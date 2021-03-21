 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece, and that's no bull   (local21news.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Ancient bronze figurine of bull, southern Greece, Ancient Egypt, Minoan civilization  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Mar 2021 at 4:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love how they make up these incredible "could have been" back stories. because it 'could have been' a dad made the trinket as a gift for his child as a toy.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 480x349]


That was my first thought as well, turns out the figurine in question is a tad small for that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 480x349]


Yeah I think that art may fall into the "dramatization: may not have happened" category what with the fire going and all.

TBF I've never seen ancient oven mitts...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love how they make up these incredible "could have been" back stories. because it 'could have been' a dad made the trinket as a gift for his child as a toy.


Rick and Morty Season 3 | Simple Rick's Wafers
Youtube 02_1G2ABIeI
 
ieerto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once they unearth the bronze rooster nearby, this will be a cock and bull story.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I love how they make up these incredible "could have been" back stories. because it 'could have been' a dad made the trinket as a gift for his child as a toy.


That you think some random dad could cast bronze c. 900 BCE is...humorous.

I am entertained.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

seelorq: sinko swimo: I love how they make up these incredible "could have been" back stories. because it 'could have been' a dad made the trinket as a gift for his child as a toy.

That you think some random dad could cast bronze c. 900 BCE is...humorous.

I am entertained.


They were worshiping bronze bulls back then. But then they upgraded to a golden calf. The new thing is golden trump statues.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.