(Independent)   Latest plague of coming Apocalypse: mice. "At night the ground is just moving with thousands and thousands of mice just running around"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry about it. The 17-Year cicadas will eat them
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Regretting trying to get rid of feral cats yet?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*meeces
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The earth is nearing completion of it's calculations.  They are here for the results.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of a Trump rally.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next up; Obese owls
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That'd be heaven for a few dozen jack russel terriers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Driedsponge: The earth is nearing completion of it's calculations.  They are here for the results.



 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I, for one, blame Robert Burns.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing a few sledge hammers can't fix

Nothing a few sledge hammers can't fix
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *meeces


I hate meeces to pieces.
Youtube PZGkYW4b5I0
 
flemardo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Nothing a few sledge hammers can't fix

Electric lawnmower would be easier.


Electric lawnmower would be easier.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They just need to find the right people to gerbil them all up, heroes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Nothing a few sledge hammers can't fix

[Fark user image 263x191]


That's not going to work for more than a few at a time.

 
zimbomba67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Spiders on vacation? Snakes lost their appetite? Not close enough to the water for the jellyfish to grab them?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Don't worry about it. The 17-Year cicadas will eat them


When do the frozen gorillas come in?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Regretting trying to get rid of feral cats yet?


Nope.  Get a few rat terriers (as someone posted a few below you) and the problem is solved without creating a new environmental problem.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least Australia doesn't have to deal with the Hanta Virus.

Yet
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody asked me.....


My belief with the increase of greenhouse gases and the climate change makes the planet more  favorable  for the little bastard rodents and other undesirable speci of vermin. The flat earthers and climate change deniers will argue the opposite no matter what evidence you show them.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These sort of population explosions tend to ripple down. Lots of mice from the rain and the grain, soon, lots of snakes and spiders from the plentiful food, then lots of humans freaking out even more.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We get white footed deer mice in the house every Fall, and while they're cute as little buttons, they do carry hantavirus and Lyme disease deer ticks. Feh.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put Renfield on the job.

Dracula (8/10) Movie CLIP - Rats, Rats, Rats! (1931) HD
Youtube F5eqkWRWZ7c
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pestifer: We get white footed deer mice in the house every Fall, and while they're cute as little buttons, they do carry hantavirus and Lyme disease deer ticks. Feh.


Serious question: do the spiders in Australia eat mice? Because that would be reason #672 never to go there. Also, living in a rural area, I, too, usually get one mouse in the house in fall and one in spring. During the godawful winters of 09/10 and 10/11, we had so very many. First (and last) time I ever used poison.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  



SOON.
 
