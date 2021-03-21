 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   News: 1990s fashion is coming back. Fark: The late 1990s   (nytimes.com) divider line
46
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mm. Okay.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still have a closet full of 90s fashion because I don't throw my clothes out and I dress like Jerry Seinfeld.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So we're all going to dress like this again soon?

Sum 41 - Fatlip (Official Music Video)
Youtube CMX2lPum_pg
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeesh, what a hot mess those are.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bring back the huge raver pants with a gazillion pockets!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is pretty much exactly me in 1998.
Make the hair green.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(clicks the link)  Hmmm.. I know I never tried to follow fashion, really, but none of those pictures look like anything I remember.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is good news for Abercrombie and Fitch.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: This is pretty much exactly me in 1998.
Make the hair green.
[Fark user image image 425x604]


I've always thought of those jeans as 'bell-bottoms but all the way up'.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I still have a closet full of 90s fashion because I don't throw my clothes out and I dress like Jerry Seinfeld.


Puffy shirt and all?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chain pants I wear on a "lazy Goth day".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No bell bottoms though.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hat (that looks like a bath mat), $635

lol
 
abmoraz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
JNCOs, flannel, cargo shorts, novelty slogan t-shirts... all better than the early 90s hyper-color and zubaz pants.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those "fashions" look less late 90's and more late 70's all-night coke binge.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't care what happens - I'm *not* sporting frosted tips again.
 
Adam64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abmoraz: JNCOs, flannel, cargo shorts, novelty slogan t-shirts... all better than the early 90s hyper-color and zubaz pants.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The 90s was when the fashion industry decided to combat AIDS by making everyone look too ugly to fark.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Adam64: [Fark user image 425x318]


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jacket, shirt, and tie was the fashion in the 90's, and I still wear it.

Oh, you're talking about alternative lifestyles?

Well, one of my ties has stripes.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alphax: (clicks the link)  Hmmm.. I know I never tried to follow fashion, really, but none of those pictures look like anything I remember.


Most everyone in my scene just wore ugly-ass 1970s shiat from the thrift store. Savers even had a Vintage rack in those days, where the choicest geometric-print Quiana shirts and rayon shirt dresses could be found for a modest markup.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

starsrift: Jacket, shirt, and tie was the fashion in the 90's, and I still wear it.

Oh, you're talking about alternative lifestyles?

Well, one of my ties has stripes.


Have some farking decency, you savage!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Chain pants I wear on a "lazy Goth day".

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Dickies carpenter pants are much less expensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And it has a loop to hold a BFH. Goth is one thing, but black on black with a BFH is Goth with... intentions.

Also my formative years were the 90s. So please God no. Don't bring the 90s back. Let it die. Like grunge. Grunge had to die. Keep it all dead.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The 2007's would be more fun.

Cake: "Short skirt, long jacket."

Youtube.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alphax: (clicks the link)  Hmmm.. I know I never tried to follow fashion, really, but none of those pictures look like anything I remember.


Yeah, none of the images show anything I remember being late 90s.


Boston will periodically get tour buses full of people from Quebec coming to site-see.  Maybe the 90s never left Quebec, or maybe they just arrived there 10 years ago, but it was very common to see early 90s type clothing on those crews.  Some of them end up looking like they were straight out of a Warren Miller movie or Nike commercial from 1992.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: Jacket, shirt, and tie was the fashion in the 90's, and I still wear it.

Oh, you're talking about alternative lifestyles?

Well, one of my ties has stripes.


And a haircut you can set your watch to?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you let some fashion hack at the NYT make your clothing decisions for you, you need your head examined.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fashion industry is dumb and wasteful.

/ffs, have a personality if you want to be unique
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tramp stamps?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: Those "fashions" look less late 90's and more late 70's all-night coke binge.


Exactly. Except, it was an all night MDMA binge during the late 90's.

/been there, dressed like that
 
Bukharin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size

media.buymoviejacket.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if the ladies start wearing hip huggers with the straps of underwear sticking out a little & halter tops, I am all for it.

well, the good looking ladies at least.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I haven't changed my style since the 80's and every 7 or 8 years I'm in style for a while.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Jacket, shirt, and tie was the fashion in the 90's, and I still wear it.

Oh, you're talking about alternative lifestyles?

Well, one of my ties has stripes.


"And this belt? Spanish leather. Too much?"
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phedex: if the ladies start wearing hip huggers with the straps of underwear sticking out a little & halter tops, I am all for it.

well, the good looking ladies at least.


Narrator: It wasn't.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No love for the 1790s?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just picked up some fresh Puma 90s throwback shoes online, getting a kick etc.

/super comfy
//super chunky
///all of my JNCOs are loooong gone
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Tramp stamps?


I remember whale tails being all the rage ca. late 90s/early 00s
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cargo shorts are cool now?
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's I had "Robert Smith" hairdo.  These days it is more of a "James May" affair.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nurglitch:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Parachute pants and swatch watches are coming back?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will my abs come back too?
 
