig.

The down side is that you may get stuck cleaning, cooking, eating crabs with a bunch of friends (and beer) for 5 or 6 hours.

People on the Eastern Shore WILL answer a phone call at 3:30am.


Spent a lot of time in back bay as a kid.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Dammit, now I want steamed crabs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Crabs are the reason I insist my partners not have public hair.

But according to the judge that is not a good legal defense.


So they only have private hair?

Do they look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Salmon: foo monkey: Wendigogo: There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce

Who puts tartar sauce on Blue crab?  Are you Canadian?

better than you Yanks with your ketchup on Blue crabs and waffles.


We usually just shorten that phrase by dropping the "crabs and".
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Good news, Ireland: when they molt their shells you can deep-fry them and slap them on bread to make a tasty, tasty sandwich!

[Fark user image 425x551]


I'm allergic and that still makes my mouth water.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So does (scratch... scratch) subby's mom (scratch), but you don't hear her complaining about it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guinness and Crab Cakes? Yes, Please
 
Coronach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Blue crabs. Yup, I called it without seeing the article because I knew that blue crabs can now be caught in Scotland and Maine. Global warming is driving marine creatures to colder waters as they warm up, so Maryland may have to import its traditional seafood one day, although it will get traditional southern food as some compensation. I am thinking maybe Alligator pie.

If Marylanders don't get some, I think they may be going to die.

Callinectes sapidus' natural range is from New Jersey to Brazil... I think Maryland has plenty of time.
As an aside, Blue Crabs require very specific salinity levels for their breeding cycle, not sure if Irish waters can support them. (Recent records show that the Gulf Stream is weaker, less saline, and shifting South... so even less chance the little buggers can set up housekeeping)
 
Coronach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The hell, Fark? I hit neither bold nor italics to make that post...
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as cats.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well that explains the walrus.
Wales is Ireland too, right?
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: foo monkey: Wendigogo: There's a cream for that.


/tartar sauce

Who puts tartar sauce on Blue crab?  Are you Canadian?

better than you Yanks with your ketchup on Blue crabs and waffles.


I'm not from Maryland but I'm fairly sure they're more likely to put this on instead.
cdnimg.webstaurantstore.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fish the hell out of them and stock up on butter.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Good news, Ireland: when they molt their shells you can deep-fry them and slap them on bread to make a tasty, tasty sandwich!

[Fark user image 425x551]


Fried soft crabs need lettuce, tomato and mayo. Then enjoy.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Someone Else's Alt: Dammit, now I want steamed crabs.

Cedar Key is a hour drive away, good crabbing at Shell Mound


Good call.

Haven't been to Cedar Key since the covid hit.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mom_dropped_me: Hubris Boy: Good news, Ireland: when they molt their shells you can deep-fry them and slap them on bread to make a tasty, tasty sandwich!

[Fark user image 425x551]

Fried soft crabs need lettuce, tomato and mayo. Then enjoy.


They don't need anything. A little bit of mayo on top of the toast and you're done. But I'd be happy to eat it without even that right now.

Oh my Lord I miss softshell crabs. and I never even thought about it until this damn article. I moved from New Jersey to Colorado 3 years ago. No soft shell crabs here.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

