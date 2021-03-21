 Skip to content
(Some Happy Guy)   For his new photo book, man spent six years interviewing and taking portraits of strippers and... HEY. Get back here. I wasn't done   (alldonehere.com) divider line
39
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody will be back as soon as they realize there are no pics to speak of in TFA, you failure of a subby
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signed by the Artist $52.00 USD
Direct from Warehouse $59.00 USD

I guess the artist's autograph decreases the value.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jersey City strippers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.


And when they aren't at work they walk around with no makeup wearing jogging suits that are a little too big.
It's like they embrace being gross looking to compensate for 8 hours of makeup

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I done judging what people do to make money. So long as it isn't hurting anyone, its none of my business.  We are all just trying to survive.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.

And when they aren't at work they walk around with no makeup wearing jogging suits that are a little too big.
It's like they embrace being gross looking to compensate for 8 hours of makeup

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮


Holy fark. Women wearing comfortable clothes and not putting on makeup isn't "gross". It's people just being people.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WHAR STRIPPER PICS!?!?

WHAR?!?!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.

And when they aren't at work they walk around with no makeup wearing jogging suits that are a little too big.
It's like they embrace being gross looking to compensate for 8 hours of makeup

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮


It's more like they don't want to be harassed outside working hours. Quite a few actresses do the same.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was in college, I had two roommates who were strippers.  They were really odd.  One was neat and polite, the other was always zonked-out on cocaine.  Her Mom would phone all the time:  "Hello?  Did Lisa leave for work yet?  I don't want her to get fired again."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.


Ummmm...no.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Signed by the Artist $52.00 USD
Direct from Warehouse $59.00 USD

I guess the artist's autograph decreases the value.


You have any idea where that hand was during the....research?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.


I generally look up at them. It's just the way the stage is set up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Jersey City strippers?

[Fark user image image 238x212]


I went to a strip club off bourbon street in New Orleans. It was...horrid.

They weren't what I'd call....decent looking on their best day. And it wasn't their best day.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An ad for a book with no pictures. That's great
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a coffee table book.
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It actually sounds interesting but that was the worst article I've ever seen.

But I always found those behind-the-scenes shows/documentaries about sex workers interesting (like "Cathouse" or "Hookers at the Point")
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.


Isn't looking up at strippers generally more interesting?
 
lithven
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buntz: It actually sounds interesting but that was the worst article I've ever seen.


I take it you've never seen an "article" that was just a series of tweets.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: people just being people.


?????????
If I don't shave I look like a homeless person and get treated as such.

🙄
Jerking motion gif

JFC
Sometimes I wonder if people who get irate on the internet are completely oblivious to the outside world and how cruel it is to random people walking down the street I've been honked at and made commentary on my weight while walking by people in cars
🙄🐂💩
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As someone that lived with a girlfriend that was a "stripper" fyi they prefer dancer, for almost 6 years getting a kick.

When women are dancers they tend to hang out and be friends with other dancers or men because women that do not dance can be supper judgey and catty around them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: waxbeans: talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.

And when they aren't at work they walk around with no makeup wearing jogging suits that are a little too big.
It's like they embrace being gross looking to compensate for 8 hours of makeup

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

It's more like they don't want to be harassed outside working hours. Quite a few actresses do the same.


I can see that.
I only know this because our local radio station showed a Playboy playmate showing up for a cameo and that's what she was wearing no makeup and a dumpy jogging suit and the thing is the difference between how she looks on camera and  in real life was so massive it made me think.


Added to the above there's a strip club right next to my house and I normally walk during shift change from lunch to dinner crowd can I see the strippers arriving and they all wear the exact same thing some variation of jogging clothes and no makeup and finally a light bulb went off in my head the reason I've never ran into a stripper IRL is because I probably did but I didn't realize it because they were dressed like garbage
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.

Ummmm...no.


They definitely feel like every other woman in the dark
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Signed by the Artist $52.00 USD
Direct from Warehouse $59.00 USD

I guess the artist's autograph decreases the value.


We know where he's been.
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lithven: buntz: It actually sounds interesting but that was the worst article I've ever seen.

I take it you've never seen an "article" that was just a series of tweets.


I AM in Fark aren't I?

The only thing worse than the Twitter links are the newer "link to a TikTok video"
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yowza, hubba hubba, sproing, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I miss LittleBlondeJug.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine is a masseuse.  A darn good one.

And she used to be a stripper.  I presume a darn good one because she's 50 and still fkkn hot.

I asked her once to compare the two jobs.  She said, "When you're a masseuse, family and friends expect free massages.  When you're a stripper, family and friends don't expect free lap dances."

/I get a discount
//on massages you creeps
 
nobody11155
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1) A high percentage are lesbians
2) A higher percentage are bipolar
3) A high percentage are on drugs
4) All spend all their money immediately no matter how much they make.

I've seen a few relative long term relationships but they are few and far between.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I came into this thread hoping that the article was about male strippers like Hot Chocolate, and I'm leaving disappointed.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I knew a dancer who looked good in regular clothes but because she drank a lot it didn't do her body any good at all. I think she's cleaned her self up a little been a few years since I've seen her.
 
padraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.


This point hasn't been made by every edgy teenager ever for the last 50 years.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.



Which raises the eternal question, "How do you get down off a stripper?"
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Everybody will be back as soon as they realize there are no pics to speak of in TFA, you failure of a subby


I don't know. I kind of enjoyed some of the ones that were there.

In this one, the woman's only visible in the reflection. It's kind of freaky. Rather nice work.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And in this one, at first glance, it looks like the woman has mutton chops:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Pope of Manwich Village: talkertopc: Strippers look like any other women when the lights are on.

Ummmm...no.

They definitely feel like every other woman in the dark


Ehhh...again, no.

It's like none of you have slept with a stripper before.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Mad_Radhu: An Amazon warehouse worker sells their body for far less per hour, so I don't see a reason to look down upon strippers.


Which raises the eternal question, "How do you get down off a stripper?"


thefeatherfactory.co.ukView Full Size


Once you're through the flight feathers, you can harvest the downy ones they use for warmth
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eravior: johnny_vegas: Everybody will be back as soon as they realize there are no pics to speak of in TFA, you failure of a subby

I don't know. I kind of enjoyed some of the ones that were there.

In this one, the woman's only visible in the reflection. It's kind of freaky. Rather nice work.

[Fark user image image 850x636]

And in this one, at first glance, it looks like the woman has mutton chops:

[Fark user image image 850x1134]


Thank you for that.  I did not initially see the link to the NYT article with the pics!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've dated a few dancers in my younger days.  Typical relationship lasts about 3-4 weeks before you are tired of their shiat.   But you always end up going back for another one.
 
