 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Columbian)   Washington calls out the National Guard to retrieve unemployment overpayments   (columbian.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Pleading, Unemployment, Lawsuit, Civil procedure, overpayment notices, Complaint, Plaintiff, ESD spokesperson Nick Demerice  
•       •       •

1474 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 9:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The national guard is becoming the nation's policemen, getting all the jobs that no one else wants to do, discovering the meaning of "defunding" that is about not throwing all the garbage at the cops but instead budgeting for professionals who don't need to carry weapons.
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody screwed up and issued the payments. Their mistake, let them eat it. Of course, nobody will lose their job over it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what is happening at all.

They are being used to contact people who got notices that there is may be some question to their eligibility.

If you're going to make a misleading headline at least make it funny.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shamelessbookclub.comView Full Size

But taller and with more rifles.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it never the fault of the agency that's supposed to be checking these things? It's always a burden placed upon others for the agency's mistakes.
Then it's also thousands in personnel costs to claw back that money. It has to be much more economical to just write it off.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas has done the absolute worst with their unemployment.

The labor secretary even went so far as to "clawback" over payments that they accidentally made directly from their constituents accounts.

Kelly also cited a recent snafu in which the department processed duplicate unemployment payments to thousands of Kansans and then tried to get the extra money back - without consulting Kelly - which caused many Kansans' bank accounts to become overdrawn. As a result, Kelly accepted García's resignation, she said.
The issue with duplicate claims began on June 10, when more than 4,500 claimants received multiple payments of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation - funds created by a March federal stimulus package - totaling roughly $7 million. Last Thursday, Kelly said, the department used a process known as a clawback to recoup the duplicate payments, which caused a number of bank accounts to be overdrawn without the account holders' knowledge.

https://www2.ljworld.com/news/state-g​o​vernment/2020/jun/22/kansas-labor-secr​etary-resigns-after-continued-struggle​s-with-backlogged-unemployment-claims/​

She was shiat canned shortly after that fiasco.

Currently we still have people waiting for payments from LAST MARCH.

Andy while they have their representatives working from home, they are now requiring search for work at minimum wage rates for people who have had to sell their cars and couldn't afford a tank of gas if they got offered a job.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Then it's also thousands in personnel costs to claw back that money


Nope, they just tell the bank they gave too much money, give it back and the bank does it.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington residents are starting "Defund The National Guard" protests.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Socialists errywhere touch their selves.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah President Biden!  First in with trying to Blame Da Trumpski with this!!!
 
Discordulator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.


Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Socialists errywhere touch their selves.


Finish the thought. Why would a socialist be happy about this?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The state screwed up and now they want the people to wade through the bureaucracy clusterfark to fix it.  Fark the state.  They screwed up, they just need to eat it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Discordulator: waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.

Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?


I wouldn't expect to work anywhere for very long if I lost the company hundreds of thousands of dollars.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inslee was a hard left darling during primary season. Crap like this is why I shuddered at the thought.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Yeah President Biden!  First in with trying to Blame Da Trumpski with this!!!


Yup because the State National Guard receives orders from the President directly.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: That's not what is happening at all.

They are being used to contact people who got notices that there is may be some question to their eligibility.

If you're going to make a misleading headline at least make it funny.


People lose job get unemployment.  People lose house because they don't have job.  GOP sabotages mail system.  People don't receive letters asking them to Verify the are still unemployed.

State issues warrant and garnishes wages when they don't respond in 30 days.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: HAMMERTOE: Socialists errywhere touch their selves.

Finish the thought. Why would a socialist be happy about this?


Unchallenged, unilateral exercise of government power. What's there for them not to love?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Discordulator: waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.

Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?


Every place over the last 30 years made it clear they didn't want mistakes.
Hell, on my first job, I was scolded for inquiring if I was the one that they were speaking to when they failed to make eye contact while saying  wash the dishes in a room that had more than one person in it.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Discordulator: waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.

Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?

Every place over the last 30 years made it clear they didn't want mistakes.
Hell, on my first job, I was scolded for inquiring if I was the one that they were speaking to when they failed to make eye contact while saying  wash the dishes in a room that had more than one person in it.


You want the individuals who authorized these payments to be personally liable?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: waxbeans: Discordulator: waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.

Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?

Every place over the last 30 years made it clear they didn't want mistakes.
Hell, on my first job, I was scolded for inquiring if I was the one that they were speaking to when they failed to make eye contact while saying  wash the dishes in a room that had more than one person in it.

You want the individuals who authorized these payments to be personally liable?


Naaaaaaa. But, the company, in this case the government?, Should just eat it. And, trust me, if they had to eat the cost they would not make such mistakes as often.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's time to send the national guard home and to quit using them for any and every administrative blip.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Moopy Mac: waxbeans: Discordulator: waxbeans: Allowing people to reverse mistakes guarantees the mistakes will always be made.
Trust me if there was a law saying they couldn't undo the mistake they wouldn't make that mistake in the first place.
Downside all sorts of payments will take longer to receive as they go out of their way to triple quadruple and triple check the quadruple check.

Would you want to work anywhere that didn't allow you to make a mistake?

Every place over the last 30 years made it clear they didn't want mistakes.
Hell, on my first job, I was scolded for inquiring if I was the one that they were speaking to when they failed to make eye contact while saying  wash the dishes in a room that had more than one person in it.

You want the individuals who authorized these payments to be personally liable?

Naaaaaaa. But, the company, in this case the government?, Should just eat it. And, trust me, if they had to eat the cost they would not make such mistakes as often.


That last sentence made me lol.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, pretty much every other wealthy industrialized nation said, "Yeah, it's a pandemic. Everyone's farked. Here's temporary monthly payments. Requirement: Be alive."
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.