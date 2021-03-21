 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Your most unusual pet (either species or personality)   (fark.com) divider line
21
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

77 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 9:00 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jumping spiders.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Olivia, my current cat not cat. She doesn't like cardboard boxes. Dislikes Temptations cat treats. And likes her belly rubbed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I blame the source.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another thing about Olivia is that she's not scared of the vacuum. She doesn't try to play with it. Just sits and watches. My former cats were under the bed for an hour after I was done.

For awhile I thought she was deaf but I know she can hear the garbage men. When she hears them she runs to the window to watch them.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The land Manatee.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years back, I found a baby starling in my parents crawlspace.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I brought it with me to my boyfriend's house, amd we hand reared this bird. The first thing she learned wass the sound of the squeaky hinge of the closet door meant food was incoming, so she mimicked it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
(baby plumage)
Once she had her flight feathers come in, she started flying around the house. You'd think that with two cats, one of which had been rescued from the woods, that would be a bad idea, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size

The cat that once had to hunt for his own food allowed her to eat off his plate.

She would say "bay bee birr dee", "mrrao mrrao mrrao" and create new harmonies to songs we listened to. It was impossible to keep her in a cage, so she made a mess of EVERYTHING.

But you shoulda seen her eat the cyclical cicadas! They way she dismantled those was amazing. Annual cicadas got the side eye and broken down a different way. It amazed and delighted me that she could recognize the cyclical cicadas were different from the annual.  She could see that they were easier to get into. Made me think of boss fights in certain video games-- you know the ones, where the weak points glow to indicate that you should hit there?
 
SirOsisofLyvre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is my king snake.  He lives in my classroom, is spoiled by my middle schoolers.  He freaks out some folks, but has a great calm personality.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our most noteworthy CURRENT pet, however, I believe most of you have heard about before

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ziggy, the blue parakeet.

He loved the blue plastic bags the New York Times came in on Sunday. When I stopped subscribing I tried to get him interested in the yellow plastic bag the local paper came in.  No dice, wouldn't have anything to do with that.

I wrote the Times about my bird and sent them a picture of him sitting on my shoulder while I read their paper.

A few weeks later a package arrived with 200 blue bags and a copy of the employees newsletter with my picture and a story about Ziggy on the front page.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Snakes, an iguana, various fish, dogs, cats.  Had a friendly local squirrel but he/she never came inside - would come visit, and occasionally come when called (If you had the peanut butter with you).
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does this count?
I had a dead duck stuck in the grille of my car for a few thousand miles. I named him George.

Everytime someone pointed out George to me I told em, "Thats George, I hope he pulls through soon"
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had a goldfish jump out of the tank. Found it on the floor all dried out.  Threw it back in the tank.  An hour later it was swimming again.  The little bugger lived many more years - and jumped out a few more times.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a basset hound that would lose his freaking mind if you drank orange juice in front of him. He'd snarl and bark and go crazy. He'd also run scared from his own farts.

RIP, Bunker.
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's an older picture, but Beatrice, the Chilean Rose hair tarantula is still going strong, and going to get her entire terrarium cleaned out later today.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My creepy housemate's underaged girlfriend asked me, "Hey, you like animals, right? Because we're trying to get rid of our sugar glider."

"I'll take it," I said immediately. I had no idea what she was talking about. A . . . bird? A . . . lizard of some kind? I just knew she used the phrase "get rid of" in regards to an animal, and everyone in her family appeared to be a dipshiat. Even if I ended up having to rehome whatever it was, I'd do a better job than that.

And then he was ADORABLE. That's how I got Ren the glider, who was with me for . . . damn, six years? After a few years, I got him a ladyfriend so he'd have more company at night. Here's the two of them, doing Lady and the Tramp style food-kissing, but upside down and with a peanut.
,
Fark user imageView Full Size

They'd just hang out in my hoodie (which smelled like glider pee all the time), and I'd set crickets free in the tub for them to chase. We had fun.

Ren then died sort of horribly, and when I tried to get his girlfriend a new partner, I never really bonded with either of them. I found this crazy woman the next town over who had an entire colony in her house and rehomed them with her.

The cat is much easier, but I miss my gliders sometimes. There's nothing like getting up to pee at three in the morning and having a glider jump off the top of the curtains and use you as a landing post. It's like getting hit with a tennis ball in the small of your back.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I am pretty sure my Beta has trained me. When I am working in my office he will stop, and stare at me head on, until I wave at him, then he has this fancy, fin flaring, dance in response.  He does this all day.  Every hour or less that I am in the office I wave this greatly exaggerated full arm wave to him, like a total idiot.

He also floats at the top on his side like he is dead, so I tap on the bowl to make sure he is not dead, and he does another fancy dance and swims awat. I have never come into the room, and seen him floating on the top on his own, so I am pretty sure he only does that when someone is around.

He is floating like he is dead, at the top of his tank as I write this. Little bastard thinks he's funny.

I am fairly certain I am the only person who has been trained by their fish.
 
maxheck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirOsisofLyvre: So this is my king snake.  He lives in my classroom, is spoiled by my middle schoolers.  He freaks out some folks, but has a great calm personality.[Fark user image 850x832]


Handsome boy!

/ my other aspect is friend of sneks.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy. I have never seen a dog that avoids getting wet or dirty until we got him. He will wait to go outside until it stops raining unless we force him out. Is never in a hurry to eat. He will also lay in bed with me as long as I do, sometimes I have needed to go back up and get him.
He will absolutely beam pure joy and grin like an idiot if I hold him like a baby. He is really something else.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have an eleven year old bantam Easter egg hen.  I raised her from an egg after her father died (we ate him).  She lives in a cage in our living room and talks to us.  If I'm watching Star Trek and I change the channel she makes mad chicken noises
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bowie. He's about half dog.
He knows when my daughter comes home and waits at the window. He narrates his entire life, he hardly needs a bell. He follows you around the house.
He loves greeting guests. You're his new friend he hasn't met yet.
He definitely comes when he's called, unless he's asleep. He'll take catnaps but he's also likely to be completely passed out and if you do wake him he's a little drowsy for a minute or two. It's like he's waiting for a little cup of coffee.
He's also clumsy and falls off things. He fell off the porch twice and would sit under it meowing his head off anytime he heard someone, just waiting to be rescued. Mostly he falls of chairs and footstools.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's a pretty normal looking cat, but Nooblet is... Off. Even for a cat.

She'll growl at her treats, hiss when I pick her up (followed by purring), grumble at me when she gets in my lap (again, before purring like crazy), cuddle up to my every night but hiss and run away every time I move... But never attacks. Just vocal.

For you anime fans, just imagine she's tsundere. Wants affection but doesn't want you to know she cares.

Here she is murdering her favorite blanket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shriekback - The Reptiles and I
Youtube 7q2HAefWrBA
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.