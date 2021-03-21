 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   This has become one of the most complicated tax seasons in history   (axios.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing will be done to fix it.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Befitting your convoluted electoral processes.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can I write off my internet bill because my wife hss taught from home since March of last year?

Can I write off beer?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is gonna be fun.

I haven't filed for years. Always traveling/moving/ functionally homeless I haven't filed in a few years. And yes i have always paid all my taxes. Or more.

So this time I am actually stuck in one location and I'm gonna grab some of that COVID money.

After December I'm gonna find someway to get back on the road
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think my favorite new tax change is not being able to deduct expenses for home office costs since kids stayed home and that cut into the percentage of your home which is used exclusively for work.

Some farked shiat happening.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been told that the IRS is going to automatically adjust my return for Unenjoyment. (My dad does tax returns for charity)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That wasn't an article, that was a powerpoint slide.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I swear they say this almost every year.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is Axios just VICE for grown-ups?  I'm still not sure where they fit into the news landscape.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not for me. I've been scamming the IRS for years.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mail in ballots are completely different though. They're not money.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote this either extremely wealthy or they don't file taxes.  Thanks to the changes under President Trump most people no longer itemize their deductions, Yeahhhhh!!!!!  The remaining few who can itemize make lots of money and have a lot of tax accountants on staff to keep their taxes low.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Is Axios just VICE for grown-ups?  I'm still not sure where they fit into the news landscape.


It's for people that cant keep track of a paragraph, so everything is in one sentence bullet points.  It's absolute garbage.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alechemist: And nothing will be done to fix it.


The vast majority of people will be taking the standard deduction.

So the premise of this story, and your fist shaking, is a lie.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I own a small business, and already filed my taxes, AND got my return electronically deposited on the same day as the $1400 stimulus, back on Wednesday. :)
 
sprgrss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seeing as how the standard deduction was upped and I no longer itemize (hard to reach that standard deduction on itemization), filing taxes has become a whole lot more easy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 425x338]

Mail in ballots are completely different though. They're not money.


HURR DURR STOLEN ELECTION!!1111!!!!111!!!!!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 425x338]

Mail in ballots are completely different though. They're not money.

HURR DURR STOLEN ELECTION!!1111!!!!111!!!!!


Is this one of those dumb Republicans that thinks it's OK to be dumb now that the embarrassment is out of the White house?

I don't recognize this stupidity.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, has waged a hugely successful multi-decade lobbying campaign to prevent the government from making tax filing simple

Is this revenge for calling them eskimo all those years?
 
