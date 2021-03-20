 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Volcanocam is wild right now   (ruv.is) divider line
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the camera may have gotten covered in smoke. The image starts fading from around 22:45.

Earlier video is awesome, though.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: [memegenerator.net image 400x300]


back the clock up, i think the heat slowly destroyed teh camera
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The full view of darkness will be shown all night in its entirety.

Expect things to change at dawn.

Back to you, Stewart.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said come on Fagradalsfjall
Come on Fagradalsfjall
Everybody to the limit
Everybody to the limit
So come on Fagradalsfjall

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Icelandic news sure is interesting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigur Rós - Route One [Part 1 - 1080p]
Youtube G54tllj-SKI
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And then, we told them there was ice & shiat"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Icelandic news sure is interesting.


What a page.

And not a boring old volcano story in the bunch.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anna Calvi - Blackout // Live 2014 // A38 Vibes
Youtube 47Y2pGnP9r4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIaco​Z​xOPa8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hecq - Hypnos
Youtube m5m6WSOZTyA
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In iceland, to remember daylight savings clock changes, just remember: Geldingadalurch forward, Fagradalsfjall back.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mrtraveler01: Icelandic news sure is interesting.

What a page.

And not a boring old volcano story in the bunch.


Apparently it's a review of a TV show. With a review that contains the following paragraphs (thanks to Google's Icelandic to English translstor).

https://www.ruv.is/frett/2021/03/20/e​x​it-2-ekki-bara-fleiri-bilar-typpi-og-k​okainlinur

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Glad it meets Iceland's "penis on TV" requirement
 
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, turned off the volcano at 18:57 as asked. Will restart it in the morning. Goodnight.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ISO15693: So, turned off the volcano at 18:57 as asked. Will restart it in the morning. Goodnight.


I just thought the volcano had to run an update.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been watching Jaques Pépin.  He is charming.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 623x350]



i.pinimg.comView Full Size

THAT'S MY FETISH
 
zerkalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds of Silence (Audio)
Youtube 4fWyzwo1xg0
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like we've got some new footage coming in.

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LewDux: JRoo: [Fark user image 623x350]


[i.pinimg.com image 226x308]
THAT'S MY FETISH


Izzat Nick Cave? He's my favorite musician ever!

Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Midnight sun my ass
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw a couple drips of water. Serious excitement for the slo-mo junkies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Midnight sun my ass


I'm in Alaska.   That can happen here.  Use sunscreen.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Very calm.
 
