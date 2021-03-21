 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Meanwhile in Australia   (cnn.com)
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder why there are so many 100 year floods these days.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nature balancing out after the massive wild fires in Australia.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they have a better handle on COVID, so there's that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But they have a better handle on COVID, so there's that.


There's also the snakes, spiders, crocodiles, and sharks.  So by my count Australia -6, Rest of World 3.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about the other flood going on currently in Austria.

https://www.livescience.com/mouse-pla​g​ue-new-south-wales-australia.html
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the next round of fires will dry it out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Fark user image
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't most of Australia pretty much naturally a disaster waiting to happen?

For the love of God's birds start fires there.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was "global warming." If that's the case, then why is there rain?

Chestpress lampjaws!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's up with Australia?  Is Vienna calling again?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Global Warming is pure Liberal BS.
Just ask these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, reach down and give your ball a tug, its just a little rain Austria.  Just go into the mountains and you'll be fine.

/ Don't like Trudeau
//Had NOT to vote for Trudeau or the NDP when the Cons do shiat like this
///Rule of 3
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is going to fill Lake Eyre so maybe the Lake Eyre Yacht Club can take their boats out again.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I thought this was going to be about the other flood going on currently in Austria.

https://www.livescience.com/mouse-plag​ue-new-south-wales-australia.html


I thought that said moose plague at first... nästî.
 
AnyName
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I thought this was going to be about the other flood going on currently in Austria.

https://www.livescience.com/mouse-plag​ue-new-south-wales-australia.html


An Australian mouse article I read last night mentioned a coming storm and the hopes that it would drown the mice since they burrow underground.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: I thought there was "global warming." If that's the case, then why is there rain?

Chestpress lampjaws!


Heat=evaporation.  More heat, more evaporation.  Moisture condenses at cooler altitude returns as rain.  More heat=more evaporation=more rain.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oldernell: Plato's Salty Discharge: I thought there was "global warming." If that's the case, then why is there rain?

Chestpress lampjaws!

Heat=evaporation.  More heat, more evaporation.  Moisture condenses at cooler altitude returns as rain.  More heat=more evaporation=more rain.


And that means MORE heavy SNOWfall events in areas that can still get cold enough despite the warming.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
400mm rain roughly equals two Volkswagens, correct?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are we gonna go ahead and update the "100 Year Event" terminology? I suggest "Once a Year Now Probably Thanks To Oil Companies But Climate Change Is A Hoax liberals" storms/floods/fires/whatever.
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: 400mm rain roughly equals two Volkswagens, correct?


Roughly 16" by my calculation (1" = 2.54/25.4 cm/mm)
 
