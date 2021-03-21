 Skip to content
(Metro)   School says not to wear miniskirts or other "skimpy" clothes. Fark: ...to the parents for when they pick up their children   (metro.co.uk) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Well, it happened that the PTA was gonna meet
That very afternoon
And they were sure surprised
When Mrs. Johnson wore her miniskirt into the room"

Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley P.T.A.
Youtube aOZPBUu7Fro
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, FFS. The students are going to see hot outfits everywhere, so what the hell difference does this make?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The proverbial "done in one."
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: "Well, it happened that the PTA was gonna meet
That very afternoon
And they were sure surprised
When Mrs. Johnson wore her miniskirt into the room"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aOZPBUu7​Fro]


Just close the comments now. Done.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, take away the one thing dads enjoy about picking up their tired, cranky kids at school.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let the pretty mommies strut their MILFiness. They earned it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stacy's Mom
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: "Well, it happened that the PTA was gonna meet
That very afternoon
And they were sure surprised
When Mrs. Johnson wore her miniskirt into the room"

[YouTube video: Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley P.T.A.]


*hits every light switch on the way out*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
100% against this except if they're singling out muffin tops.

FFS earthlings, no more muffin tops.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember the parents at my school. I agree with the ruling.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break out the stars-and-stripes banana hammock and accuse the school of hating FREEDOM.

Sure they'll be confused since it's England, but I'll just remind them you can't spell Crawley, West Sussex without "Sex Crust"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools get very used to telling everyone what to do. They imagine this applies outside the building.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Sure, take away the one thing dads enjoy about picking up their tired, cranky kids at school.


Wearing a mini-skirt?

/I thought I was the only one!
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And that was for the dads!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's just single moms trying to find themselves a man. MILFs, if you will...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"cont'd on Page 3"
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey if they got it, let them flaunt it.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hoochie Mama
Youtube EMMRQsQOJsQ

NSFW.

Ain't nothing but a hoochie mama.
 
mjg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Oh, FFS. The students are going to see hot outfits everywhere, so what the hell difference does this make?


The primary grades are too young for kids to be introduced to the reality of all those MILF videos they catch dad watching.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This could easily be solved with "Brave new world" style reproduction.  No more parents, just pod people raised by the government.  If you don't have parents, you can't have parents come to the school in mini skirts.  This solves so many problems.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Sure, take away the one thing dads enjoy about picking up their tired, cranky kids at school.


This.  I got bughunter 2.0 to elementary school early so I could watch the MILF parade.

/was there early, too, when I picked him up
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whisper in the wind: Hey if they got it, let them flaunt it.


What if they don't got it but flaunt it anyway?
 
