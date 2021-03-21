 Skip to content
 
Should Emancipation Day be a national holiday?
78
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, but unfortunately it's specific to non-whites so every right winger will say they aren't racist, but...
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"OK then why don't white people get a holiday for emancipation from England?!"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, of course. We have far too few holidays.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A great thing about Juneteenth is that every year you get to hear the same people claim they never heard of Juneteenth before.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When do I, as a straight white Christian man, get a holiday?
Hmmmm?
HMMMMMM?
HMMMMMMMMMMM?!?!?!?!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should have more holidays and Juneteenth should be one of them.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I mean, it's a great album, but I think Sign o' The Times Day would be more appropriate.  Of course, that would cause a lot of controversy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But didn't the Emancipation Proclamation free ONLY slaves in the Confederate states? I seem to recall that from history class.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Yes, but unfortunately it's specific to non-whites so every right winger will say they aren't racist, but...


Well, it's a little more specific than that.   It may surprise you that there are more than two races in this country.  The US population is 20% Hispanic and that number is growing,

That said, I'm in strong favor of Juneteenth being a national holiday.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It means as much to me as Presidents Day

/Which is to say "Three day weekend! F*ck, yeah!"
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, let's set it in November and use it as Election Day - the US is one of very few countries that doesn't have a work holiday.

But we DO have more voter restriction laws "in flight" now (over 250) than any other democracy. Winning!
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emancipation is a four-syllable word. 

kevlar51: "OK then why don't white people get a holiday for emancipation from England?!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


All Emancipations Matter!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kevlar51: "OK then why don't white people get a holiday for emancipation from England?!"


We call it the 4th of July
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: We should have more holidays and Juneteenth should be one of them.


EVERY farking Monday can be a holiday. We don't need 5-day work weeks. We need better pay and better lives.

Quality matters.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, and how about at least 4 weeks/yr of mandatory paid leave, while we're at it.

/maybe everyone would finally realize how this nation's GDP is propped up by overworking, not by smarter working
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they can find a day of the year that isn't already a holiday, why not.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But didn't the Emancipation Proclamation free ONLY slaves in the Confederate states? I seem to recall that from history class.


Yes.  All of emancipation (then segregation) is a complicated mess.  Can't truly tie it up in a nice good vs. evil story.

But there's no reason not to celebrate the holiday, remembering all of it (and continuing, unfortunately, to push for racial equality today)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I would consider the surrender at Appomattox  as the better day, but I totally get celebrating on Juneteenth and would love for that to be the celebration day--its rooted in folk traditions already.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kevlar51: "OK then why don't white people get a holiday for emancipation from England?!"


It's not the goddamn same!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: But didn't the Emancipation Proclamation free ONLY slaves in the Confederate states? I seem to recall that from history class.


Not including Tennessee.
 
g.fro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
January 1 is already a holiday.

But put me down as voting for Juneteenth.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, Emasculation Day should NOT be a national hol--

(sigh) I need new glasses.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shouldn't we wait until black people are actually free before designating a holiday to celebrate it?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: When do I, as a straight white Christian man, get a holiday?
Hmmmm?
HMMMMMM?
HMMMMMMMMMMM?!?!?!?!


When God rewards your hateful privileged ways by letting you into your bizarre world version of heaven.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't listen to hiphop
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: Emasculation Day


But enough about wedding anniversaries.
 
g.fro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: arrogantbastich: Yes, but unfortunately it's specific to non-whites so every right winger will say they aren't racist, but...

Well, it's a little more specific than that.   It may surprise you that there are more than two races in this country.  The US population is 20% Hispanic and that number is growing,

That said, I'm in strong favor of Juneteenth being a national holiday.


Hispanic is not a race; it's a culture which includes all races. There are white hispanics, and black Hispanics, and even East Asian Hispanics.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A more important question is why isn't it already a holiday?

Of course, we already know the answer to that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would vote "yes" but my Canadian vote doesn't count because I haven't attached any Benjamins to it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 426x433]


Odd numbers, some of them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes if we can recognize that was when the government turned their attention on the native peoples genocide.
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yes if we can recognize that was when the government turned their attention on the native peoples genocide.


Uh... that had already been going on for a couple of centuries.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've got fond memories of Emancipation Days.  My ex-wife's small hometown has a celebration every year with a parade and picnic, and later that night the grownups go out dancing.  About the most Norman Rockwell-y thing you've ever seen.  It's a good reason to have a national holiday.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: We should have more holidays and Juneteenth should be one of them.


Making Election Day a Federal holiday would be the first choice for making a holiday that is truly liberating for people of color.
-
/Juneteenth is a good choice for the future, but lets get to that discussion after we make sure we -STAY- liberated
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: We should have more holidays and Juneteenth should be one of them.


This
But can we trade flag day for election day, and get the day off?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: But didn't the Emancipation Proclamation free ONLY slaves in the Confederate states? I seem to recall that from history class.


Technically yes, and even then not until those states were liberated, and Tennessee and New Orleans had technically escaped Emancipation, because they had already surrendered.  However, many of the remaining "slave" states were quick to pass laws outlawing slavery.  Others had slavery outlawed when the 13th amendment passed a short time later.  

What is really interesting about Juneteenth, the white people in the last liberated areas of Texas already knew their slaves had legally been freed weeks before, but it was only when federal officials arrived that the slaves found out and the white owners were forced to admit to it.  Sadly no one was ever prosecuted for trying to keep slaves after the practice had been outlawed, even though it happened quit a bit in one way or another.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I look forward to the Southern states celebrating the new national holiday marking the first NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yes if we can recognize that was when the government turned their attention on the native peoples genocide.


Shiat. You're right. I never made that connection before.

"We just freed all the black people? Okay. Let's kill all the red ones now!"

A relative's ex-wife was a Native American and a hard-core Christian. I always wanted to ask her: "How can you believe in the religion of the people who massacred your people?" But I was too polite to do so.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do Election Day first.
 
g.fro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yes if we can recognize that was when the government turned their attention on the native peoples genocide.

Shiat. You're right. I never made that connection before.

"We just freed all the black people? Okay. Let's kill all the red ones now!"

A relative's ex-wife was a Native American and a hard-core Christian. I always wanted to ask her: "How can you believe in the religion of the people who massacred your people?" But I was too polite to do so.


You might want to look up the Trail of Tears.

And if you are in fact from Boston, King Philip's War should make for some interesting reading.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, we wouldn't want the modern slaves getting all upity now would we?

/Prisoners, wearhouse workers, crop pickers, etc.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I propose a parallel holiday called White Culture Shock day for each emancipation day. Processing stuff takes some time.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skyotter: A great thing about Juneteenth is that every year you get to hear the same people claim they never heard of Juneteenth before.


I'm 40yo... a white suburban guy... and I had not heard about it until just a few years ago. To be fair, I've been learning a lot over the past year...
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x220]

I mean, it's a great album, but I think Sign o' The Times Day would be more appropriate.  Of course, that would cause a lot of controversy.


Or why not just have Morris Day?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dryad: Nadie_AZ: We should have more holidays and Juneteenth should be one of them.

Making Election Day a Federal holiday would be the first choice for making a holiday that is truly liberating for people of color.
-
/Juneteenth is a good choice for the future, but lets get to that discussion after we make sure we -STAY- liberated


Election Day as a holiday wouldn't solve anything. The same people that can't afford to miss working that day now would still be stuck working that day.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: HighOnCraic: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x220]

I mean, it's a great album, but I think Sign o' The Times Day would be more appropriate.  Of course, that would cause a lot of controversy.

Or why not just have Morris Day?



Not sure if we have the Time.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Election Day as a holiday wouldn't solve anything. The same people that can't afford to miss working that day now would still be stuck working that day.


That's actually an interesting point.

Election Day in Israel (which is occurring next week) is a national holiday. But all the restaurants and bars are open for the people who have the day off. So those workers still have to work.

But I assume that they vote -- if they do -- before or after their shifts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

g.fro: You might want to look up the Trail of Tears.

And if you are in fact from Boston, King Philip's War should make for some interesting reading.


Yes, I'm from Boston (but have lived in Israel for 13 years). Thanks for the references -- I'lll look them up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: A more important question is why isn't it already a holiday?

Of course, we already know the answer to that.


Because no one really knows what the fark it is?
 
