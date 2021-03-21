 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Could you live without Farking for 24 hours? This company would like to see you try   (cnn.com) divider line
38
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well shiat, that's easy. I mean farking stays away from me. When do I get my check? RTFA Oh. Subby meant stay away from fark.com.  Well, on topic, since the demise of foobies.com that might be easier, but I'm still not ready to commit.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would like to think I could do this, but I know I would fail some how.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way too easy.  I'm sure there's some scam involved. Email harvesting or some such nonsense.

The promoter of the 24 Hour Digital Detox Challenge ("Digital Detox Challenge) is Clearlink Technologies

Clearlink Technolgies - Sales and marketing authorities at the forefront of Intelligent Customer Experience. We combine machine learning with human ingenuity to connect billions of consumer data points and provide uniquely integrated, comprehensive solutions.

Harvest away.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could sleep through at least half that, no sweat.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
www.fark.com.    127.0.0.1
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supereasy. Take a day off work (since I need my screens for my job).

That $200 gift card to start off with I don't need: I have books, puzzles, art supplies, housework, gym equipment, etc. to keep me occupied without issue. And a dozen other things that need doing. And failing that, I got weed.

Easiest money ever.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That won't stop me from getting there on IPv6.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem. I grew up without it, I can do without it again
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That's my favorite version of Fark. Only some of the users have me on ignore and I always make the newsletter.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure I'll just ignore phone calls and text messages for 24 hrs and get killed by cops after someone launches a wellness check on me, good idea.

/can i stay off the intertubes and social media for a day? easily
//can i not use my smartphone for a day? ok sure i'll just miss that on-call covid vaccine appointment, no biggie
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Paid to practice Kendo with my kids, eat, and sleep ?

That's like... 2 sets of decent Bogu  and examination grade fancy clothes for a normal Saturday/Sunday.

I may have a bit too much practice at being disconnected to qualify sadly.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I go to Jamaica for a week or two every non Covid year and don't touch an electronic other than a lamp or the AC level. Of course most days I'm there you could take out my kidney and I wouldn't notice. Ya mon.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I already do whenever someone spills beer on the server.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: No problem. I grew up without it, I can do without it again


It's hilarious for those of us with teenagers since they literally can't understand what life is like without only primitive electronic devices.  We occasionally try to explain that there was no internet, no texting, phone lines were shared for the entire house, there were only 4-5 TV channels, you had to watch TV programs when they were scheduled, etc.

It baffles them how we survived in such a terrible place.

/Yeah, I could do this trivially so long as it was a weekend since I'm working remotely.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not only could I, I have.  Every time I go backpacking, it's days of screen-free time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bingo. Yet another "contest" whose purpose is to mine the hell out of everybody dumb enough to enter.

The fun part? You've got just five more days to enter! That's right - just five days (it's been open since March 8th) to madly rush to reviews.org & provide all of your friggin' PII, then give them permission to root through it like a pack of raccoons in a Dumpster! AREN'T YOU LUCKY?!

FFS.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
yes but only on a weekend

as my job is database support and I don't wanna try to update records using an altair style interface
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The challengers will receive safes to store their electronics in for the 24 hours

Does this include TVs? That's gonna be a big safe.


They're harvesting your data anyway. May as well get some money for it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

They've got "machine learning", that's how you know it has to be good.  I mean, any old marketing company can analyze customer statistics, but machine learning...they're doing some space-age flying car sh*t to make their wildly inflated fees worth it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I could do it, but I don't know if the world would survive without hearing my opinions on today's important topics for 24 hours.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

They are more dependent on tech.  This trend will escalate
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would I want to.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would I deprive the food tab of my drunken posts?

The pizza war continues.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I pay a lot for the feature of not being able to Fark for 24-26 hours at a time.

Thanks AT&T!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

i thought it was makers mark, but ya
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still brag about the time I had to go like 20 hours without my smartphone, even realizing how ridiculous that is.

Early December 2016 there was a recall out for a lot of iPhones with weakened batteries that included my own. After ignoring it for a while, I was suddenly experiencing problems and brought it into the Apple store.   Being the Christmas rush, they said they'd have to leave it overnight. It was actually an interesting challenge going without a smartphone until I could pick it up during the next day's lunch break:

-Had tickets to see Rogue One that night and had prepared by printing them out just in case I had to leave my phone in the store.
-Waited until I got home to use my laptop to post to social media my thoughts on the movie and my oh-so-clever joke about moisture evaporators.
-Reset the time and alarm on my cheapass bedside alarm clock that would lose like a minute a day, used it to wake up.
-Skipped morning phone time for obvious reasons, probably the most noticeable difference.
-Might have used my still-hanging-in-there Garmin GPS to drive back to the Apple store  during lunch break.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only problem I'd have is going mad not knowing what time it was. The only clocks in my house are my phone and the clock that occasionally cooks stuff.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For $2400 I'd just literally smash my phone and buy a new one 24 hours later.

Chessmate, boffins.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's called camping.

Millions of people manage it every day.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bid deal. I do that about every other month when AT&T cuts me back to 2G speed when I hit our 50G plan limit.  Even web based email becomes impractical.  I don't watch TV period because it is not interactional and I can go days without sending text. Frankly movies that you can only start and stop are less engaging for me than games or real life.

/go hang gliding in a dual airt-towed slow trainer. You can do it all in one day and have a farking Gopro video made. They have wheels now and takeoff of a rolling dolly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No smart home devices (smart speakers, smart vacuums, etc.)

How is a smart vacuum screen time? Also, what the hell is a smart vacuum?

Also, if someone still has a land line phone, is that allowed? I don't but I'm just curious. What about terrestrial radio? my touch screen thermostat?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can do it even if you have no legs but noooo. Lets watch a movie.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Easy peasy.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yeahh, sounds like a good way to get people who self-identify as having an internet/screen problem on a convenient list. Wonder what kind of targetted ads they'll be getting in the future.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been to burning man 5 times. 24hours? That's a challenge? Sure, sign me up. I have unread books.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I took a full week off from all tech after the last election. Fortunately my home is full of cool things. Now I have designated times to go online and spend the rest of my day making music and art or just doing literally nothing. Didn't have to join a challenge sponsored by a marketing company either.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're essentially paying $2400 for a fish-out-of-water survival kit review.  The person they select will likely be an individual who is young, and has grown up in a world where digital devices are a way of life.  Someone in their 30s would be perfectly capable of handling a 24-hr digital free environment.

If someone made this offer to me, I'd accept in an instant.  24 hours of reading a book and getting paid for it sounds delightful.
 
