 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   Restaurant owner will have up to 93 days to find out how much she farked around. Bonus: her "assistance of counsel" also gets 90 days to find out how farking around by calling himself a lawyer worked out for hin   (detroitnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Lansing, Michigan, Judge, Pizzeria owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, United States, Supreme Court of the United States, 55-year-old Holland restaurant owner, United States Constitution, Michigan  
•       •       •

876 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 4:57 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Rigas said "We can operate our businesses as we see fit."

No, you really can't. That's why we have regulations, licensing, and so on.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Judge Aquilina sentenced Larry Nassar.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This isn't Burger King," Aquilina said. "When the sign changes to Burger King, you can have it your way."

Not a Trump appointment, I'm guessing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Richard Martin, who described himself as a constitutional lawyer and is the founder of the Constitutional Law Group, was ordered to serve 93 days in jail.

Constitutional Lawyer is new to me, but I have to assume it's part of the SovCit movement. Does that make him a super-wizard then? Keeper of all the secret phrases regular SovCits can't know?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YouTube has footage:

https://youtu.be/kISKbqhRjJ8
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contempt of Court is the ultimate FA, FO. Don't mess with a judge in their own courtroom.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During Friday's hearing, Aquilina also ordered a man attempting to represent Pavlos-Hackney as "assistance of counsel" to be arrested for contempt of court because he allegedly had represented himself as a lawyer when he was not licensed to practice. Richard Martin, who described himself as a constitutional lawyer and is the founder of the Constitutional Law Group, was ordered to serve 93 days in jail. "

I'm getting much enjoyment reading this.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's OK to shut her down. Her local business should be replaced by one owned by a national conglomerate.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's OK to shut her down. Her local business should be replaced by one owned by a national conglomerate.


It's OK to shut her down. Her local business should be conducted in accordance with applicable codes and regulations.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Richard Martin, who described himself as a constitutional lawyer and is the founder of the Constitutional Law Group, was ordered to serve 93 days in jail.

Constitutional Lawyer is new to me, but I have to assume it's part of the SovCit movement. Does that make him a super-wizard then? Keeper of all the secret phrases regular SovCits can't know?


Yup.  They believe they're only bound by "Constitutional Law."  This lets them ignore any local law they don't like.  SovCits are a special brand of crazy.
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love all the pounding about freedoms, constitutional rights, etc. Now, point out to me where in the constitution it says that you get to operate a business in this country 100% free from government regulation. Go ahead, I'll wait.
 
Gramma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Richard Martin, who described himself as a constitutional lawyer and is the founder of the Constitutional Law Group, was ordered to serve 93 days in jail.

Constitutional Lawyer is new to me, but I have to assume it's part of the SovCit movement. Does that make him a super-wizard then? Keeper of all the secret phrases regular SovCits can't know?


There is such a thing as a constitutional lawyer - that's the kind of lawyer that ends up arguing cases in about the constitution.

I have a feeling this lawyer is not that kind of a constitutional lawyer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Self-entitled, uneducated, belligerent assholes. I'm tired of reading about farkwits like this.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wejash: YouTube has footage:

https://youtu.be/kISKbqhRjJ8


These Trumper idiots think they can get all Karen on a judge. Good to see the judge slap that shiat down fast.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pavlos-Hackney escaped communist Poland

.
Should have seen this coming then.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Rigas said "We can operate our businesses as we see fit."

No, you really can't. That's why we have regulations, licensing, and so on.


The same stupid trash telling you business can operate as it wants are showing up at Target and Walmart and yelling at employees for their company's mask policy.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sympathetic. The order to shutdown was accompanied by nothing in the way of support. Asking people to sit there and go bankrupt is beyond awful. If you order people to close and stay home you should be paying their bills for them.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All of those who are complaining about their rights being trampled upon by rules and laws issued by local/state/federal government like to forget about the other side of rights: responsibility.  Whining about being singled out because you decide that you're not going to follow rules and laws says that you're nothing more than a child and should be treated as such.

Good on this judge for smacking these idiots down.  Maybe, just maybe, they'll learn something.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wejash: YouTube has footage:

https://youtu.be/kISKbqhRjJ8


Oh, that is glorious. Judge Gavelbang is not farking around.

Rather telling, too, that the skeevy restaurant lady absolutely refused to say that she would tell the truth.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holland Michigan needs it's own tag. The Betsy devos and Eric Prince hometown now America's freedom town.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.