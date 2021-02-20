 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   If you HAVE to drive drunk and do burnouts in a car park, maybe choose one that isn't literally on top of a police station   (abc.net.au) divider line
3
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or.... OR... now hear me out... I got nothing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why not?  That's the last place they'd expect!
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why not?  That's the last place they'd expect!


I can vouch for that. A couple buddies and I learned the one place the cops never looked for teen drinkers was in their own parking lot--having noticed on trips through the station that the lot cameras didn't cover the last two rows. We'd watch them come and go for hours, sometimes coming back with people we knew that they'd picked up at the usual drinking spots.
 
