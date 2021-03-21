 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   It's like rain on their wedding day   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We all float down here.

/ that's not a houseboat, this is a houseboat
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond Alanis' wildest dreams.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened because he's got one hand in his pocket and the other's making a hovering.

live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't buy a house in a flood zone was good advice that they just couldn't take.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It figures
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A little too ironic...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see you've played knifey-ten-thousand-spooney before.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It happened because he's got one hand in his pocket and the other's making a hovering.

[live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au image 850x566]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Its like meeting the man of your dreams,
an then meeting his beautiful wife.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anchor your houses, people!

Glad the cows are ok.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Beyond Alanis' wildest dreams.



It will give her the Moody Blues.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, free house...you dont see that floating by every day.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I see you've played knifey-ten-thousand-spooney before.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
