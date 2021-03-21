 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Cows with guns?   (nbcnews.com)
25
posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 4:32 PM



I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As American as an armed bovine.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cow was located near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call."

Out back no doubt, shamelessly swapping milk for hay.
Break the cycle!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll tell you now
And I won't tell you twice
Where, when, and how
I got some bad advice

I never thought I could handle
A girl cow with guns
And let me tell ya
You can bet that I'm not the only one (oh no...)
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i2-prod.somersetlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thorpe: "The cow was located near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call."


It just wanted a milkshake.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cows can be tough.
Me, Myself, and Irene
Youtube MX7Yo0tWDgk
 
Jeff5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More likely a cop that couldn't hit the broad side of a cow and got a pig...
 
BFletch651
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old memes are best memes.

/Submitter
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a right to bear's arms, not for cows to be armed.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thorpe: "The cow was located near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call."

Out back no doubt, shamelessly swapping milk for hay.
Break the cycle!


Cows
Youtube ON9RoKKBiuI
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Screeching Weasel - 7-11
Youtube TKaSshOdU60

7-11 makes cows sick. Wish they had a gun.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Either the PETA vegans have gone 2A, or Gary Larsen has expanded beyond the comics media.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ACAB: All cows are bastards.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FQMbXvn2​RNI]


Despite being old, I had never before known this vid.

This is the second time this week -- on Fark -- that I have been introduced to it.

Weird.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: ACAB: All cows are bastards.


All cows are bovine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are people who can barely stomach gun violence, but cows have 4 of those.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Herr Morgenstern: ACAB: All cows are bastards.

All cows are bovine.


Your mom isn't.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
itsjustcrap.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Due to injuries sustained during the attempt to wrangle the animal, a decision was made to euthanize the cow."  I'm sorry the cop got shot, and they really ought to to a post-incident review to learn just how that happened. But it's no reason to euthanize the cow unless they have hard evidence she did the shooting.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jimjays: "Due to injuries sustained during the attempt to wrangle the animal, a decision was made to euthanize the cow."  I'm sorry the cop got shot, and they really ought to to a post-incident review to learn just how that happened. But it's no reason to euthanize the cow unless they have hard evidence she did the shooting.


I assume they mean injuries to the cow.
 
JAYoung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Next thing the NRA will be telling us how many unarmed cows are killed every day in the U.S.A.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: jimjays: "Due to injuries sustained during the attempt to wrangle the animal, a decision was made to euthanize the cow."  I'm sorry the cop got shot, and they really ought to to a post-incident review to learn just how that happened. But it's no reason to euthanize the cow unless they have hard evidence she did the shooting.

I assume they mean injuries to the cow.


I don't.
A cop was wounded (likely by another cop). By cop logic, that means someone or something has to die.
 
