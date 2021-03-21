 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Step-up Americans .... the U.S. has too much whiskey   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm visiting my parents this weekend. I did my part to reduce the burden of overstocked whiskey.
/we're good drinkers in my family
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now this is something I think I can help with
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I haven't seen Blanton's on the shelf in at least 2 years.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No such thing.

Now shut your whore mouth.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose there's too many Bigfoots, too?

Leprechauns trampling your garden? Unicorns eating up all your apples?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Guess that Trump trade war is hurting the people in Trump country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Lower the price. That is how supply & demand works, after all.

What's that? You still want to sell it to us at vastly inflated prices? Tough.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm doing my part, too!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another reason to love the EU. They could have just imposed retaliatory tariffs tit for tat, but they took extra effort to fark with Mitch specifically.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Good.  I haven't seen Blanton's on the shelf in at least 2 years.


They limited release it and it's gone within a day. You almost have to get lucky unless you know someone.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.


Why? Those people will vote for them anyway.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Early?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fun part about all of this? We did this to ourselves, with enthusiastic support.

American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

Did you see any massive drops in domestic whiskey & bourbon prices here in the U.S.? Nope.

I honestly hope the EU tariffs remain in place. Far too many folks decided that it was a good idea to invest in domestic bourbon producers that, instead of buying stock, they bought barrelhouses in an attempt to directly control distribution & prices. Utter greed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.


I think they prefer vodak
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.


Wait, I thought that bourbon legally needed to be made in Kentucky.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The fun part about all of this? We did this to ourselves, with enthusiastic support.

American whiskey makers have been caught up in the trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

Did you see any massive drops in domestic whiskey & bourbon prices here in the U.S.? Nope.

I honestly hope the EU tariffs remain in place. Far too many folks decided that it was a good idea to invest in domestic bourbon producers that, instead of buying stock, they bought barrelhouses in an attempt to directly control distribution & prices. Utter greed.


I mean, we did it to ourselves in the sense that a minority of voters elected a racist asshole who loves farking over our economy via extra-democratic means.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.


They do their part by personally consuming as much as their doctors allow them to.

/Plus a little more
//One more won't hurt
///Three shall be the count, etc etc etc
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.

Wait, I thought that bourbon legally needed to be made in Kentucky.


I'd be absolutely amazed if the same country that lets restaurants claim their beef is kobe would actually make a law regarding things like bourbon, whiskey, and whisky.

/Wait till you find out what wines can be labeled without coming from a specific valley.
 
rka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meanmutton: RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.

Wait, I thought that bourbon legally needed to be made in Kentucky.


No. Bourbon can be made anywhere in the US.

- Made in the US
- 51% corn mash
- Aged in new charred oak barrels
- distilled to no more 160 proof
- Aged at no more than 125 proof
- Bottled at no more than 80 proof
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there any US-made whiskey which tastes like Lagavulin?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I haven't seen Elijah Craig 18yo on the shelf in over a decade.

I'll believe there's an excess when prices drop and selection increases.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any of those millionaire owners blaming their hero trump?

Until then, fark 'em.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: Any of those millionaire owners blaming their hero trump?

Until then, fark 'em.


TRUMP!!@#$%!!!

He's gonna live rent free in your head for 20 years.

This is a bourbon/whiskey thread. Take it to the politics tab.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size

*strips off pants*
 
rka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: jmr61: Any of those millionaire owners blaming their hero trump?

Until then, fark 'em.

TRUMP!!@#$%!!!

He's gonna live rent free in your head for 20 years.

This is a bourbon/whiskey thread. Take it to the politics tab.


It's literally a story about how farked up Trump trade wars are hurting the bourbon/whiskey industry.

Bashing the idiot is well warranted right here.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rka: Chinesenookiefactory: jmr61: Any of those millionaire owners blaming their hero trump?

Until then, fark 'em.

TRUMP!!@#$%!!!

He's gonna live rent free in your head for 20 years.

This is a bourbon/whiskey thread. Take it to the politics tab.

It's literally a story about how farked up Trump trade wars are hurting the bourbon/whiskey industry.

Bashing the idiot is well warranted right here.


Fair enough.

I'm just sick of seeing references in every thread.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Huh. Guess that Trump trade war is hurting the people in Trump country.


[Fark user image image 343x343]


You're broken. Seek help.
 
alienated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is there any US-made whiskey which tastes like Lagavulin?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your neighbour to the north would be delighted to help. We are very good at that type of consumption.  Oh too bad the borders closed. Sorry can't help you out. (Obligatory sorry)
 
CamasFlash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rka: meanmutton: RolandTGunner: "Kentucky distilleries craft 95% of the world's bourbon supply, the association estimates. "

Huh, you'd think Mitch and Rand would get right on a problem that directly affects so much of their states revenue.

Wait, I thought that bourbon legally needed to be made in Kentucky.

No. Bourbon can be made anywhere in the US.

- Made in the US
- 51% corn mash
- Aged in new charred oak barrels
- distilled to no more 160 proof
- Aged at no more than 125 proof
- Bottled at no more than a minimum 80 proof

Drinking a 126 proof bourbon right now.  Can't feel my face.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Huh. Guess that Trump trade war is hurting the people in Trump country.


[Fark user image 343x343]


I bet this is hurting Puerto Rico as well.  I mean if a European wants Bourbon they're just going to have to pay the higher rate for it.  If they want Rum, there are plenty of non-American choices.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

(If you can somewhat stand)
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
tile.loc.govView Full Size

We need ALL hands (and mouths)
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That would explain the sudden infestation of Wild Turkey in UK shops. The premium price means I won't buy it if there's single malt available though.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Huh. Guess that Trump trade war is hurting the people in Trump country.


[Fark user image 343x343]


The obvious solution to their economic problems: tax cuts for the rich and more (R) in Congress.  Moscow Mitch said so.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't look at me. I've been doing my part for beer and rum.

The rest of you are slacking.
 
