(BBC) The future is female
30
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.


Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.

Also, the BBC has lost the ability to run articles about men "tricking" people into thinking they're women without thinking there's some kind of TERFy angle to it.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.

Also, the BBC has lost the ability to run articles about men "tricking" people into thinking they're women without thinking there's some kind of TERFy angle to it.


I don't care what the angle, I don't like the catfishing.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's been known for decades that the way to get attention online is to (pretend to) be a girl.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is as good a time as any to use the least understood but one of the truest statements to come out of hood culture:

Hate the game, not the player.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.

Also, the BBC has lost the ability to run articles about men "tricking" people into thinking they're women without thinking there's some kind of TERFy angle to it.


Back in TBC I tried a female toon after leveling up two male toons. Holy crap the world of (lots of free shiat and tons of unwanted sexual innuendo from the 95% male playerbase) warcraft was never the same after that.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.


So Karens are beloved?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone likes boobs.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lambskincoat:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A hundred Karens beg to differ.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.


People like Karens?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kozlo: Lambskincoat:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

A hundred Karens beg to differ.


At least one of those is a becky, not a karen. Karens ask for the manager because the sales girl didn't smile right. Beckys call the cops on black people because black.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Japan has more than a few TV shows featuring men who "appear" to be women...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think it is time to talk about the online discrimination against everyone who is not a hot young female.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.

Also, the BBC has lost the ability to run articles about men "tricking" people into thinking they're women without thinking there's some kind of TERFy angle to it.


When I was working in the MMO genre, we discovered 2 things: 1) there were a higher population of women playing MMOs than computer games in general, and 2) men/boys playing MMOs used the game to try to get dates, and a good way to get free stuff was to play a female avatar and rip them off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.


I always play female characters if I can. I figure if I'm going to be staring at an ass while I play, might as well be a cute one.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

People like Karens?


Since like half the comments are now this, I guess I WILL ask:

Do you think Karens spontaneously arise from the mud, fully formed in their Karen-ness?  This is learned behavior.  They have learned that people will tolerate *incredible* amounts of their bullshiat.  So what if a few of them have started finding the limits of that tolerance in the last few years?  It seems obvious to me that the existence of Karens is proof positive that Middle Aged White Women are the most "liked".  Depending on what was meant by like.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: kozlo: Lambskincoat:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

A hundred Karens beg to differ.

At least one of those is a becky, not a karen. Karens ask for the manager because the sales girl didn't smile right. Beckys call the cops on black people because black.


I thought Beckys died of marijuana overdose.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic:

Sorry I didn't notice the distinction. They're all assholes to me anyway.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dready zim: I think it is time to talk about the online discrimination against everyone who is not a hot young female.


Also this.  Let's not forget that being a real life woman on the internet isn't all roses and unicorn farts.  For every "advantage" you might get... prepare for one more thing to bring up with your therapist.

Men pretending to be women on the internet to take advantage of other men?

Seems selfish and short-sighted, but get that bread, I suppose.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Japan has more than a few TV shows featuring men who "appear" to be women...

[Fark user image image 640x359]

[Fark user image image 640x359]


Don't forget music....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just imagine how much hot man on man pretending to be woman is going to happen when VR sex takes off.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.


All asking to speak to your manager
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Just imagine how much hot man on man pretending to be woman is going to happen when VR sex takes off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Just imagine how much hot man on man pretending to be woman is going to happen when VR sex takes off.


If you have a VR headset I encourage trying VR porn from the perspective of someone with a different race/gender/body type. It's interesting.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: MillionDollarMo: Just imagine how much hot man on man pretending to be woman is going to happen when VR sex takes off.

If you have a VR headset I encourage trying VR porn from the perspective of someone with a different race/gender/body type. It's interesting.


Is there a Tauren option?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


It's the education system
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.


I'd by middle aged you mean middle of their 20's...

/if you are looking at the amicable middle-aged, I'd go with black women
//Hispanic women, unfortunately are still fired up until they hit their 60's...where they suddenly become wise, medicine women
///stereotypical generalizations are barely worth anything
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: MattytheMouse: Lambskincoat: Men will never be generally liked the way women are. We will all be female avatars in the future. Middle aged white women are the most liked across all races and ages.

Half the reason I play a lady character in WoW is so that people will give me free stuff in exchange for sitting on their face.

Also, the BBC has lost the ability to run articles about men "tricking" people into thinking they're women without thinking there's some kind of TERFy angle to it.

I don't care what the angle, I don't like the catfishing.


You liked face sitting thou
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.