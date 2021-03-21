 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Celebrate the 18th birthday of the war in Iraq with a timelapse of CNN from March 19th to April 17th, 2003. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED   (youtube.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought I heard somewhere that the banner was completely irrelevant to president bush flying in.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Contractors made billions and all it cost was the blood of some poors and foreign browns.  The mission was accomplished.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm class of '03. Nearly every friend from high school went into the military and ended up in Iraq. One of them ended up in the air force and flew sorties over Iraq and Afghanistan. He, God help him, was not handling the reality very well when he got home. He knew his ordnance hit their target, confirmation is part of the process. In an infantry roll, you're typically shooting with a few others so there's sometimes that doubt that you were the one that sent the life-ending round.

Not sure where you went AJ, but I wish you'd come home.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I thought I heard somewhere that the banner was completely irrelevant to president bush flying in.


It was, allegedly, just the carrier staff congratulating the crew for accomplishing their mission. The optics were..... a bit poor.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Night in Baghdad (Remastered)
Youtube ZX05Ix8q0IE
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: hoodiowithtudio: I thought I heard somewhere that the banner was completely irrelevant to president bush flying in.

It was, allegedly, just the carrier staff congratulating the crew for accomplishing their mission. The optics were..... a bit poor.


As with all things Bush, we'll never know the whole truth.
 
