(Daily Dot)   Excited wannabe 'Karen' anti-masker gets embarrassed after realizing she's being filmed ... at Walmart   (dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, anti-mask woman, Karen people, Burma, Persistence of vision, Kayah State, individual filming, video shows, woman  
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
looks like Bristol Palin got fat again
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.


that other site is full of Drews
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Leader O'Cola: looks like Bristol Palin got fat again


Maybe she's just carrying a fourth wedlock babby?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love how all these Plague Rats get upset - some to the point of threatening violence on film - over being filmed.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been on a kick of watching youtube videos following a meme of "Conversations with Oblivion NPCs", typically encounters like this but with the game's various sound tracks as background flipping from docile to combat music as the subject gets riled up.

/soo bored
//come on summer!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's not a wannabe, she IS a Karen.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would it be surprising that this occurred in a WalMart?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: looks like Bristol Palin got fat again


Some Farker is out there, ready to give her dumpy lovin'.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.


How is making fun of a "Karen" make her a "Karen"? The lady filming wasn't throwing a fit.

Using that logic, aren't we all "Karen" for making fun of another "Karen"?

/Reddit can be stupid sometimes
//Unless it's the Simpsons Reddit page
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.  While most defended the woman filming, others a bunch of insufferable Reddit edgelords argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's more embarrassing  ? Being a Karen or posting on Twatter ?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really needs to be a Tosh.0 show that's all Karen videos. And without Daniel Tosh, because he's kind of annoying.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: What's more embarrassing  ? Being a Karen or posting on Twatter ?


calling it "twatter"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day shift strippers need to grocery shop too.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until her Karen-cut gets a touch up and she assumes her final form

/she's a bit shaggy at the moment
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.

that other site is full of Drews


Odd. They don't look Drewish.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2 people walking away in that picture are the hottest People of Walmart I've ever seen, so they have that going for them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


K-Mart wishes and WalMart dreams!

/shop smart
//shop S-Mart
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a third rate news site believes a social media post that this event just happened, when in reality this took place over 5 months ago:

Top 10 KARENS Getting TRIGGERED! #28 (WALMART BLACK FRIDAY)!
Youtube pZvHZuAQJxM
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Leader O'Cola: looks like Bristol Palin got fat again

Some Farker is out there, ready to give her dumpy lovin'.


Oh count me in. I'd love to so I could rub it in her mother's face.

Plus, she's hot again.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.

How is making fun of a "Karen" make her a "Karen"? The lady filming wasn't throwing a fit.

Using that logic, aren't we all "Karen" for making fun of another "Karen"?

/Reddit can be stupid sometimes
//Unless it's the Simpsons Reddit page


My cousin posted on Facebook about defining "Karen" for his kid as "someone who thinks they know better than other people."  I wanted to tell him that it's more about people who do that to cause harm to others; for example a nurse that enforces sanitary practices *isnt* a Karen. But saying this would make me a Karen in his book.

\and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.
 
Number 216
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Love what's being done in Russia dealing with those not wearing masks
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: There really needs to be a Tosh.0 show that's all Karen videos. And without Daniel Tosh, because he's kind of annoying.


Kind of?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jmr61: gameshowhost: Leader O'Cola: looks like Bristol Palin got fat again

Some Farker is out there, ready to give her dumpy lovin'.

Oh count me in. I'd love to so I could rub it in her mother's face.

Plus, she's hot again.


Fair enough but... I meant the Karen

/bristol is kinda adorable tho, ya
//i hate myself
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, that just ain't right.

I have yet to see an iPhone that uses film.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, she understands that she will be vilified and receive death threats no matter what.
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: \and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.


As someone whose first name is forever ruined through no fault of their own, you have my empathy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, she looks like she smells like hamburgers.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What is it about the internet that over-broadens word meanings to the point of uselessness?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SavageWombat: What is it about the internet that over-broadens word meanings to the point of uselessness?


It's not the internet. Overuse of a word makes it meaningless, in any form
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Mrtraveler01: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.

How is making fun of a "Karen" make her a "Karen"? The lady filming wasn't throwing a fit.

Using that logic, aren't we all "Karen" for making fun of another "Karen"?

/Reddit can be stupid sometimes
//Unless it's the Simpsons Reddit page

My cousin posted on Facebook about defining "Karen" for his kid as "someone who thinks they know better than other people."  I wanted to tell him that it's more about people who do that to cause harm to others; for example a nurse that enforces sanitary practices *isnt* a Karen. But saying this would make me a Karen in his book.

\and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.


That sounds like it's an attempt to repurpose the term Karen to apply it to those smug libbies who act like they know everything.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

soupafi: CaptainFatass: There really needs to be a Tosh.0 show that's all Karen videos. And without Daniel Tosh, because he's kind of annoying.

Kind of?


It's Sunday, I'm trying to be charitable.
 
UseLessHuman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark your feelings, wear a mask!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Number 216: Love what's being done in Russia dealing with those not wearing masks


+1 would invite to do it here too.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Qellaqan: Mrtraveler01: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"Users on Reddit, where the video was viewed thousands of times, debated the encounter and argued over who was in the wrong.
While most defended the woman filming, others argued that she was just as much of a Karen as the woman on camera."

How can they both be Karens Ivankas?

See? This is why FARK is far superior to the rest of the internets.

How is making fun of a "Karen" make her a "Karen"? The lady filming wasn't throwing a fit.

Using that logic, aren't we all "Karen" for making fun of another "Karen"?

/Reddit can be stupid sometimes
//Unless it's the Simpsons Reddit page

My cousin posted on Facebook about defining "Karen" for his kid as "someone who thinks they know better than other people."  I wanted to tell him that it's more about people who do that to cause harm to others; for example a nurse that enforces sanitary practices *isnt* a Karen. But saying this would make me a Karen in his book.

\and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.

That sounds like it's an attempt to repurpose the term Karen to apply it to those smug libbies who act like they know everything.


It completely is. And I am a touch of all know-it-all so not stuffing it in his face was an act of self-control. So I share my disdain for this definition with fark instead. And think ill of my dumb cousin.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: \and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.


As a Linda who was only a teen when Deep Throat with Linda Lovelace came out, I feel your pain.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

6nome: Qellaqan: \and I'm a literal Karen. Oh well.

As someone whose first name is forever ruined through no fault of their own, you have my empathy.


It's frustrating because I want to know I *earned* my reputation as an insufferable biatch. I don't want it just handed to me like some trust fund kid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PhotoshopCrazy: When a third rate news site believes a social media post that this event just happened, when in reality this took place over 5 months ago:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZvHZuAQ​JxM?start=471]


Why did they color her top?
 
